(KMAland) -- A 2-0 night for East Mills, WIC wins for T-C, Treynor, Riverside & Mo Valley, a sweep for Lenox, a city win for AL and more from the night in KMAland volleyball.
NC: Creston 25-25-18-25 Southwest Valley 21-22-25-23
Jentry Schafer had 15 kills and six blocks, and Kayley Myers had eight winners for the Timberwolves. Isabelle Inman passed out 33 assists, and Delaney Dalton topped the team with 12 digs.
NC: East Mills 25-25 Bedford 6-14
NC: East Mills 25-25 Stanton 16-20
NC: Stanton 25-25 Bedford 17-9
Alex Knop had 25 kills and Rachel Drake had 14 to lead East Mills in a 2-0 night. Dezirae Drake passed out 45 assists, and Emily Williams finishes the night with seven total blocs.
Tara Peterson led Stanton with 14 kills and Kami Tibben had 11 winners on the night. Peterson and Marleigh Johnson had three ace serves each int he win over Bedford.
WIC: Treynor 25-21-25-25 AHSTW 12-25-16-12
Kailey Rochholz led Treynor with 12 kills while Maddie Lewis had eight winners and six aces. Emma Flathers added 25 assists, and Nattalie Simpson had five kills and five blocks.
WIC: Riverside 27-25-21-26 Audubon 25-14-24-24
Riverside’s Gracie Bluml had 28 digs and broke the school record for career digs while Jadyn Achenbach had 18 kills and Kenna Ford passed out 43 assists.
WIC: Missouri Valley 25-22-25-25 IKM-Manning 21-25-10-18
Megan Winchester led Missouri Valley with 11 kills. Maya Contreraz added 14 assist and Lauren Austin pitched in 19 digs.
IKM-Manning’s Emily Kerkhoff had 10 kills and 14 digs, and Miranda Benton finished with 23 assists.
POI: Lenox 25-25-25 Central Decatur 19-16-15
TJ Stoaks led the way for Lenox with 14 kills, nine digs and four blocks. Kayla Yzaguirre had 25 digs and went 14-for-14 on serves, and Luana Plese (13 assists) and Lauren Christensen (12 assists) combined on 25 assists.
Cassidy Nelson added seven digs, six aces and five kills for the Tigers.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 11-15-12
Elaina Bonnet reached 1,000 career kills, finishing with 12 on the night for Abraham Lincoln. Sam Christiansen had 28 assists, and Taylan Keefer finished with 21 digs.
Ashlie Knecht had eight kills and nine digs to lead Thomas Jefferson. Jenna Midkiff pitched in 16 assists.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 25-20-25-25 Ankeny Christian 20-25-19-19
Kinzee Eggers had 15 kills and two blocks for the Mustangs while Twila Barber added 11 kills and three aces. Jayda Chew passed out 18 assists in the win.
275: East Atchison 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 18-23
Brynnan Poppa had 17 assists, eight digs and three aces to lead East Atchison in teh win. Ella Rolf pitched in seven kills.
Shaina Culp led Nodaway-Holt with four kills, seven digs and three blocks. Halle Clement added eight assists and five digs.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
East Mills 25-25 Stanton 16-20
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 28-24-25-14-15 Underwood 26-26-20-25-9
Treynor 25-21-25-25 AHSTW 12-25-16-12
Riverside 27-25-21-26 Audubon 25-14-24-24
Missouri Valley 25-22-25-25 IKM-Manning 21-25-10-18
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 25-25-25 Central Decatur 19-16-15
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 27-25-23-25-16 Boyer Valley 29-22-25-17-14
Ar-We-Va 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 18-18-20
Woodbine 25-25 CAM, Anita 17-21
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 11-15-12
Sioux City East 25-25-22-25 Le Mars 19-18-25-17
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 21-9-11
Murray 25-20-25-25 Ankeny Christian 20-25-19-19
Diagonal at Mormon Trail
Moravia 25-25-25 Twin Cedars 10-19-11
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Creston 25-25-18-25 Southwest Valley 21-22-25-23
Stanton 25-25 Bedford 17-9
East Mills 25-25 Bedford 6-14
Griswold 21-21 Woodbine 8-15
Griswold vs. CAM, Anita (at Woodbine)
Mount Ayr 25-25 Clarke 23-11
Mount Ayr 25-25 Pleasantville 19-18
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Perry 15-18
South Sioux City 25-20-25-25 Sioux City West 14-25-23-18
Sioux City North at Cherokee
275 Conference
East Atchison 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 18-23
Rock Port at North Nodaway
South Holt 2 West Nodaway 0
Mound City 2 Union Star/King City 0
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 2 Bishop LeBlond 1
Benton 2 Cameron 0
St. Pius X at Chillicothe
Savannah 2 Lafayette 0
Eastern Midlands Conference
Norris 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 19-12-11
Elkhorn at Blair
East Central Nebraska Conference
Johnson County Central 25-17-25-25 Palmyra 13-25-12-19
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Lewiston 8-4-13
Metro Conference
Millard North 25-25-25 Bellevue East 15-16-19
Papillion-LaVista 23-22-25-25-17 Elkhorn South 25-25-20-22-15
Omaha South at Omaha Central
Omaha North at Omaha Marian
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Seward 25-25-25 Nebraska City 13-16-13
Gross Catholic 25-25-25 Bennington 19-19-x
Douglas County West 25-25-25 Omaha Concordia 17-21-21
Platteview 25-25-25 Omaha Northwest 11-12-13
Syracuse 25-25-21-25 Lincoln Christian 19-23-25-15
Norfolk Catholic at Wahoo
Johnson-Brock 25-24-25-25 Auburn 20-26-23-17
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Freeman 21-19-14
Mead 25-25-25 Osceola 13-2-18
Heartland Christian at Weeping Water
Southern 25-25 Weeping Water 20-14
Southern 25-25 Heartland Christian 18-15
Yutan 25-25 Boys Town 21-13
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25-19-25 Yutan 18-25-16
Cross County 25-25-25 Friend 12-13-9
Pawnee City at Falls City
Sterling 25-16-25 Pawnee City 20-25-16
Falls City 25-24-25 Sterling 21-26-15
Fillmore Central 25-25-25 Tri County 17-7-8
Omaha Burke 25-25-18-25 Lincoln Northeast 21-18-25-18
Lincoln Southwest 25-17-25-25 Westside 20-25-17-18