KMAland Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland volleyball action from Monday.

NC: Essex 23-25-25-25 Diagonal 25-13-20-15 

Essex picked up their first win of the season.

NC: St. Joseph Christian 25-25 East Atchison 13-18 

Brynnan Poppa handed out 11 assists while Jaycee Graves and Ella Rolf had five kills each for East Atchison. Rolf added eight digs and Graves had two blocks.

VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southeast Warren def. Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Exira/EHK 17-10-15

Bluegrass Conference

Twin Cedars 25-17-25-19-15 Moulton-Udell 21-25-22-25-9

Non-Conference

Essex 23-25-25-25 Diagonal 25-13-20-15

Southeast Warren def. Interstate 35, Truro 

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Interstate 35, Truro (at Southeast Warren)

Lamoni 3 Central Decatur 2

Glidden-Ralston 2 Baxter 1

Glidden-Ralston 24-25-15 Collins-Maxwell 26-13-7

Glidden-Ralston def. Madrid

Ar-We-Va at MVAOCOU

Paton-Churdan 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 18-16-19

St. Joseph Christian 25-25 East Atchison 13-18

Bishop LeBlond at St. Michael the Archangel

Millard West 21-25-30-29-15 Elkhorn 25-13-32-27-9

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Diller-Odell 25-25 Exeter-Milligan 9-15

Meridian 25-25 Johnson-Brock 22-15

HTRS 25-16-25 Freeman 15-25-11

BDS 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 14-22

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Palmyra vs. Parkview Christian

Sterling 27-14-25 Tri County 25-25-23

Southern 25-25 Pawnee City 17-15

Johnson County Central 25-25 Lewiston 7-11

