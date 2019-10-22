(KMAland) -- Check out a big night of volleyball action including the beginning of the tournament trail in Class 1A and 2A.
1A-2: Woodbine 25-25-28 Heartland Christian 15-14-26
Heartland Christian: Shelana Cochran led with eight kills and three blocks, and Bella Dingus passed out 17 assists.
1A-2: West Harrison 25-25-25 Whiting 18-15-18
West Harrison: Chloe Gilgen had a double-double with 15 kills and 10 digs, and Maren Evans had 28 assists. Haley Koch added nine kills, and Joslynn Thomas finished with nine digs.
1A-2: Boyer Valley 25-20-24-25-15 Ar-We-Va 17-25-26-9-7
Boyer Valley: Jessica Fokken had 17 kills, and Katelyn Neilsen finished with 10 kills and 10 digs. Abbie Miller finished with 31 assists while Leah Cooper added 15 digs and nine kills. Taylor Klein pitched in 14 digs.
1A-2: Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-26-24-25 Paton-Churdan 19-24-26-22
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Alaya Betts had 12 kills, Alexa Culbertson had 10 winners and Brynn Bass added nine kills. Cassidy Baker passed out 29 assists, and Cora McAlister had 34 digs. Lexie Davis and Chloe Parkis added 28 digs each, Betts had 17 and Baker finished with 14.
1A-2: Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Audubon 13-16-13
Glidden-Ralston: Gretchen Wallace had 12 kills on 13 swings, and Morgan Koehler added seven winners. Talia Schon and Wallace had three blocks each.
Audubon: Rylie Hartl topped Audubon with 18 digs, and Leah Subbert had four kills and nine digs.
1A-2: Riverside 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12-17-16
Riverside: Jadyn Achenbach led the charge with 14 kills and three aces, and Kenna Ford had 31 assists and two aces. Gracie Bluml had a team-high 10 digs, Ari McGlade produced eight digs and Ashlynn Amdor finished with seven digs.
1A-2: CAM, Anita 30-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 28-20-14
CAM: Maddy McKee had 12 kills while Taylor Bower passed out 23 assists. Marissa Spieker added a team-best 10 digs, and Jozie Lett and Allison Spieker had eight digs each.
1A-3: Bedford 25-25-25 Essex 18-12-20
Bedford: Vivian Tracy had seven kills, and Darcy Davis and Brooklyn Rowan added five each. Macie Sefrit produced 13 assists, and Kennedy Weed added 11 digs. Tracy and Emily Baker added two blocks each.
Essex: Elise Dailey topped the team with seven kills and two blocks while Brianne Johnson had five winners. Helen Nicholas passed out seven assists, and Camryn Chambers pitched in 11 digs.
1A-3: East Mills 28-22-24-25-15 Fremont-Mills 26-25-26-20-5
Find the complete recap at the Local Sports News Page.
1A-3: East Union 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 7-10-14
East Union: Alissa Weinkoetz had a team-best 13 kills and nine aces on the night while Mikala Sanson served five aces. Elizabeth Hardy and Quinn Eslinger added eight assists each, and Jayden Welcher topped the team with nine digs.
1A-3: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Murray 22-12-19
Southwest Valley: Jentry Schafer had 13 kills, and Kayley Myers added nine winners. Isabelle Inman passed out 26 assists while Norah Lund had a team-high seven digs.
Murray: Twila Barber had six kills, and Kinzee Eggers finished with three blocks.
1A-3: Stanton 25-25-25 Griswold 8-22-14
View the complete recap from Trevor Maeder linked here.
1A-8: Seymour 25-25-25 Moravia 14-10-23
Seymour: Paige Hackathorn had 21 assists while McKinley McClure (8 kills), Erin Hackathorn (7 kills) and Thayda Houser (7 kills) combined for 22 kills. Hackathron led with 17 digs, and Dylan Murphy had 15. Houser pitched in four blocks.
1A-8: Wayne 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 17-13-17
Wayne: Toxey Freeman finished with 12 kills, and Rayleigh Snyder added 14 assists on the night.
2A-3: West Monona 25-25-25 West Monona 22-14-13
Missouri Valley: Megan Winchester and Ella Myler had three kills each, and Maya Contreraz finished with six assists. Addie Huegli and Contreraz led in digs with 15 and 14, respectively, and Winchester had a team-high two blocks.
2A-4: AHSTW 22-25-25-25 Tri-Center 25-23-20-14
AHSTW: Kinsey Scheffler slammed in 28 kills while Claire Harris had 21 assists and Ally Meyers finished with 12 dimes. Ally Meyers added 14 digs, and Harris, Baylee Meyers and Scheffler had 12 digs each. Sydney Zimmerman finished with four blocks, Saige Huss and Natalie Hagadon had three swats each and Kailey Jones and Megan Wise had two blocks apiece. Paige Osweiler added 24 digs and three aces.
Tri-Center: Tatum Carlson led with 13 kills while Miranda Ring passed out 29 assists, and Marissa Ring finished with nine digs. Emile Sorenson added eight kills for the Trojans.
275: East Atchison 25-25 North Nodaway 11-8
East Atchison: Brynnan Poppa had 22 assists, Jaycee Graves finished with 11 kills and added seven aces and Ella Rolf had four digs.
275: Rock Port 25-25 Mound City 10-7
Rock Port: Makenna Farmer passed out 11 assists, and Drue Kemerling added seven kills. Marisa Carder had three blocks, and Kemerling and Brooklyn Jakub pitched in three aces each.
Mound City: Cameron Laukemper had three kills for the Panthers.
275: South Holt 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 20-14
Nodaway-Holt: Shaina Culp had five kills, nine digs, three aces and two blocks, and Halle Clement finished with eight assists. Emma Bohannon pitched in four kills.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
275 Conference
East Atchison 25-25 North Nodaway 11-8
Rock Port 25-25 Mound City 10-7
West Nodaway at Union Star
South Holt 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 20-14
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 2 St. Pius X 0
Eastern Midlands Conference
Nebraska City 25-25-25 Blair 9-23-16
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Syracuse 25-25-25 Arlington 8-12-8
Wahoo 25-25-22-25 Syracuse 13-12-25-14
East Central Nebraska Conference
Freeman 25-13-25 Elmwood-Murdock 18-25-11
Malcolm 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 22-23
Malcolm 25-25 Freeman 16-5
Palmyra 25-25-28-25 Yutan 19-22-30-17
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 19-16-18
Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS 23-25-25-25 Southern 25-16-15-13
Consolation: Pawnee City 25-25 Friend 20-11
Consolation: Tri County vs. Lewiston (at Sterling)
Consolation: Johnson-Brock 25-25 Sterling 19-18
Consolation: Johnson-Brock 25-15-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 19-25-15
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Plattsmouth vs. Louisville (at Douglas County West)
Plattsmouth 25-25 Douglas County West 19-23
Douglas County West 25-25 Louisville 19-17
Omaha Mercy at Platteview