KMAland Softball
Photo: TeamUSA.org

(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland soccer, tennis and softball action from Tuesday.

TENNIS SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Maryville 8 Savannah 1

BOYS: Ralston def. Nebraska City

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

South Holt 9 Northeast Nodaway 6 — 8 inn

Platte Valley 7 Stewartsville 1

DeKalb 15 West Platte 2

Worth County 8 King City 1

North Platte 12 North Andrew 2

Stanberry 14 Pattonsburg 0

Chillicothe 5 Maryville 3

Benton 10 Notre Dame de Sion 0

Mid-Buchanan 7 Cameron 5

Savannah 23 St. Pius X 3

Gretna 14 Omaha Northwest 0

Waverly at Gross Catholic

Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood

Platteview 15 Fort Calhoun 5

DC West/Concordia 6 Syracuse 4

GICC 7 Wahoo 3

Wahoo vs. York (at GICC)

Auburn 11 Omaha Mercy 3

Freeman at Malcolm

Wilber-Clatonia 8 Southern/Diller-Odell 6

Omaha Central at Bellevue West

Papillion-LaVista 8 Bellevue East 0 

Millard North 11 Millard South 2

Omaha North at Millard West

Papillion-LaVista South 14 Omaha Benson 0

Westside at Omaha Burke

Omaha Marian 12 Omaha South 0

SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Benton 1 Chillicothe 0

BOYS: Lutheran 3 Savannah 2