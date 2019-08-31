(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln won the Harlan title, Thomas Jefferson won in Avoca, Red Oak was 5-1 at Bondurant, LC had a solid showing at Ankeny Centennial, Kuemper lost just once in Humboldt, Nodaway Valley and CRB went 2-1 at Colfax-Mingo and more from the day in KMAland volleyball.
Cyclone Invitational
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln went a perfect 5-0 overall and 10-0 in sets to win the Cyclone Invitational in Harlan on Saturday.
The Lynx beat East Sac County, Glenwood, St. Albert and Logan-Magnolia in pool play before a straight set championship win over Underwood, which came out of Pool A with a perfect 5-0 mark.
Elaine Bonnet led the way for the Lynx with 33 kills and 23 digs while Julia Wagoner had 19 and 36. Kayla Schleifman pitied in 22 kills and 12 blocks, and Baylie Girres had 10 kills and 11 blocks. Jillian Shanks pitched in 17 kills and 25 digs, and Sam Christiansen finished with 85 assists, 23 digs and eight blocks. Taylan Keefer also had 30 digs on the day.
The Eagles went through Harlan, Indianola, Sidney, Treynor and Tri-Center with a perfect mark before the championship loss.
Sidney grabbed third place with a 5-1 mark on the day, including a third-place victory over St. Albert. Indianola beat East Sac County for fifth, and Glenwood placed seventh with a win over Harlan to finish the day. Logan-Magnolia was seventh with a three-set victory over Treynor in their final match of the day.
AHSTW Tournament
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson went 5-0 to win the AHSTW Tournament on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets beat Atlantic, Earlham and Riverside in pool play before knocking off AHSTW and Denison-Schleswig in bracket play.
Elizabeth Elkins was named to the All-Tournament Team for the Yellow Jackets. Elkins and Alysyn Knecht had 22 kills each to follow Ashlie Knecht’s 46 winners. Elkins also had 28 digs and 12 aces, and Jenna Midkiff passed out 95 assists. Torrie Rief led in digs with 42.
Denison-Schleswig placed second at the tournament, going 3-0 in Pool A with wins over AHSTW, CAM and Essex. Atlantic and AHSTW both emerged from their pools into the championship bracket before semifinal losses.
CAM won a pair of consolation bracket matches to finish the day 3-2.
Other members of the All-Tournament Team were Atlantic’s Aubrey Guyer, AHSTW’s Paige Osweiler and Kinsey Scheffler, Denison-Schleswig’s Payton Goslar and Hannah Neemann, CAM’s Mady McKee, Brianne Johnson of Essex, Earlham’s Kaitlynne Nielsen and Riverside’s Gracie Bluml.
Bondurant-Farrar Tournament
Red Oak went 5-1 with a pair of wins over ranked teams at the Bondurant-Farrar Tournament on Saturday.
The Tigers picked up victories over 5A No. 11 Des Moines Lincoln and 4A No. 11 Gilbert along with other victories over Bondurant-Farrar, Williamsburg and Ames. The lone loss of the day for the Tigers came to 4A No. 7 Waverly-Shell Rock in a tough three-set battle.
Ankeny Centennial Tournament
Both Lewis Central and Sioux City East went 2-2 at the Ankeny Centennial Tournament on Saturday.
The Titans beat Class 5A No. 5 Waukee and Nevada and lost to 5A No. 6 Ankeny Centennial in pool play before a championship bracket defeat at the hands of 5A No. 3 Ankeny. Also of note, Titans libero Rachel Cushing went over 1,000 digs for her career on the day.
Sioux City East, meanwhile, beat 3A No. 4 Dike-New Hartford and Urbandale and lost to Linn-Mar in pool play before a championship bracket loss to 5A No. 1 Cedar Falls.
Humboldt Tournament
Kuemper Catholic went 5-1 at the Humboldt Tournament on Saturday.
The Knights won in straight sets over Fort Dodge, Grand View Christian, South Central Calhoun and Emmetsburg and in three sets over Humboldt. Their lone loss came in three sets to Spirit Lake.
Kara Peter had 55 kills and 13 blocks for the Knights on the day. Anna Niehaus added 41 kills, and Mariah Naberhaus passed out 78 assists. Ashlyn Badding added 57 assists of her own while Mallory Badding pitched in a team-high 74 digs.
Colfax-Mingo Tournament
Nodaway Valley and Coon Rapids-Bayard were both 2-1 at the Colfax-Mingo Tournament on Saturday.
