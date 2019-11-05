(KMAland) -- Red Oak, Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic, Abraham Lincoln and Sergeant Bluff-Luton punched their tickets to the state volleyball tournament on Monday night.
Kara Peter had 17 kills, 12 digs and six blocks to lead Kuemper Catholic in the win. Anna Niehaus added nine kills, Mariah Naberhaus pitched in 22 assists and 16 digs and Mallory Badding had 20 digs.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – IOWA TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 3A Regional Finals
Unity Christian 25-25-25 Sheldon 15-17-17
Union 25-20-25-21-15 Dike-New Hartford 22-25-15-25-11
Mound Vernon 25-21-22-25-15 New Hampton 21-25-25-22-12
Davenport Assumption 25-25-25 Independence 15-17-17
Nevada 25-25-22-25 Tipton 18-9-25-16
West Liberty 25-25-25 Albia 16-16-9
Class 4A Regional Finals
Waverly-Shell Rock 25-25-17-21-16 Dallas Center-Grimes 23-18-25-25-14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-25-25 Gilbert 12-14-18
Marion 25-25-25 Carlisle 15-11-21
West Delaware 25-25-25 Charles City 12-16-10
Western Dubuque 25-25-25 Clinton 16-10-15
North Scott 25-25-27 Burlington 18-23-25
Class 5A Regional Finals
WDM Valley 25-25-20-25 Waterloo West 15-16-25-15
Waukee 25-25-25 Southeast Polk 18-16-20
Dowling Catholic 25-25-28 Iowa City High 15-17-26
Ankeny 25-25-25 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 10-20-22
Cedar Falls 25-25-25 Marshalltown 9-19-7
Iowa City Liberty 25-25-25 Dubuque Hempstead 21-16-17
Pleasant Valle 25-25-25 Bettendorf 16-22-20