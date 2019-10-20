(KMAland) -- AL won the LC Tournament, East Mills went 2-1 at Winterset, Glidden-Ralston won the RVC Tournament and more from Saturday's KMAland volleyball.
AL picks up another tournament win at LC
The Abraham Lincoln volleyball team picked up another tournament championship at Lewis Central on Saturday. The Lynx swept every match to win their fifth tournament of the season.
AL swept Glenwood, Harlan and Sidney in pool play before another pair of sweeps in bracket play against Lewis Central and Red Oak. Red Oak went 3-0 in Pool B with wins over Lewis Central, Treynor and Maryville before beating Sidney in the semifinals.
View the complete scoreboard from the tournament below.
East Mills go 2-1 at Winterset
The East Mills volleyball team went 2-1 in Winterset with wins over Atlantic and Gilbert in three sets and a tough three-set loss to Carlisle.
The Wolverines did not advance out of pool play due to tiebreak measures. Atlantic was 0-3 on the day with a trio of three-set losses. Norwalk beat Winterset in the championship.
View the East Mills and Atlantic scores in the scoreboard below.
Denison-Schleswig goes 1-2 at West Monona
The Lady Monarchs lost their first two matches - to West Monona and Siouxland Christian - before a sweep of Westwood at the West Monona Tournament on Saturday.
Siouxland Christian won the tournament with a 3-0 mark while West Monona was 2-1 and Westwood went 0-3. View D-S scores below.
Glidden-Ralston outlasts CRB to win another RVC title
Glidden-Ralston won a five-set battle with Coon Rapids-Bayard in the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament final to sweep the league’s conference championships.
The regular season champion Wildcats beat CAM in two sets, Boyer Valley in three and then CRB in five to take the RVC Tournament. The Crusaders took a pair of sweeps over Exira/EHK and Woodbine to advance to the final.
View the complete scoreboard below.
FULL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central Tournament
Pool A
Abraham Lincoln 22-21 Glenwood 20-15
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Harlan 13-19
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Sidney 12-9
Glenwood 21-21 Harlan 11-17
Sidney 20-21-15 Glenwood 22-10-12
Sidney 21-17-15 Harlan 8-21-4
Pool B
Red Oak 21-21 Lewis Central 15-12
Red Oak 21-21 Treynor 8-15
Red Oak 21-21 Maryville 17-9
Lewis Central 2 Treynor 0
Lewis Central 2 Maryville 0
Treynor 2 Maryville 0
Bracket
Semifinal: Abraham Lincoln 22-21 Lewis Central 20-14
Semifinal: Red Oak 21-21 Sidney 18-16
Championship: Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Red Oak 19-17
Glenwood 16-21-15 Treynor 21-14-9
Glenwood def. Maryville
Treynor Harlan
West Monona Tournament
West Monona 23-25-15 Denison-Schleswig 15-18-7
Siouxland Christian 25-25 Denison-Schleswig 18-20
Denison-Schleswig 25-25 Westwood 16-20
Winterset Tournament
Pool B
East Mills 20-21-15 Gilbert 22-17-10
Carlisle 17-21-15 East Mills 21-11-9
East Mills 21-14-15 Atlantic 15-21-11
Gilbert 21-15-15 Atlantic 3-21-10
Carlisle 21-17-15 Atlantic 18-21-8
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament (at Coon Rapids-Bayard)
PLAY-IN
(9) CAM, Anita 21-21 (8) Paton-Churdan 19-18
WINNER’S BRACKET FIRST ROUND
(2) Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 (7) Exira/EHK 14-14
(6) Woodbine def. (3) Ar-We-Va
(1) Glidden-Ralston 21-21 (9) CAM, Anita 12-16
(5) Boyer Valley def. (4) West Harrison
WINNER’S BRACKET SEMIFINALS
(2) Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 (6) Woodbine 9-18
(1) Glidden-Ralston 21-21-15 (5) Boyer Valley 23-17-9
CHAMPIONSHIP
(1) Glidden-Ralston 14-25-25-16-15 (2) Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-18-22-25-11
LOSER’S BRACKET
(8) Paton-Churdan 16-21-15 (7) Exira/EHK 21-15-4
(3) Ar-We-Va 13-22-15 (8) Paton-Churdan 21-20-12
(9) CAM, Anita (4) West Harrison
(3) Ar-We-Va (5) Boyer Valley
(6) Woodbine vs. CAM/West Harrison
Bishop Heelan Tournament
Sioux Falls Washington 22-21 Sioux City East 20-15
Unity Christian 21-21 Sioux City North 12-13
Sioux Center 21-21 Bishop Heelan 19-16
Sioux City East 21-21 Unity Christian 15-16
Lawton_Bronson 21-8-15 Sioux City North 19-8-13
Sioux Center 21-21 Sioux City East 11-17
Cherokee 21-21 Bishop Heelan 13-16
Western Christian 21-21 Bishop Heelan 10-8
Sioux Falls Washington 22-21 Sioux City North 22-11
Sioux City East 21-21 Lawton-Bronson 15-16
Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City North 9-12
Bishop Heelan 19-21-15 Ridge View 21-19-6
Seymour Tournament
Seymour 17-21-15 Mormon Trail 21-8-8
Moulton-Udell Diagonal
Seymour 21-21 Diagonal 15-14
Mormon Trail 21-21 Moulton-Udell 13-13
Mormon Trail 22-19-15 Diagonal 20-21-7
Seymour 25-25 Moulton-Udell 5-12