(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, East Mills, Underwood, AHSTW and Nodaway Valley all won tournaments in volleyball action on Saturday.
Abraham Lincoln goes perfect 6-0 to win Red Oak title
Abraham Lincoln picked up an impressive tournament championship on Saturday in Red Oak.
The Lynx opened the day with sweeps of Clarinda (21-5, 21-5) and Sidney (21-16, 21-14) before sweeps of Creston (21-10, 21-10) and Tri-Center (21-8, 21-19) in the Repool. The second Repool sent the Lynx to the Gold Pool where they beat Red Oak (15-21, 21-17, 15-11) and Mount Vernon (24-22, 21-10).
Red Oak was second in the Gold Pool thanks to a sweep of Mount Vernon while Creston won the Silver Pool and Sidney took the Bronze Pool.
View all the scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
Lewis Central cruises to Fort Dodge title
The Lewis Central volleyball team went 5-0 overall and 10-0 in sets on their way to a dominant Fort Dodge Tournament championship on Saturday.
The Titans beat Ridge View (21-13, 21-18), Fort Dodge (21-8, 21-15) and Sioux City West (21-10, 21-10) in round robin play before two more wins in bracket play. Lewis Central beat Sioux City West (25-11, 25-8) in a semifinal, and Fort Dodge (25-7, 25-6) in the championship to claim the title.
View all scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
East Mills gains redemption in final to win Mount Ayr Tournament
The East Mills volleyball team knocked off Shenandoah in the Mount Ayr championship match on Saturday.
The Wolverines, which lost to Shenandoah in pool play, redeemed themselves in the final to pick ups eh team title. They beat Martensdale-St. Marys (21-10, 21-13) and Wayne (21-9, 21-6) to advance to bracket play before beating Mount Ayr (25-9, 25-12) in the semifinal and the Fillies in the championship.
Earlier, they lost 19-21, 21-15, 15-8 to Shenandoah in the pool play portion of the tournament. Alex Knop had 34 kills and 36 digs for the day while Dezirae Drake added 80 assists. Rachel Drake finished with 19 kills and eight blocks, and Emily Williams added nine blocks.
Kaylor Horgdal pitched in 15 kills and eight aces, and Lexi Ungry had 21 digs and seven aces. View all the scores submitted to KMA from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
Underwood impressive in winning ACGC Tournament
The Underwood volleyball team went 10-0 in sets on their way to winning the ACGC Tournament on Saturday.
The Eagles swept West Central Valley (21-14, 21-13), Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-14, 21-12) and Exira/EHK (21-6, 21-14) in pool play before a sweep of Glidden-Ralston (21-12, 21-9) in a semifinal and another of Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-8, 21-16) in the championship.
During the course of the day, Underwood junior setter Peyton Cook reached 1,000 career assists. View the complete scoreboard from the tournament below.
AHSTW goes 5-0 to win West Harrison Tournament
AHSTW went a perfect 5-0 and lost just two sets on Saturday to win the West Harrison Tournament.
The Lady Vikes were winners over Woodbine (21-8, 21-5), Whiting (21-8, 21-4) and West Harrison (21-12, 21-15) in straight sets and in three over Missouri Valley (21-17, 13-21, 15-12) and Thomas Jefferson (21-18, 8-21, 15-13).
Kinsey Scheffler and Paige Osweiler were both named to the All-Tournament Team and made history in becoming the school’s all-time leaders in kills and digs, respectively. Other All-Tournament Team members from KMAland conferences were Kaya Contreraz and Ella Myler of Missouri Valley, TJ’s Elizabeth Elkins and Torrie Rief, West Harrison’s Chloe Gilgen and Haley Koch and Woodbine’s Alexa Steinkuhler.
West Harrison, Thomas Jefferson and Missouri Valley all finish 3-2 while Woodbine was 1-4. View all scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
Nodaway Valley captures Melcher-Dallas championship
Nodaway Valley made quick work of their three tournament foes at the Melcher-Dallas Tournament on Saturday to win the team championship.
The Wolverines swept through Pleasantville (21-19, 21-7), Mormon Trail (21-17, 21-5) and Melcher-Dallas (21-14, 21-16) to finish out a perfect day.
View all scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
Ar-We-Va, Paton-Churdan nab one win each at Carroll Tournament
Two Rolling Valley Conference teams picked up one win at the Carroll Tournament on Saturday.
Ar-We-Va beat Storm Lake in three sets, but they lost to South Central Calhoun and Humboldt to finish third in their pool. Paton-Churdan, playing in the other pool, beat IKM-Manning in three and lost to Carroll and Newell-Fonda.
IKM-Manning was 0-3 on the day. View all scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
SBL volleyball impressive in second place finish at Waukee
Sergeant Bluff-Luton placed second at the Waukee Tournament, falling in three sets to WDM Valley in the championship.
The Warriors, however, beat 5A No. 3 Ankeny, 4A No. 13 Norwalk, 5A No. 7 Pleasant Valley and 5A No. 5 Waukee on the day.
