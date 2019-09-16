(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland volleyball action from Monday.
NC: Essex 23-25-25-25 Diagonal 25-13-20-15
Essex picked up their first win of the season.
NC: St. Joseph Christian 25-25 East Atchison 13-18
Brynnan Poppa handed out 11 assists while Jaycee Graves and Ella Rolf had five kills each for East Atchison. Rolf added eight digs and Graves had two blocks.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren def. Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Exira/EHK 17-10-15
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 25-17-25-19-15 Moulton-Udell 21-25-22-25-9
Non-Conference
Southeast Warren def. Interstate 35, Truro
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Interstate 35, Truro (at Southeast Warren)
Lamoni 3 Central Decatur 2
Glidden-Ralston 2 Baxter 1
Glidden-Ralston 24-25-15 Collins-Maxwell 26-13-7
Glidden-Ralston def. Madrid
Ar-We-Va at MVAOCOU
Paton-Churdan 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 18-16-19
Bishop LeBlond at St. Michael the Archangel
Millard West 21-25-30-29-15 Elkhorn 25-13-32-27-9
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Diller-Odell 25-25 Exeter-Milligan 9-15
Meridian 25-25 Johnson-Brock 22-15
HTRS 25-16-25 Freeman 15-25-11
BDS 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 14-22
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Palmyra vs. Parkview Christian
Sterling 27-14-25 Tri County 25-25-23
Southern 25-25 Pawnee City 17-15
Johnson County Central 25-25 Lewiston 7-11