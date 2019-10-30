(KMAland) -- Missouri and Nebraska volleyball tournament trail continues tonight, and KMA Sports will have the final three matches of the district tournament in Tarkio.
Hear the call of Class 1 District 16's semifinals and final on KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 5:00 PM. View the complete schedule below.
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – MISSOURI TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1 District 16 at Tarkio (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Rock Port vs. Nodaway-Holt, 5:00 PM
East Atchison vs. South Holt, 6:00 PM
District Final, 7:30 PM
Class 3 District 9 at Centralia
Kirksville vs. Chillicothe, 5:00 PM
Marshall vs. Mexico, 6:00 PM
District Final, 7:00 PM
Class 3 District 15 at Kansas City
Odessa vs. Lincoln College Prep, 5:00 PM
St. Pius X vs. Oak Grove, 6:00 PM
District Final, 7:30 PM
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – NEBRASKA TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class A Subdistrict Finals
Subdistrict 1: Westside at Papillion-La Vista, 6:00 PM
Subdistrict 2: Kearney at Elkhorn South, 6:00 PM
Subdistrict 3: Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X, 6:00 PM
Subdistrict 4: Elkhorn at Gretna, 6:00 PM
Subdistrict 5: Bellevue West at Millard West, 6:00 PM
Subdistrict 6: Papillion-La Vista South at Millard South, 6:00 PM
Subdsitrict 7: Millard North vs. Lincoln Southwest (at Omaha Marian), 6:00 PM