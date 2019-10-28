(KMAland) -- Check out the volleyball tournament trail action from Monday in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.
1A-2: Boyer Valley 19-25-25-25 West Harrison 25-15-23-15
West Harrison: Chloe Gilgen had 11 kills and 10 digs while Maren Evans passed out 25 assists. Lanie Gustafson added three blocks, and Haley Koch finished with 13 digs.
1A-2: Riverside 25-25-25 CAM, Anita 22-15-14
Riverside: Jadyn Achenbach put in 10 kills and had eight aces on the night. Kenna Ford finished with 29 assists, and Gracie Bluml led the charge with 10 digs. Ella Hensley had two blocks while Ashlynn Amdor served four aces.
1A-3: Sidney 25-25-25 Bedford 15-9-14
Sidney: Kelsey Hobbie had 10 kills, four aces and two blocks, and Maddy Duncan added nine kills and 10 digs. Olivia Larsen finished with 25 assists, and Presley Brumbaugh topped the team with 11 digs. Lily Johnson and Paige Smith had nine and eight digs, respectively.
Bedford: Brooklyn Rowan had five kills for the Bulldogs. Jaelin Daly had a team-high eight assists, and Selena Valenzuela had nine digs.
1A-3: Lenox 25-25-23-21-15 Lamoni 19-14-25-25-8
Lenox: TJ Stoaks had 15 kills, 14 digs, six blocks and five aces, and Kayla Yzaguirre had 25 digs in teh match. Luana Plese passed out 25 assists, and Lauren Christensen finished with 16 digs and seven aces. Cassidy Nelson pitched in eight kills and 14 digs. Jordan England had four blocks, and Camryn Douglas produced six kills and three blocks.
1A-3: East Mills 25-25-25 East Union 16-9-14
East Mills: Dezirae Drake finished with 31 assists, nine digs, three aces and two blocks, and Alex Knop had 14 kills and 13 digs. Rachel Drake added eight kills, and Lexi Ungry had 10 digs with three aces.
East Union: Alissa Weinkoetz had 11 kills while Elizabeth Hardy (11 assists) and Quinn Eslinger (10 assists) each had double-digit assists.
1A-3: Southwest Valley 25-25-22-25 Stanton 22-20-25-16 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Complete recap can be found linked here.
1A-8: Seymour 25-25-25 Wayne 9-19-14
Seymour: Thayda Houser had nine kills, Erin Hackathorn added 10 digs, McKinley McClure finished with four blocks and Paige Hackathorn had 12 assists.
2A-3: West Monona 25-26-21-13-15 Logan-Magnolia 21-24-25-25-8
Logan-Magnolia: Jaice Johnsen had 17 kills and 14 digs, and Courtney Ohl added 10 kills and four blocks. Olivia Diggins hit in 10 winners, and Ruby Nolting had eight kills. Ashlyn Doiel and Emme Lake had 20 assists apiece while Doiel had a team-high 17 digs and Lake had nine. Kylie Morrison had 16 digs and three blocks.
2A-4: Underwood 25-25-25 AHSTW 18-19-11
Find the complete recap linked here.
2A-4: ACGC 25-23-22-25-15 Treynor 23-25-25-16-9
Find the complete recap linked here.
2A-5: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 23-17-14
Nodaway Valley: Corinne Bond had four blocks to become the school’s all-time leader in the category. Bond added seven kills while Maddax DeVault, McKynli Newbury and Lexi Shike all had six winners each. Shike also had 17 assists and 16 its, and DeVault and Newbury finished with 13 digs each. Natalie Yonker pitched in 12 digs.
Mount Ayr: Samantha Stewart led with nine kills and 14 digs, and Jaycee Knight had 27 assists.
MO 1-16: Nodaway-Holt 25-25 Mound City 23-22
Nodaway-Holt: Shaina Culp had seven aces, five digs and four kills and Halle Clement finished with five assists.
Mound City: Kendall Hux served four aces.
MO 1-16: East Atchison 25-25 North Nodaway 7-11
East Atchison: Brynnan Poppa had 20 assists and five aces, and Jaycee Graves led with seven kills.
MO 1-16: South Holt 25-25 West Nodaway 16-22
South Holt: Lynden Prussman had team-highs with five assists and three kills, and Grace Ezell served four aces.
