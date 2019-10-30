KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Missouri and Nebraska volleyball tournament trail continues tonight, and KMA Sports will have the final three matches of the district tournament in Tarkio.

Hear the call of Class 1 District 16's semifinals and final on KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 5:00 PM. View the complete schedule below.

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – MISSOURI TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1 District 16 at Tarkio (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Rock Port vs. Nodaway-Holt, 5:00 PM

East Atchison vs. South Holt, 6:00 PM

District Final, 7:30 PM

Class 3 District 9 at Centralia

Kirksville vs. Chillicothe, 5:00 PM

Marshall vs. Mexico, 6:00 PM

District Final, 7:00 PM

Class 3 District 15 at Kansas City

Odessa vs. Lincoln College Prep, 5:00 PM

St. Pius X vs. Oak Grove, 6:00 PM

District Final, 7:30 PM

VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – NEBRASKA TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class A Subdistrict Finals

Subdistrict 1: Westside at Papillion-La Vista, 6:00 PM

Subdistrict 2: Kearney at Elkhorn South, 6:00 PM

Subdistrict 3: Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X, 6:00 PM

Subdistrict 4: Elkhorn at Gretna, 6:00 PM

Subdistrict 5: Bellevue West at Millard West, 6:00 PM

Subdistrict 6: Papillion-La Vista South at Millard South, 6:00 PM

Subdsitrict 7: Millard North vs. Lincoln Southwest (at Omaha Marian), 6:00 PM