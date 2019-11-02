(KMAland) -- Lewis Central has qualified for eight events while Atlantic has notched six qualifying events for the girl's state swimming meet.
View the list of qualifiers below.
Atlantic
Clare Christensen – 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle
Annmaria Lowary – 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle
200 yard freestyle relay
400 yard freestyle relay
Lewis Central
Aubrey Bach – 200 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle
Kylee Brown – 100 yard breaststroke
Kylie Collins – 100 yard backstroke
Waren Graeve – 50 yard freestyle
200 yard medley relay
200 yard freestyle relay
400 yard freestyle relay
View the complete list linked here.