View the scores below.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Red Oak Tournament
Pool A
Mount Vernon 21-21 Creston 13-18
Treynor 21-21 Creston 10-13
Mount Vernon 21-22 Treynor 16-20
Pool B
Red Oak def. Harlan
Tri-Center 21-21 Harlan 18-16
Red Oak 21-21 Tri-Center 13-11
Pool C
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Clarinda 5-5
Sidney def. Clarinda
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Sidney 16-14
REPOOL
Pool A
Mount Vernon def. Harlan
Harlan 2 Sidney 0
Mount Vernon 2 Sidney 1
Pool B
Red Oak 21-21 Treynor 8-15
Treynor 24-21 Clarinda 22-17
Red Oak def. Clarinda
Pool C
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Creston 10-10
Creston def. Tri-Center
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Tri-Center 8-19
REPOOL AGAIN
Gold Pool
Red Oak 2 Mount Vernon 0
Abraham Lincoln 15-21-15 Red Oak 21-17-11
Abraham Lincoln 24-21 Mount Vernon 22-10
Silver Pool
Treynor 21-21 Harlan 12-18
Creston 21-21 Treynor 17-14
Creston 2 Treynor 0
Bronze Pool
Sidney def. Clarinda
Tri-Center 23-27 Clarinda 21-25
Sidney def. Tri-Center
Mount Ayr Tournament
Black Pool
Mount Ayr 21-25 Lamoni 9-23
Mount Ayr 21-21 Interstate 35 17-17
Lamoni 21-21 Interstate 35 13-18
Red Pool
Shenandoah 19-21-15 East Mills 21-15-8
Shenandoah 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 19-16
Shenandoah 21-21 Wayne 12-15
East Mills 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 10-13
East Mills 21-21 Wayne 9-6
Martensdale-St. Marys Wayne
Bracket Play:
Semifinal: East Mills 25-25 Mount Ayr 9-12
Semifinal: Shenandoah def. Lamoni
3rd Place: Mount Ayr Lamoni
Championship: East Mills 25-25 Shenandoah 20-12
Bondurant-Farrar Tournament
Atlantic Bondurant-Farrar
Dallas Center-Grimes 21-21 Atlantic 13-14
Atlantic Pella Christian
Nevada 21-21 Atlantic 11-6
Atlantic Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Atlantic Winterset
Fort Dodge Tournament
Lewis Central 21-21 Sioux City West 10-10
Lewis Central 21-21 Fort Dodge 8-15
Lewis Central 21-21 Ridge View 13-18
Fort Dodge 21-24 Sioux City West 16-22
Sioux City West Ridge View
Bracket Play
Lewis Central 25-25 Sioux City West 11-8
Championship: Lewis Central 25-25 Fort Dodge 7-6
ACGC Tournament
Black Pool
Glidden-Ralston Colfax-Mingo
Glidden-Ralston 21-21 Audubon 17-19
ACGC 21-19-16 Glidden-Ralston 13-21-14
Colfax-Mingo 21-14-15 Audubon 18-21-13
ACGC 22-21 Audubon 20-8
Gold Pool
Underwood 21-21 West Central Valley 12-13
Underwood 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 14-12
Underwood 21-21 Exira/EHK 6-14
Coon Rapids-Bayard def. Exira/EHK
Coon Rapids-Bayard def. West Central Valley
Exira/EHK West Central Valley
Bracket Play
7th Place: Audubon 21-21 West Central Valley 17-10
5th Place: Colfax-Mingo Exira/EHK
Semifinal:Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-15-15 ACGC 19-21-8
Semifinal: Underwood 21-21 Glidden-Ralston 12-9
3rd Place: Glidden-Ralston ACGC
Championship: Underwood 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 8-16
West Harrison Tournament
West Harrison 21-19-17 Missouri Valley 13-21-15
AHSTW 21-21 Woodbine 8-5
Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Whiting 10-8
Thomas Jefferson 21-21 West Harrison 18-13
AHSTW 21-21 Whiting 8-4
Missouri Valley 21-21 Woodbine 12-6
AHSTW 21-13-15 Missouri Valley 17-21-12
West Harrison 21-22 Whiting 6-20
Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Woodbine 10-9
West Harrison 21-21 Woodbine 16-12
AHSTW 21-8-15 Thomas Jefferson 18-21-13
Missouri Valley 21-21 Whiting 5-14
Woodbine 21-21 Whiting 15-11
Missouri Valley 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 18-16
AHSTW 21-21 West Harrison 12-15
Carroll Tournament
North Pool
South Central Calhoun 21-21 Ar-We-Va 8-11
Humboldt 21-21 Ar-We-Va 7-5
Ar-We-Va 15-21-15 Storm Lake 21-19-10
South Pool
Carroll 21-21 IKM-Manning 7-11
Newell-Fonda 21-21 IKM-Manning 8-15
Paton-Churdan 15-21-15 IKM-Manning 21-14-12
Carroll 21-21 Paton-Churdan 8-9
Newell-Fonda 21-21 Paton-Churdan 5-16
Melcher-Dallas Tournament
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Mormon Trail 17-5
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Pleasantville 19-7
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Melcher-Dallas 14-16
Mormon Trail Melcher-Dallas
Pleasantville 21-21 Mormon Trail 13-7
Pleasantville 21-21 Melcher-Dallas 19-10
Cherokee Tournament
Pool Play
Siouxland Christian 21-20-15 Sioux City East 14-22-7
Cherokee 21-21 Sioux City East 19-18
Sioux City East vs. Hinton
Bracket Play: A1/B2 B1/A2 A3/B4 B3/A4 Championship Consolation
Waukee Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Norwalk 6-11
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 West Marshall 10-14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Pleasant Valley 14-19
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Waukee 18-17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-26 Ankeny 22-24
WDM Valley 27-23-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-13
Cardinal Tournament
Cardinal 21-21 Moulton-Udell 6-7
Seymour Twin Cedars
Twin Cedars Moulton-Udell
Cardinal 21-21 Seymour 11-8
Cardinal 21-21 Twin Cedars 7-11
Seymour Moulton-Udell