(KMAland) -- Check out the tennis, soccer and softball scoreboard in KMAland on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Ralston at Nebraska City
BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Chillicothe 2 Maryville 1
Maur Hill KS 4 Benton 2
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
North Platte 10 DeKalb 4
Lathrop 6 Cameron 5
North Andrew 10 Bishop LeBlond 0
East Buchanan 10 Stanberry 2
Worth County 10 Maryville 3
DC West/Concordia 11 Bellevue West 3
DC West/Concordia vs. Omaha Bryan (at Bellevue West)
Wilber-Clatonia 12 Conestoga 1
Elkhorn 8 Elkhorn South 0
Millard South 16 Lincoln Pius X 7
Millard West 9 Lincoln East 5
Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West
Omaha Marian 14 Omaha Westside 1