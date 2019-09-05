(KMAland) -- Conference wins for Clarinda, Kuemper, D-S, Sidney, F-M, Rock Port, Mound City and AL and victories for Mount Ayr, Boyer Valley, Lamoni, Lenox, CD and many others in non-conference play on Thursday.
H-10: Clarinda 24-21-25-25-15 Creston 26-25-22-23-13
Kaitlin Allen and Macy Elwood picked up their first wins as Clarinda head coaches, as the Cardinals came back from down two sets to win.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 23-25-25-23-15 Red Oak 25-21-12-25-13
Kara Peter had 29 kills and 14 digs and Anna Niehaus added 11 winners for the Kuemper attack on Thursday. Mariah Naberhaus had 29 assists and 12 digs on the evening, and Ashlyn Badding passed out 18 dimes. Mallory Badding had a team-high 32 digs.
CORNER: Sidney 25-25-25 Stanton 11-21-13
Olivia Larsen had 30 assists and 10 digs for Sidney in the win. Kelsey Hobbie added 11 kills and three aces for the Cowgirls.
Stanton’s Jenna Stephens had seven kills, three aces and two solo blocks.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Griswold 19-15-23
Rachel Wietzki and Kenna Howard had 10 kills each for F-M while Kaelynn Driskell passed out 24 assists. Elizabeth Bartles had 13 digs.
NC: Mount Ayr 25-25-25 Essex 21-17-18
Samantha Stewart had 12 kills and nine digs for Mount Ayr while Jaycee Knight had 18 assists. Channler Henle had five kills, five digs and five aces.
NC: West Harrison 25-28-25 Whiting 15-26-15
Chloe Gilgen had eight kills and four aces, and Maren Evans finished with 10 assists, five aces and five digs for West Harrison.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Le Mars 17-11-21
Julia Wagoner had 13 digs to go over 1,000 for her career in the win. Meanwhile, Elaina Bohnet had eight kills and 14 digs and Sam Christiansen added a 26-assist, 13-dig double-double.
Taylan Keefer led with a team-high 22 digs for the Lynx, and Kayla Schleifmand Wagoner had seven kills apiece.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 14-17-9
Ashlie Knecht had a team-high six kills, and Jenna Midkiff finished with 17 assists for TJ in the defeat.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 23-25-25-25 Shenandoah 25-13-10-14
Clarinda 24-21-25-25-15 Creston 26-25-22-23-13
Kuemper Catholic 23-25-25-23-15 Red Oak 25-21-12-25-13
Corner Conference
Sidney 25-25-25 Stanton 11-21-13
Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Griswold 19-15-23
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 23-25-25 Southeast Warren 25-20-20-15
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Le Mars 17-11-21
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 14-17-9
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-18-14
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 25-25-17-25 Orient-Macksburg 14-17-25-18
Seymour 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 13-12-15
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell
ADM Invitational
Gilbert 21-21 Atlantic 18-11
Nevada 21-21 Atlantic 6-16
Norwalk 21-21 Atlantic 14-18
Sioux City North Quad
Missouri Valley vs. West Monona
Missouri Valley vs. MVAOCOU
Missouri Valley vs. Sioux City North
Sioux City North vs. West Monona
Sioux City North vs. MVAOCOU
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Mount Ayr 25-25-25 Essex 21-17-18
Boyer Valley 3 IKM-Manning 1
Lamoni 25-25-25 Bedford 15-15-12
Lenox 25-25-25 Interstate 35, Truro 12-22-21
Central Decatur 25-22-15 Clarke 19-25-8
Centerville 25-25 Central Decatur 22-21
Martensdale-St. Marys 18-25-25-25 Baxter 25-17-22-10
West Harrison 25-28-25 Whiting 15-26-15
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 West Central Valley 12-15-10
275 Conference
Rock Port 25-25 East Atchison 21-21
Mound City 25-22-25 West Nodaway 14-25-22
South Holt 2 North Nodaway 0
Nodaway-Holt 2 Union Star/King City 0
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Maryville at South Harrison
Lawson at Cameron
Trenton at Chillicothe
Excelsior Springs 2 Lafayette 0
Eastern Midlands Conference
Norris 25-25-25 Bennington 23-16-14
Plattsmouth 25-25-25 Blair 10-17-13
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview 25-25-25 Arlington 15-16-13
Syracuse 25-22-17-25-15 Fort Calhoun 22-25-25-16-13
Wahoo 28-25-25 Raymond Central 26-13-17
East Central Nebraska Conference
Malcolm 20-25-25 Louisville 25-20-18
Palmyra at Weeping Water
Pioneer Conference
Southern 25-25 Lewiston 21-8
Metro Conference
Elkhorn South 25-27-21-25 Millard South 20-25-25-17
Millard West at Omaha Benson
Papillion-LaVista 27-25-25 Millard North 25-21-22
Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest
Omaha North 3 Omaha South 2
Freeman Invitational
Pool A
Freeman 25-25 Pawnee City 22-14
Deshler 21-25-25 Pawnee City 25-19-16
Freeman 23-25-25 Deshler 25-20-23
Pool B
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Sterling 12-16
Diller-Odell 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 15-10
Diller-Odell 25-25 Johnson-Brock 7-20
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Sterling
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Bellevue West at Gretna
Bishop Neumann 3 Ashland-Greenwood 2
Douglas County West 25-25-25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 9-20-20
Auburn 3 Fairbury 2
Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS
Johnson County Central vs. Falls City (at HTRS)
Falls City at Humboldt-TRS
Louisville 25-25 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 17-12
Malcolm 24-25-25 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 26-7-16
Weeping Water vs. Dorchester (at Palmyra)
Dorchester at Palmyra
Yutan 3 Cedar Bluffs 0
Lewiston 25-25 Parkview Christian 17-13
Southern 25-25 Parkview Christian 3-12
Southern 25-25 Lewiston 21-8
Thayer Central 25-25-25 Tri County 10-17-16
Omaha Marian 3 Ankeny Centennial 1