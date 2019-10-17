(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland volleyball action from Thursday evening.
NC: Shenandoah 27-25 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 25-23
Ashlie Knecht led TJ with six kills. Jenna Midkiff had 13 assists and eight digs.
NC: Shenandoah 25-26 Southwest Valley 14-24
Marah Larsen led Southwest Valley with four kills.
NC: East Mills 25-25-25 East Union 19-18-12
Alex Knop led the Wolverines with 11 kills. Rachel Drake, Kaylor Horgdal and Emily Williams added nine, eight and seven apiece. Dezirae Drake had 35 assists and Lexi Ungry had 11 digs.
NC: Sidney 25-25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 19-9-13
Maddy Duncan led the way for Sidney with 10 kills. Kelsey Hobbie added nine and Pressley Brumbaugh chipped in eight. Olivia Larsen had 30 assists. Paige Smith and Lily Johnson each had 10 digs.
WIC Consi: AHSTW 21-19-15 Riverside 19-21-13
Jadyn Achenbach had nine kills. Kenna Ford was 7-for-7 on serves with 21 assists and 8 digs. Izzy Bluml added two aces. Gracie Bluml had nine digs.
WIC Consi: Riverside 21-21 Missouri Valley 7-9
Izzy Bluml paced Riverside with six kills. Ashlyn Amdor and Jadyn Achenbach had three aces apiece. Kenna Ford had 12 assists, five digs and two aces.
WIC Consi: Riverside 21-21 IKM-Manning 19-15
Jadyn Achenbach went 6-for-6 on serves with two aces and eight kills. Kenna Ford contributed two aces and 13 kills. Gracie Bluml led the way with seven digs.
WIC Consi: Riverside 21-21 Audubon 8-13
Jadyn Achenbach had another perfect match of serving, this time 11-for-11. Achenbach also had five aces and four kills. Kenna Ford had 15 assists. Izzy Bluml tallied three aces and three kills. Ella Hensley also added three kills.
NC: Southwest Valley 25-20-19 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21-25-17
Kayley Myers and Jentry Schafer tallied eight kills apiece for the Timberwolves. Isabelle Inman had 22 assists. Delaney Dalton and Norah Lund added 16 and 14 digs apiece. TJ was paced by nine kills from Liz Elkins
275: East Atchison 25-25 Union Star 9-10
Jesse Graves led the Wolves with six aces. Jaycee Graves added five kills, Brynnan Poppa added 15 kills and Ella Rolf had five digs.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 25-25-25 Clarinda 12-21-9
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
3rd Place: Tri-Center 19-25-25-18-15 Treynor 25-21-22-25-13
Championship: Underwood 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 22-20-15
ROUND ROBIN CONSOLATION (at Oakland)
Missouri Valley 21-15-15 IKM-Manning 15-21-13
AHSTW 21-21 Audubon 13-11
Missouri Valley 21-21 Audubon 9-11
IKM-Manning 12-21-15 AHSTW 21-18-13
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Lamoni 25-19-15 Seymour 13-25-6
Semifinal: Murray 23-25-15 Ankeny Christian 25-15-12
3rd Place: Ankeny Christian 25-26-15 Seymour 21-28-9
Championship: Lamoni 25-25-25 Murray 7-15-18
Iowa (Non-Conference)
Ankeny Centennial 25-18-15 Kuemper Catholic 22-25-6
Kuemper Catholic 19-25-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-22-12 (at Ankeny Centennial)
Wayne 25-16-26-25 Clarke 12-25-15-14
Paton Churdan 25-25-25 Eagle Grove 12-11-20
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25 Ankeny Centennial 19-19
275 Conference
Rock Port 25-25 South Holt 16-13
Mound City at North Nodaway
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 25-25 Chillicothe 23-11
Eastern Midlands Conference
Nebraska City at Bennington
Plattsmouth at Elkhorn
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Wahoo 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 19-18-13
Semifinal: Syracuse 20-23-25-25-15 Platteview 25-25-17-23-5
Consolation: Douglas County West 25-25-10-25 Raymond Central 17-17-25-14
Consolation: Arlington 25-25-24-15-15 Fort Calhoun 21-19-26-25-12
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Final: Malcom 23-23-25-25-16 Mead 25-25-19-23-14
Consolation: Louisville 25-25 Auburn 23-12
Consolation: Johnson County Central 25-25 Palmyra 23-15
Consolation Yutan 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 20-20
Consolation: Freeman 25-25 Conestoga 17-22
Consolation: Freeman 25-25 Weeping Water 16-15
Consolation: Weeping Water vs. Conestoga
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-18-25-25 Pawnee City 11-25-18-14
Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Sterling 13-13-15