The Wolverines beat CRB and Colfax-Mingo in straight sets and lost in three to Baxter while the Crusaders took care of both Colfax-Mingo and Baxter.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Cyclone Volleyball Invitational
Pool A
Harlan 21-21 Treynor 13-17
Tri-Center 22-21 Harlan 20-18
Indianola 21-21 Harlan 13-15
Treynor 27-21 Tri-Center 25-14
Indianola 21-21 Tri-Center 17-16
Sidney 21-21 Harlan 11-7
Sidney 21-21 Indianola 17-16
Underwood 21-21 Harlan 18-15
Underwood 24-19-15 Indianola 22-21-13
Indianola 24-21 Treynor 22-17
Underwood 17-21-15 Sidney 21-19-10
Sidney 21-15-15 Tri-Center 19-21-11
Sidney def. Treynor
Underwood 21-21 Treynor 15-19
Underwood 21-21 Tri-Center 19-15
Pool B
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 East Sac County 7-10
Glenwood 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 17-16
East Sac County 24-21 Glenwood 22-17
East Sac County 23-21 Logan-Magnolia 21-14
St. Albert 21-24 East Sac County 15-22
Glenwood 21-21-15 St. Albert 23-18-12
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 St. Albert 10-11
St. Albert 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 19-18
Abraham Lincoln 21-23 Glenwood 18-21
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 6-7
Bracket
Championship: Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Underwood 8-15
3rd Place: Sidney 21-21 St.Albert 13-9
5th Place: Indianola 21-21 East Sac County 18-10
7th Place: Glenwood 21-21 Harlan 13-15
9th Place: Logan-Magnolia 16-21-15 Treynor 21-14-12
AHSTW Tournament – Pool Play, Bracket Play
Pool A
AHSTW 21-21 Essex 9-12
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 CAM, Anita 17-10
Denison-Schleswig 21-12-15 AHSTW 12-21-11
CAM, Anita 21-21 Essex 15-11
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Essex 12-18
AHSTW 21-21 CAM, Anita 11-13
Pool B
Thomas Jefferson 21-16-15 Atlantic 16-21-11
Riverside 21-21 Earlham 8-17
Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Earlham 15-17
Atlantic 21-21 Riverside 16-11
Atlantic 16-22-15 Atlantic 21-20-4
Thomas Jefferson 19-21-15 Riverside 21-13-6
Consolation Bracket
Riverside 21-21 Essex 9-9
CAM 21-17-15 Earlham 12-21-7
CAM 21-21 Riverside 17-16
Championship Bracket
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Atlantic 18-9
Thomas Jefferson 21-19-15 AHSTW 19-21-11
Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 17-19
Ankeny Centennial Tournament – Pool Play
Pool B
Ankeny Centennial 21-22 Lewis Central 16-20
Lewis Central 21-21-20 Nevada 17-23-18
Lewis Central 21-21 Waukee 17-15
Pool D
Sioux City East 18-22-15 Dike-New Hartford 21-20-11
Linn-Mar 21-19-15 Sioux City East 14-21-12
Sioux City East 21-21 Urbandale 14-14
Championship Bracket
Ankeny 25-25 Lewis Central 20-17
Cedar Falls 25-25 Sioux City East 14-14
Bondurant-Farrar Tournament – Pool Play & Repool
Pool A
Red Oak 21-15-15 DSM Roosevelt 12-21-11
Waverly-Shell Rock 21-12-15 Red Oak 15-21-10
Red Oak 21-21 Williamsburg 10-16
Repool
Red Oak 21-21 Bondurant-Farrar 14-17
Red Oak 21-21 Ames 15-14
Red Oak 21-21 Gilbert 10-16
Humboldt Tournament – Round Robin
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Emmetsburg 15-3
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Fort Dodge 17-18
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Grand View Christian 17-12
Kuemper Catholic 15-25-15 Humboldt 21-23-11
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 South Central Calhoun 12-12
Spirit Lake 21-20-16 Kuemper Catholic 18-22-14
Colfax-Mingo Tournament
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 10-16
Coon Rapids-Bayard 29-21 Baxter 27-7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 14-13
Baxter 16-21-15 Nodaway Valley 21-19-10
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 8-9
Bellevue West Invitational
Pool D
Duchesne 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Marian 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Lincoln Northeast def. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Bracket Play
North Platte 25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 17-16
Meskwaki Settlement Tournament
