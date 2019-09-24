(KMAland) -- Check out a busy night in KMAland volleyball from Tuesday, including big conference wins for East Mills, Logan-Magnolia, Southwest Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and more.
H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 14-15-21
Sophie Sonnichsen and Hannah Neeman had seven kills each for Denison-Schleswig while Tia Petersen had 18 assists and Neeman led with 14 digs.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-23-25 Creston 18-14-25-10
Kara Peter led the way for Kuemper Catholic with 21 kills and four blocks. Anna Niehaus chipped in 14 kills, Mariah Naberhaus (26) and Ashlyn Badding (24) combined for 50 assists and Mallory Badding had 22 digs.
H-10: Lewis Central 25-25-25 Harlan 10-21-14
Ashley Hall led Harlan with 16 digs in the loss. Zophi Hendricks added 10 digs.
CORNER: East Mills 25-25-27-25 Fremont-Mills 18-16-19-18
Alex Knop had 19 kills and Kaylor Horgdal added 16 winners. Rachel Drake chipped in 14 kills and six blocks while Dezirae Drake finished with 50 assists. Lexi Ungry had 20 digs, and Emily Williams ended up with four blocks.
Rachel Wietzki had 13 kills for Fremont-Mills. Kaelynn Driskell added 34 assists on the night.
CORNER: Griswold 25-25-25 Essex 20-10-14
Haylee Pennock had 11 assists and 10 digs while Jocelyn Amos led the offense with seven kills and Mikala Pelzer put in five winners. Amos added three blocks for the Tigers in the victory.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 Riverside 15-16-22
Jaice Johnsen had eight kills to lead the Panthers offense while Emme Lake had 13 assists on the evening.
Kenna Ford led Riverside with 19 assists and four aces. Gracie Bluml chipped in nine digs, and Ashlynn Amdor had eight digs.
POI: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Lenox 6-8-22
Jentry Schafer had 13 kills and Kayley Myers added nine winners for Southwest Valley in the sweep. Isabelle Inman had 29 assists for the ‘Wolves.
POI: East Union 25-25-25 Wayne 16-16-18
Alissa Weinkoetz had 15 kills to lead East Union while Quinn Eslinger finished with 15 assists and Elizabeth Hardy had 12 assists. Jayden Welcher chipped in 25 digs on the night.
RVC: Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Exira/EHK 19-14-20
Katelyn Neilsen and Jaci Petersen combined on 22 kills with 12 and 10, respectively, while Abbie Miller had 31 assists. Neilsen also added 11 digs to complete a double-double.
MRC: Sioux City East 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 5-17-21
Liz Elkins led TJ with eight kills while Jenna Midkiff had 14 assists and Torrie Rief had seven digs.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 25-25 Diagonal 11-10
BLUEGRASS: Murray 25-25 Moravia 14-17
Kinzee Eggers topped Murray with nine kills on the night while Rylee Newton had 10 assists.
275: East Atchison 25-25 Union Star 11-9
Ella Rolf had a team-high nine kills for East Atchison. Brynnan Poppa finished with 17 assists, and Sophia Martin, Olivia Morris and Jaycee Graves all had four aces each.
275: Nodaway-Holt 26-25 West Nodaway 24-15
Shaina Culp slammed in seven kills for Nodaway-Holt, and Halle Clement finished with 16 assists on the night.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 25-25-25 Shenandoah 17-19-12
Corner Conference
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 25-25-25 Missouri Valley 21-17-18
Underwood 25-25-25 Audubon 14-16-15
Treynor 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-15-15
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 25-25-26 Bedford 20-16-24
Southeast Warren 25-25-25 Central Decatur 16-20-19
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 22-22-19
West Harrison at CAM, Anita
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 19-23-18
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18-25-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 25-19-20-21
Bishop Heelan Catholic 29-25-25-21-15 Sioux City North 31-20-17-25-11
Le Mars 3 Sioux City West 0
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 25-25 Diagonal 7-12
Melcher-Dallas 20-25-15 Orient-Macksburg 25-23-13
Orient-Macksburg 25-25 Mormon Trail 19-19
Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Orient-Macksburg)
Ankeny Christian at Moulton-Udell
Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell
Ankeny Christian vs. Twin Cedars (at Moulton-Udell)
Seymour at Lamoni
Other/Non-Conference (Iowa)
Heartland Christian 25-25-25 Parkview Christian 13-15-22
275 Conference
Rock Port 25-25 South Holt 10-17
Mound City 23-25-25 North Nodaway 25-6-16
Midland Empire Conference
Cameron 2 Chillicothe 0
Other/Non-Conference (Missouri)
Maryville 2 Plattsburg 0
Pembroke Hill 2 Benton 1
Bishop LeBlond 2 Lathrop 0
Falls City at Savannah
Eastern Midlands Conference
Waverly 25-25-25 Nebraska City 12-14-8
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 15-17-22
East Central Nebraska Conference
Johnson County Central at Elmwood-Murdock
Mead 25-25-17-25 Louisville 22-17-25-14
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Sterling 10-17-23
Southern 25-25-22-25 Pawnee City 20-5-25-22
Metro Conference
Bellevue East 25-25-25 Omaha South 15-7-7
Omaha Marian at Bellevue West
Millard North 23-18-25-25-15 Millard South 25-25-22-21-12
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Benson
Westside 25-25-25 Omaha Bryan 11-10-8
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Platteview 25-25-25 Blair 10-10-11
Papillion-LaVista 25-25-25 Gretna 11-17-17
Milford 25-25 Raymond Central 11-13
Auburn at Humboldt-TRS
Brownell Talbot at Conestoga
Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic
Freeman vs. Lincoln Christian (at Lourdes Central Catholic)
Lincoln Christian at Lourdes Central Catholic
Exeter-Milligan 25-25-25 Friend 5-15-12