(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Kuemper, Underwood and Wayne all won tournament titles on Saturday in volleyball action.
Glenwood sets new school record, wins Indianola Tournament
The Glenwood volleyball team broke the school record for wins in a season on their way to a perfect day and an Indianola Tournament championship.
The Rams were a perfect 4-0 in the Purple Pool with sweeps of Fort Dodge, Perry and Stanton and a win three-set win over Williamsburg. In the semifinals they swept Indianola before beating Williamsburg for a second time - this time in straight sets - in the championship.
Kuemper takes tournament in Hampton
Kuemper was a perfect 6-0 on Saturday on their way to winning the Hampton-Dumont Tournament.
The Knights beat St. Edmond, Independence and Hampton-Dumont in pool play before winning over Grand View Christian, Iowa Falls-Alden and Janesville in bracket play.
Underwood rolls to CAM Tournament win
Underwood went a perfect 5-0 overall and 10-0 in sets on their way to the CAM Tournament championship on Saturday.
The Eagles swept Ar-We-Va, Paton-Churdan and ACGC in pool play before a semifinal sweep of CAM in the semifinals and another in the finals over ACGC.
Riverside was 3-0 in the other pool, beating Griswold, Orient-Macksburg and CAM, to advance to teh semifinals where they lost to ACGC.
Underwood’s Macy Vanfossan was joined on the All-Tournament Team by CAM’s Maddy McKee, Riverside’s Izzy Bluml, Griswold’s Haylee Pennock, Ar-We-Va’s Leslie Luft, Danielle Hoyle of Paton-Churdan, Caitlyn Gist of Orient-Macksburg and Chloe Largent of ACGC.
Southeast Warren takes second in Martensdale
Southeast Warren finished 4-1 and lost a head-to-head tiebreaker to Van Meter to finish second at the Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament on Saturday.
The Warhawks beat Montezuma, Martensdale-St. Marys, Pleasantville and Earlham on the day to finish second.
Martensdale-St. Marys was 0-5 on the day and finished sixth.
Wayne picks up championship at home tournament, Essex goes 2-2
Wayne went 3-1 and claimed their home tournament championship on Saturday.
The Falcons beat Essex, Melcher-Dallas and Mormon Trail in the round robin tournament. They lost in straight sets to Seymour, but the Warriorettes finished 2-2. Melcher-Dallas also went 3-1, and the Falcons held the head-to-head tiebreak to claim the tournament title.
Essex was 2-2 on the day with wins over Mormon Trail and Seymour and losses to wayne and Melcher-Dallas.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL SCORES
Indianola Tournament
Gold Pool
Indianola 21-21 Clarinda 13-15
Clarinda Coon Rapids-Bayard
Creston 21-21 Clarinda 9-13
Clairnda 15-21-15 Ballard 21-17-10
Indianola 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13-14
Coon Rapids-Bayard Creston
Ballard def. Coon Rapids-Bayard
Indianola 21-21 Creston 18-10
Ballard def. Creston
Purple Pool
Glenwood 21-21 Fort Dodge 17-18
Glenwood 21-21 Perry 8-7
Glenwood 21-21 Stanton 13-6
Glenwood 21-21-15 Williamsburg 23-14-6
Fort Dodge 21-21 Stanton 19-16
Stanton 21-21 Perry 12-11
Williamsburg def. Stanton
Bracket
Consolation: Creston 25-25 Fort Dodge 14-8
Semifinal: Glenwood 25-25 Indianola 16-19
Championship: Glenwood 25-25 Williamsburg 15-19
Western Christian Tournament
Pool A
Western Christian 21-21 Harlan 11-9
Harlan Central Lyon
Harlan Dakota Valley
Sioux City East 17-21-15 Harlan 21-14-7
Harlan Des Moines Christian
Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City East 14-12
Sioux City East 21-16-15 Central Lyon 14-21-13
Dakota Valley 21-22 Sioux City East 14-20
Sioux City East 21-16-15 Des Moines Christian 17-21-11
Pool B
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Unity Christian 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Boyden-Hull 12-15
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Le Mars 11-10
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18-21-15 MOC-Floyd Valley 21-16-13
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Bishop Heelan 9-9
Le Mars Unity Christian
Le Mars Boyden-Hull
Le Mars MOC-Floyd Valley
Le Mars Bishop Heelan
Bishop Heelan Unity Christian
Bishop Heelan Boyden-Hull
Bishop Heelan MOC-Floyd Valley
Bracket
Championship: Western Christian 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12-15
1/1 2/2 3/3 4/4
Hampton-Dumont Tournament
Pool A
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 St. Edmond 10-17
Kuemper Catholic 21-22 Independence 14-20
Kuemper Catholic def. Hampton-Dumont
Bracket
Quarterfinal: Kuemper Catholic def. Grand View Christian
Semifinals: Kuemper Catholic def. Iowa Falls-Alden
Championship: Kuemper Catholic 2 Janesville 1
CAM Tournament
Blue Pool
CAM 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 10-14
Riverside 21-21 Griswold 19-14
CAM 21-21 Griswold 17-11
Riverside 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 4-6
Griswold 21-21 Orient-Macksburg 8-7
Riverside 16-21-15 CAM 21-19-10
Silver Pool
Underwood 21-21 Ar-We-Va 7-16
ACGC 21-21 Paton-Churdan 10-7
ACGC 21-21 Ar-We-Va 10-14
Underwood 21-21 Paton-Churdan 12-6
Ar-We-Va 15-21-15 Paton-Churdan 21-16-13
Underwood 21-21 ACGC 19-17
Bracket
Semifinal: ACGC 25-25 Riverside 19-17
Semifinal: Underwood 25-25 CAM 14-19
Championship: Underwood 25-25 ACGC 15-14
Wayne Tournament
Melcher-Dallas 21-21 Essex 14-19
Essex 21-21 Mormon Trail 14-12
Essex 21-21 Seymour 16-12
Wayne 21-21 Essex 12-17
Melcher-Dallas 21-21 Mormon Trail 17-6
Melcher-Dallas 21-21 Seymour 17-8
Wayne 16-21-15 Melcher-Dallas 21-17-12
Seymour 21-15-15 Mormon Trail 12-21-6
Wayne 21-21 Mormon Trail 19-9
Seymour 21-21 Wayne 8-12
Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament
Pleasantville 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 15-15
Southeast Warren 23-22 Montezuma 21-20
Earlham 19-21-17 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-19-15
Van Meter 21-21 Southeast Warren 13-18
Southeast Warren 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 13-9
Southeast Warren 20-21-15 Pleassantville 22-19-4
Van Meter 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 16-13
Southeast Warren 21-18-15 Earlham 11-21-9
Montezuma 21-18-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 14-21-11
Benton Tournament
White Pool
Bedford Benton
Bedford Lafayette
Bedford Maryville
Bracket
R1/W4
R3/W2
R2/W3
W1/R4