Lewis Central Titans

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central has qualified for eight events while Atlantic has notched six qualifying events for the girl's state swimming meet.

View the list of qualifiers below.

Atlantic

Clare Christensen – 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle

Annmaria Lowary – 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle

200 yard freestyle relay

400 yard freestyle relay

Lewis Central

Aubrey Bach – 200 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle

Kylee Brown – 100 yard breaststroke

Kylie Collins – 100 yard backstroke

Waren Graeve – 50 yard freestyle

200 yard medley relay

200 yard freestyle relay

400 yard freestyle relay

View the complete list linked here.