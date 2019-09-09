KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Check out the tennis, soccer and softball scoreboard in KMAland on Monday.

BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Ralston at Nebraska City 

BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Chillicothe 2 Maryville 1

Maur Hill KS 4 Benton 2

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

North Platte 10 DeKalb 4

Lathrop 6 Cameron 5

North Andrew 10 Bishop LeBlond 0

East Buchanan 10 Stanberry 2

Worth County 10 Maryville 3

DC West/Concordia 11 Bellevue West 3

DC West/Concordia vs. Omaha Bryan (at Bellevue West)

Wilber-Clatonia 12 Conestoga 1

Elkhorn 8 Elkhorn South 0

Millard South 16 Lincoln Pius X 7

Millard West 9 Lincoln East 5

Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West

Omaha Marian 14 Omaha Westside 1