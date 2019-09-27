(KMAland) -- Here's the KMAland volleyball rundown from Thursday.
NC: Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 23-19-22
Rachel Wietzki had 14 kills while Kaelynn Driskell added 33 assists and 16 digs.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-18-25 Missouri Valley 22-16-25-18
Lo-Ma: Olivia Diggins had 13 ills while Ruby Nolan had nine kills and Courtney Ohl had six. Emme Lake finished with 22 assists and 15 digs while Ashlyn Dovel had 13 assists, and Kylie Morrison added 22 digs.
WIC: Tri-Center 25-26-25 AHSTW 18-24-18
Tri-Center: Tatum Carson and Presly Pogge had eight kids each, and Miranda Ring passed out 27 assists. Carlson added 13 digs, and Marissa Ring finished with 10 digs.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 25-25-25 Murray 18-22-21
Kinzee Eggers and Twila Barber had seven kills each for Murray in the loss.
275: East Atchison 25-25 West Nodaway 12-4
Jaycee Graves led the way for East Atchison with eight kills.
275: Nodaway-Holt 25-25 North Nodaway 13-20
Shaina Culp put in eight kills, and Halle Clement finished with 17 assists for Nodaway-Holt.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 25-25-25 Creston 11-6-19
St. Albert 25-25-25 Atlantic 12-12-18
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 25-25-25 Audubon 19-19-22
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 25-25-25 CAM, Anita 19-17-8
West Harrison 17-14-25-25-15 Boyer Valley 25-25-17-19-11
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Woodbine 23-19-10
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian at Diagonal
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Winterset 25-25-25 Southeast Warren 15-13-12
275 Conference
Union Star/King City at Rock Port
South Holt 2 Mound City 0
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 2 Cameron 0
Benton 2 Savannah 1
Bishop LeBlond at St. Pius X
Lafayette 2 Chillicothe 0
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood
Platteview def. Douglas County West, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15 (3-0)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn def. Palmyra, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-6 (3-2)
Malcolm def. Yutan, 25-6, 25-20, 25-19 (3-0)
Pioneer Conference
Tri County at Diller-Odell
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 (3-0)
Metro Conference
Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 (3-0)
Millard North def. Omaha Northwest, 25-9, 25-17, 25-16 (3-0)
Omaha Benson at Omaha Central
Omaha Marian def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-18, 22-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-10 (3-2)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City def. Ralston, 27-29, 25-17, 25-15 (2-1)
Omaha Roncalli Catholic def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 14-25, 25-21 (2-1)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-16 (2-0)
Oakland-Craig at Arlington
Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)
Raymond Central def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-12 (2-0)
Weeping Water at Conestoga
Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-7, 25-16 (2-0)
Syracuse def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-11, 23-25, 25-20 (2-1)
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Falls City, 25-14, 25-19 (2-0)
Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15 (3-0)
Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-13, 28-26, 25-16 (3-0)
Mead def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-9, 25-11, 25-6 (3-0)
East Butler def. Friend, 25-23, 25-15 (2-0)
Aquinas Catholic def. Friend, 25-12, 25-9 (2-0)
Humboldt-TRS at Brownell-Talbot
Humboldt-TRS vs. Cornerstone Christian (at Brownell-Talbot)
Omaha Bryan at Fremont