West Nodaway: Lexi Moore had eight kills and eight digs, and Meredith Riddel had six aces.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – IOWA TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A Region 2 – Quarterfinals
St. Albert 25-25-25 Woodbine 10-4-6
Boyer Valley 19-25-25-25 West Harrison 25-15-23-15
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-29-25-25 Glidden-Ralston 25-27-20-21
Riverside 25-25-25 CAM, Anita 22-15-14
Class 1A Region 3 – Quarterfinals
Sidney 25-25-25 Bedford 15-9-14
Lenox 25-25-23-21-15 Lamoni 19-14-25-25-8
East Mills 25-25-25 East Union 16-9-14
Southwest Valley 25-25-22-25 Stanton 22-20-25-16
Class 1A Region 4 – Quarterfinals
Grand View Christian 25-25-25 Southeast Warren 14-16-22
BCLUW 25-25-25 Baxter 11-16-13
Montezuma 25-25-25 Lynnville-Sully 20-12-19
North Tama 25-25-25 Collins-Maxwell 15-11-19
Class 1A Region 8 – Quarterfinals
Seymour 25-25-25 Wayne 9-19-14
Holy Trinity Catholic 25-25-25 Burlington Notre Dame 12-19-20
New London 25-25-25 Keota 9-6-13
WACO 25-25-25 North Mahaska 17-19-14
Class 2A Region 3 – Quarterfinals
South Central Calhoun 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 13-13-16
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25-25 Manson-NW Webster 8-8-17
East Sac County 25-25-25 MVAOCOU 13-11-18
West Monona 25-26-21-13-15 Logan-Magnolia 21-24-25-25-8
Class 2A Region 4 – Quarterfinals
Underwood 25-25-25 AHSTW 18-19-11
ACGC 25-23-22-25-15 Treynor 23-25-25-16-9
Grundy Center 25-25-25 Ogden 10-3-14
Woodward-Granger 23-25-25-25 Van Meter 25-23-18-20
Class 2A Region 5 – Quarterfinals
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 23-17-14
West Central Valley 25-18-25-23-18 Earlham 22-25-20-25-16
Pella Christian 25-25-25 Pleasantville 8-8-17
Van Buren 25-25-21-24-15 Cardinal 11-11-25-26-3
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – MISSOURI TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1 District 16 (at Tarkio)
Nodaway-Holt 25-25 Mound City 23-22
East Atchison 25-25 North Nodaway 7-11
South Holt 25-25 West Nodaway 16-22
Class 1 District 15 (at St. Joseph)
North Platte 2 Northland Christian 1
West Platte 2 Union Star 0
St. Joseph Christian 2 Orrick 0
Class 3 District 15 (at Kansas City)
Lincoln College Prep 2 Northeast Kansas City 0
St. Pius X 2 Central Academy 0
Oak Grove 2 Cristo Rey 0
Class 3 District 16 (at St. Joseph)
Lafayette 2 Benton 0
Excelsior Springs 2 Smithville 1
Savannah 2 Cameron 1
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – NEBRASKA TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Ralston)
Roncalli Catholic 25-25-22-25 Omaha Concordia 22-22-25-17
Fort Calhoun 25-25-21-19-15 Brownell-Talbot 17-20-25-25-6
Class C1 Subdistrict 2 (at Platteview)
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Conestoga 11-8-7
Louisville 25-25-25 Boys Town 6-9-6
Class C1 Subdistrict 4 (at Fremont)
David City 22-25-22-25-16 Arlington 25-18-25-22-14
Wahoo 25-25-25 David City 14-14-14
North Bend Central 25-15-25-25 Douglas County West 15-25-14-19
Class C1 Subdistrict 5 (at Freeman)
Lincoln Christian def. Raymond Central
Milford 21-25-27-22-15 Malcolm 25-16-25-25-12
Lincoln Lutheran 22-25-22-25-15 Lincoln Christian 25-16-25-21-9
Class C1 Subdistrict 6 (at Norris)
Wilber-Clatonia 17-15-25-25-15 Falls City 25-25-18-23-10
Auburn 25-25-25 Fairbury 19-14-18
Syracuse 25-25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 9-6-9
Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Weeping Water)
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Cornerstone Christian 12-9-14
Elmwood-Murdock 25-26-25 Palmyra 22-24-21
Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at West Point)
Yutan 23-25-25-26 Tekamah-Herman 25-13-15-24
Oakland-Craig 25-2-25 Cedar Bluffs 12-16-14
Mead 25-30-25 Yutan 14-28-16
Class C2 Subdistrict 3 (at Fairbury)
Johnson County Central 25-25-25 Tri County 19-23-19
Freeman 25-25-25 Southern 22-14-21
Class D1 Subdistrict 2 (at Southern)
Humboldt-TRS 25-25-25 Pawnee City 12-17-14
Johnson 25-25-25 Weeping Water 4-6-13
Class D1 Subdistrict 7 (at Tri County)
Deshler 25-25-25 McCool Junction 11-18-12
Meridian 25-20-25-25 Heartland 17-25-22-12
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Deshler 16-13-16
Class D2 Subdistrict 3 (at Centennial)
Osceola 25-25-25 Friend 15-10-15
Nebraska Lutheran 8-25-21-25-15 Dorchester 25-22-25-15-12
Exeter-Milligan 25-25-25 Osceola 14-15-23