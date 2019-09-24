(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland soccer, tennis and softball action from Tuesday.
TENNIS SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Maryville 8 Savannah 1
BOYS: Ralston def. Nebraska City
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
South Holt 9 Northeast Nodaway 6 — 8 inn
Platte Valley 7 Stewartsville 1
DeKalb 15 West Platte 2
Worth County 8 King City 1
North Platte 12 North Andrew 2
Stanberry 14 Pattonsburg 0
Chillicothe 5 Maryville 3
Benton 10 Notre Dame de Sion 0
Mid-Buchanan 7 Cameron 5
Savannah 23 St. Pius X 3
Gretna 14 Omaha Northwest 0
Waverly at Gross Catholic
Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood
Platteview 15 Fort Calhoun 5
DC West/Concordia 6 Syracuse 4
GICC 7 Wahoo 3
Wahoo vs. York (at GICC)
Auburn 11 Omaha Mercy 3
Freeman at Malcolm
Wilber-Clatonia 8 Southern/Diller-Odell 6
Omaha Central at Bellevue West
Papillion-LaVista 8 Bellevue East 0
Millard North 11 Millard South 2
Omaha North at Millard West
Papillion-LaVista South 14 Omaha Benson 0
Westside at Omaha Burke
Omaha Marian 12 Omaha South 0
SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Benton 1 Chillicothe 0
BOYS: Lutheran 3 Savannah 2