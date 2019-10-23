(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Red Oak, Creston, Kuemper, Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City East are all moving on in the volleyball tournament trail.
3A-3: Shenandoah 25-25-25 Clarinda 22-21-22
3A-3: Red Oak 25-25-25 Atlantic 11-11-11
3A-3: Creston 25-25-25 Clarke 8-11-13
Creston: Kelsey Fields had 11 kills while Ryli Abildtrip added nine winners. Rylie Driskell passed out 25 assists and had two blocks, Emma Hanson added three blocks and Makenna Hudson led with nine digs.
3A-2: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Greene County 15-6-12
Kuemper Catholic: Kara Peter scored 16 kills and had two blocks while Anna Niehaus added nine winners and Madison Leonard had eight. Mariah Naberhaus had 23 assists, Ashlyn Badding had 16 assists and Mallory Badding finished with a team-high 22 digs.
4A-2: Harlan 21-25-23-25-15 ADM 25-22-25-14-13
Harlan: Haley Manz had 38 assists while Zophi Hendricks finished with 13 kills and 14 digs and Macie Leinen had 12 kills and 12 digs. Ashley Hall added a team-high 27 digs, Claire Schmitz finished with three blocks and Elise Juhl pitched in 13 digs.
5A-2: Thomas Jefferson 25-25-25 Sioux City West 12-11-19
Thomas Jefferson: Liz Elkins had seven kills, and Ashlie Knecht added seven aces and five kills. Jenna Midkiff recorded 19 assists while Torrie Rief led with eight digs.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 3A Region 2 – First Round
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Greene County 15-6-12
OABCIG 26-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 24-17-21
Humboldt 25-25-25 Cherokee 18-16-13
Algona 25-22-21-25-15 Southeast Valley 17-25-25-21-6
Class 3A Region 3 – First Round
Red Oak 25-25-25 Atlantic 11-11-11
Shenandoah 25-25-25 Clarinda 22-21-22
Des Moines Christian 25-25-25 Saydel 8-6-0
Creston 25-25-25 Clarke 8-11-13
Class 4A Region 1 – First Round
Le Mars 25-25-25 Storm Lake 13-6-10
Denison-Schleswig 25-25-25 Spencer 13-14-22
Class 4A Region 2 – First Round
Harlan 21-25-23-25-15 ADM 25-22-25-14-13
Norwalk 25-25-22-25 Winterset 10-17-25-16
Class 5A Region 1 – First Round
Sioux City East 25-25-19-27 Sioux City North 22-21-25-25
Class 5A Region 2 – First Round
Thomas Jefferson 25-25-25 Sioux City West 12-11-19