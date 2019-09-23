(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic swept through the CYO Volleyball Tournament on Sunday.
The Knights beat St. Mary's, Remsen (21-9, 21-4), Storm Lake St. Mary (21-9, 21-13), Bishop Heelan Catholic (21-16, 21-11), Bishop Garrigan (21-6, 21-6), Gehlen Catholic (21-15, 21-14) and St. Edmond (21-9, 21-8).
Kara Peter led the way for Kuemper with 47 kills while Anna Niehaus had 20 kills and Madison Leonard finished with 15 winners. Mariah Naberhaus had 62 assists and 17 digs, and Mallory Badding had a team-high 42 digs.