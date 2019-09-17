(KMAland) -- Five-set wins for Red Oak, Clarinda, Griswold, Underwood, Southwest Valley, West Harrison, Thomas Jefferson and much more from the night in KMAland volleyball.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Harlan 15-16-13
Kara Peter had 14 kills and three blocks and Anna Niehaus added 11 winners to send Kuemper Catholic to the win. Mariah Naberhaus finished with 18 assists, and Mallory Badding ended the night with 26 digs.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 AHSTW 22-23-19
Olivia Diggins had a team-high 10 kills for Logan-Magnolia. Kylie Morrison pitched in nine kills and Jaice Johnsen had eight. Emme Lake finished the night with 20 assists, and Johnsen led with 14 digs.
Paige Osweiler went over 1,000 career digs for AHSTW.
POI: Mount Ayr 19-25-25-25 East Union 25-20-19-19
Channler Henle and Samantha Stewart had nine kills apiece and 17 and 13 digs, respectively, and Jaycee Knight finished the evening with 20 assists for Mount Ayr.
Jayden Welcher had 17 digs, Elizabeth Hardy passed out 10 assists and Alissa Weinkoetz added a team-high six kills for East Union.
POI: Southwest Valley 23-13-25-25-15 Nodaway Valley 25-25-20-23-8
Jentry Schafer (19 kills, 6 blocks) and Kayley Myers (13, 6) combined on 32 kills and 12 blocks while Isabelle Inman added 38 assists and 14 digs on the night for Southwest Valley. Olivia Jacobs finished with a team-high 15 digs.
RVC: West Harrison 25-26-21-23-15 Paton-Churdan 17-24-25-25-11
Chloe Gilgen slammed in 21 kills and had 20 digs for West Harrison in the marathon win. Madie Lautrup added eight kills, Lanie Gustafson had seven winners and Haley Koch added nine kills and 17 digs.
Mayen Evans passed out 33 assists and pitched in 12 digs for the Hawkeyes, and Joslynn Thomas also had 20 digs on the night.
RVC: Boyer Valley 16-25-25-25 Woodbine 25-20-17-17
Katelyn Neilsen and Addie Wood had nine kills each for Boyer Valley. Abbie Miller passed out 29 assists, and Neilsen pitched in a team-high 10 digs.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Sioux City East 18-15-16
AL’s Taylan Keefer reached 1,000 career digs in the win for the Lynx.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 16-25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 25-20-21-22
Kinzee Eggers had 11 kills and six blocks for Murray in the victory. Twila Barber added nine kills and seven aces, and Jayda Chew passed out 18 assists.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 25-25-25 Clarinda 23-9-13
Clarinda 11-29-25-20-15 Atlantic 25-27-23-25-4
Glenwood 25-25-25 Atlantic 17-14-14
Red Oak 25-18-25-19-15 Lewis Central 21-25-23-25-9
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Harlan 15-16-13
St. Albert 25-25-26 Creston 22-20-24
Corner Conference
Sidney 25-27-25-25 East Mills 17-29-23-16
Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Essex 13-9-8
Griswold 25-15-18-28-15 Stanton 20-25-25-26-13
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 AHSTW 22-23-19
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Audubon 19-23-23
Tri-Center 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 20-17-22
Underwood 23-23-25-25-15 Treynor 25-25-19-18-9
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 19-25-25-25 East Union 25-20-19-19
Southwest Valley 23-13-25-25-15 Nodaway Valley 25-25-20-23-8
Martensdale-St. Marys 20-25-23-25-17 Central Decatur 25-22-25-12-15
Southeast Warren 25-27-25 Wayne 12-25-20
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 19-13-14
Boyer Valley 16-25-25-25 Woodbine 25-20-17-17
CAM at Exira/EHK
West Harrison 25-26-21-23-15 Paton-Churdan 17-24-25-25-11
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Sioux City East 18-15-16
Thomas Jefferson 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Sioux City West 10-4-8
Le Mars 25-25-25 Sioux City North 14-13-21
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 16-25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 25-20-21-22
Moravia at Seymour
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Bedford 25-25-25 North Nodaway 13-4-8
Omaha Christian at Heartland Christian
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Buchanan 25-25 South Holt 15-15
Maryville 2 Excelsior Springs 1
St. Michael the Archangel at Benton
Cameron 2 Penney 0
Chillicothe 25-25 Carrollton 13-14
St. Pius X at Notre Dame de Sion
Eastern Midlands Conference
Plattsmouth 26-17-25 Nebraska City 24-25-16
Waverly 25-25-27 Norris 16-19-25
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Arlington 12-14-13
East Central Nebraska Conference
Louisville 25-25 Conestoga 11-11
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Conestoga 16-17
Louisville 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 20-22
Metro Conference
Elkhorn South 25-17-25-25 Millard West 8-25-21-18
Millard North at Papillion-LaVista South
Omaha Central at Omaha North
Omaha Bryan 25-25-22-13-15 Omaha South 19-16-25-25-11
Papillion-LaVista 25-25-25 Omaha Westside 10-15-18
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Platteview 25-25 Bennington 11-17
Platteview 25-25 Bellevue West 22-20
Bellevue West 25-25 Bennington 11-17
Gretna at Millard South
Syracuse 25-25 Nebraska City 10-23
Syracuse 25-25 Plattsmouth 21-24
Yutan 25-23-25 Raymond Central 21-25-16
Raymond Central vs. East Butler (at Yutan)
Yutan 25-25 East Butler 16-14
Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn
Malcolm 25-25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 15-14-13
Mead 25-25-25 College View Academy 11-12-11
Omaha Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water