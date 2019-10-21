(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Kuemper Catholic joined Red Oak in taking a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference title and more from the night in KMAland volleyball.
H-10: Lewis Central 25-25-25 Shenandoah 8-17-9
Lewis Central clinched a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship.
Shenandoah: Jasmine Rogers had five kills while Nichole Gilbert had 10 assists and Natalie Gilbert led with nine digs. Nichole Gilbert, Claire Adkins, Olivia Stogdill and Macee Blank all had eight digs.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 26-25-25-25 Glenwood 28-21-18-17
Kuemper Catholic also clinched a share of the Hawkeye Ten title. Both Red Oak and Lewis Central also earned a share.
Kuemper: Kara Peter (24 kills, 11 digs) and Anna Niehaus (21 kills) combined on 45 kills. Madison Leonard pitched in 10 winners. Marian Naberhaus had 34 assists and 10 digs, and Ashlyn Badding finished with 25 assists. Mallory Badding produced 37 digs.
NC: Nodaway-Holt 25-25 South Harrison 14-9
Nodaway-Holt: Halle Clement had 12 assists, and Shaina Culp led with five kills. Payton Walker added three aces and three kills.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Shenandoah 8-17-9
Kuemper Catholic 26-25-25-25 Glenwood 28-21-18-17
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Parkview Christian 27-12-17-25-15 Whiting 25-25-25-22-13
Brownell Talbot 25-25-25 Parkview Christian 5-7-10
College View Academy 25-21-25-25 Heartland Christian 15-25-21-22
Heartland Christian 25-25 Parkview Christian 11-14
Brownell Talbot 25-25-25 College View Academy 21-15-11
Cedar Bluffs 25-25-25 Boys Town 12-14-9
Omaha Christian Academy 31-25-25 Cornerstone Christian 29-21-6
Cornerstone Christian 25-18-25 Boys Town 23-25-16
Cedar Bluffs 25-25-25 Omaha Christian Academy 12-16-18
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Tri County 25-25 Pawnee City 22-14
Southern 25-25 Friend 8-13
Sterling 25-25 Lewiston 13-18
Diller-Odell 25-25 Tri County 11-17
Falls City Sacred Heart 19-26-25 Johnson-Brock 25-24-23
Southern 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 21-22
HTRS 25-25 Sterling 8-13
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Rock Port 25-25 East Buchanan 17-11
Nodaway-Holt 25-25 South Harrison 14-9
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Plattsmouth 3 Auburn 2
Falls City at Weeping Water