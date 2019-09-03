(KMAland) -- Harlan, East Mills, Audubon, Southwest Valley, Stanton, Nodaway Valley, Southeast Warren and Lourdes Central Catholic were among the big winners on Tuesday night in KMAland volleyball action.
H-10: Harlan 25-24-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 20-26-21-18
Macie Leinen had 10 kills, six digs and three blocks for Harlan in the win. Lauren Andersen added nine winners, and Haley Manz passed out 19 assists and 11 digs. Ashley Hall added a team-high 12 digs.
Hannah Neeman had 14 kills and 20 digs to lead the Monarchs. Allana Arkfeld added seven kills and five blocks. Kennedy Marten passed out 30 assists, and Kira Langenfeld chopped in 14 digs.
NC: East Mills 25-25-25 Lenox 16-14-14
Alex Knop slammed in 14 kills and Rachel Drake had 11 winners of her own to go with three total blocks. Dezirae Drake passed out 32 assists for the Wolverines while Lexi Ungry chipped in 16 digs.
NC: Stanton 25-25 Heartland Christian 14-6
Stanton’s Marleigh Johnson had nine kills and two solo blocks, and Nicole Vorhies finished with 12 assist and six aces.
NC: Stanton 25-25 Essex 9-8
Marleigh Johnson had seven more kills for the Viqueens, and Nicole Vorhies passed out 10 more assists. Jenna Stephens had a team-high with six ace serves.
NC: Lourdes Central Catholic 18-22-25-25-15 Fremont-Mills 25-25-8-20-8
Rachel Wietzki had 14 kills for Fremont-Mills in the tough five-set loss.
GRISWOLD TRIANGULAR
Nodaway Valley went 2-0 with straight sets wins over Griswold (25-20, 25-22) and AHSTW (25-18, 25-22). The Wolverines got six kills from Lexi Shike in the win over AHSTW. Corinne Bond added 10 winners, and Maddax DeVault had nine in the victory over Griswold.
NC: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 14-20-14
Jentry Schafer had a team-high eight kills while Kayley Myers finished with six kills, four digs and two blocks. Isabelle Inman passed out 18 assists, and Delaney Dalton had seven digs, two kills and was 10/11 in serves with one ace.
ACGC QUAD
ACGC went 3-0 with wins over Atlantic, CAM and East Union. The Trojans were 2-1 while CAM went 1-2. Alissa Weinkoetz had 17 kills for East Union, but the Eagles lost all six sets at the quad.
275: Nodaway-Holt 25-25 Mound City 18-18
Shaina Culp had 10 kills, five digs and two blocks, and Halle Clement finished with 19 assists for Nodaway-Holt in the win.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 25-24-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 20-26-21-18
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 14-20-14
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 25-25-28 Sioux City North 10-11-26
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
ACGC Quad
ACGC 21-21 CAM 12-11
Atlantic 24-21 East Union 22-13
Atlantic 21-21 CAM 9-14
ACGC 21-21 East Union 13-14
CAM 21-21 East Union 14-10
ACGC 13-21-15 CAM 12-11
Stanton Triangular
Stanton 25-25 Heartland Christian 14-6
Stanton 25-25 Essex 9-8
Heartland Christian 25-21-9 Essex 23-25-15
Griswold Triangular
AHSTW 23-25-15 Griswold 25-17-12
Nodaway Valley 25-25 Griswold 20-22
Nodaway Valley 25-25 AHSTW 18-22
Southeast Warren Quad
Southeast Warren 25-25 Ankeny Christian 12-21
Southeast Warren 26-25 Colfax-Mingo 24-21
Southeast Warren 23-25-16 Moravia 25-10-14
Ankeny Christian vs. Colfax-Mingo
Ankeny Christian vs. Moravia
Moravia vs. Colfax-Mingo
AT MOC-Floyd Valley
LeMars vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
LeMars vs. Sheldon
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Cherokee 15-16
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-19-15 LeMars 15-21-4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Spencer 10-10
Non-Conference (Iowa)
ADM 20-25-25-21-15 Creston 25-16-20-25-11
Sidney 25-23-25-25 Johnson-Brock 17-25-11-21
East Mills 25-25-25 Lenox 16-14-14
Lourdes Central Catholic 18-22-25-25-15 Fremont-Mills 25-25-8-20-8
Audubon 19-25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 25-19-21-23
Martensdale-St. Marys 25-15-25-25 Colo-Nesco 19-25-21-27
Lamoni 25-25-25 Wayne 18-18-18
Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5-15-17
275 Conference
East Atchison 25-19-25 South Holt 20-25-22
Rock Port 25-25 West Nodaway 18-6
Nodaway-Holt 25-25 Mound City 18-18
Union Star 2 North Nodaway 1
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Maryville 3 East Buchanan 0
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 20-18-12
Malcolm 25-25-25 Conestoga 13-16-10
Johnson County Central at Mead
Louisville 25-25-21-19-15 Palmyra 18-16-25-25-13
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Southern 16-11-13
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-23-25 Tri County 18-20-25-13
Humboldt-TRS 25-25-25 Lewiston 5-3-10
Metro Conference
Bellevue East at Omaha Westside
Elkhorn South 25-25-23-25 Omaha Marian 20-20-25-17
Omaha Bryan 25-19-25-34 Omaha Benson 19-25-20-32
Omaha Burke 25-25-25 Omaha Central 20-19-17
Papillion-LaVista 25-23-25-25 Papillion-LaVista South 20-25-21-18
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Elkhorn 25-25 Bishop Neumann 12-13
Elkhorn 25-25 Columbus 17-10
Waverly 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 10-13-18
Arlington 23-21-25-25-15 Aquinas Catholic 25-25-23-22-13
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Raymond Central 11-11-17
Lincoln Pius X 25-20-25 Millard North 18-25-22
Millard North 25-25 Lincoln Southwest 9-12
Lincoln North Star 25-25 Omaha North 10-11
Omaha North vs. Lincoln High (at Lincoln North Star)