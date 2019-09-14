(KMAland) -- Lenox, St. Albert and Logan-Magnolia won area tournaments while Red Oak, AL, Kuemper and Harlan showed well elsewhere on Saturday in KMAland volleyball.
Lenox takes Shenandoah championship
The Lenox volleyball team won the Shenandoah Tournament championship on Saturday. The Tigers went 5-1 with on the day, clinching the team title with a head-to-head win over Stanton in the final match of the day.
Stanton also went 5-1 on the afternoon while Creston was 4-2 and Shenandoah was fourth at 3-3. Fremont-Mills also finished 3-3 in fifth place, Missouri Valley was 1-5 in sixth and Bedford ended up 0-6.
View the complete results from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
AL, Red Oak both advance to medal round at Southeast Polk
Abraham Lincoln and Red Oak both had solid showings at the Southeast Polk Tournament on Saturday.
The Lynx were 2-1 in their pool with wins over Red Oak and Des Moines East and a loss to Marshalltown. Meanwhile, Red Oak also went 2-1 with victories over Marshalltown and Des Moines East.
In bracket play, Abraham Lincoln knocked out Urbandale while Red Oak lost to WDM Valley. The Lynx then had their tournament come to a finish with a loss to Valley.
St. Albert wins another weekend tournament in Atlantic
St. Albert went 5-0 and won the Atlantic Tournament on Saturday, besting Glenwood, Underwood, Treynor, Winterset and the host Trojans to win their second straight weekend tournament.
The Saintes, which won last week at Clarinda, went 10-0 in sets on the day. Glenwood was second with a 4-1 record while Underwood was 3-2, Treynor 2-3, Winterset 1-4 and Atlantic 0-5.
View the scoreboard below for complete results.
Harlan upsets Kuemper, goes 4-2 at South Central Calhoun tourney
Harlan nabbed a massive upset of Kuemper Catholic at the South Central Calhoun Tournament, handing their Hawkeye Ten foes their lone loss of the day.
The Cyclones lost to both South Central Calhoun and Ridge View, but they added wins over East Sac County, River Valley, Kingsley-Pierson and the aforementioned Kuemper.
The Knights, meanwhile, handled business in their first five matches of the day, picking up wins over the rest of the tournament before losing to Harlan. Kara Peter led the way with 48 kills on the day.
View the complete scoreboard from the tournament below.
Logan-Magnolia goes 5-0 at West Monona
Logan-Magnolia went a perfect 5-0 on their way to taking the West Monona Tournament championship.
The Panthers had three three-set battles, escaping with wins over Boyer Valley, MMCRU and West Monona by a combined 10 points in the race-to-15 deciders. Lo-Ma also beat Woodbine and West Harrison in straight sets.
View the complete scoreboard from the tournament below.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah Tournament
Shenandoah 21-21 Missouri Valley 14-18
Lenox 21-19-15 Bedford 16-21-13
Stanton 21-21 Fremont-Mills 14-11
Lenox 21-21 Shenandoah 18-15
Missouri Valley 21-21 Bedford 9-17
Fremont-Mills 21-21 Creston 17-18
Shenandoah 22-21 Bedford 20-7
Lenox 21-21 Missouri Valley 14-19
Stanton 21-21 Creston 16-16
Stanton 18-21-17 Shenandoah 21-19-15
Lenox 21-21 Fremont-Mills 11-16
Creston 21-21 Missouri Valley 15-9
Stanton 21-21 Missouri Valley 18-15
Fremont-Mills 21-21 Bedford 15-15
Creston 19-21-16 Lenox 21-12-14
Creston 21-21 Shenandoah 14-13
Fremont-Mills 21-21 Missouri Valley 13-13
Stanton 28-21 Bedford 26-14
Shenandoah 21-21 Fremont-Mills 17-9
Creston 21-21 Bedford 14-11
Lenox 19-21-15 Stanton 21-17-12
Atlantic Tournament
Underwood 2 Winterset 0
Treynor 21-20-15 Atlantic 7-22-7
St. Albert 2 Glenwood 0
Winterset 22-21 Atlantic 20-19
St. Albert def. Underwood
Glenwood 21-17-15 Treynor 14-21-8
Glenwood 21-21 Atlantic 13-13
St. Albert def. Winterset
Underwood 21-19-15 Treynor 18-21-13
Underwood 21-21 Atlantic 17-14
St. Albert 21-21 Treynor 10-6
Glenwood 21-15-15 Winterset 15-21-10
Treynor def. Winterset
St. Albert 21-21 Atlantic 16-15
Glenwood 2 Underwood 0
Griswold Tournament
Pool A
Griswold Exira/EHK
Griswold IKM-Manning
Griswold Riverside
Exira/EHK IKM-Manning
Exira/EHK Riverside
IKM-Manning Riverside
Pool B
ACGC 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 19-16
ACGC 21-21 Exira/EHK 16-11
ACGC 21-21 IKM-Manning 12-17
ACGC Riverside 21-21 Riverside 12-16
Denison-Schleswig Southwest Valley
Southwest Valley ACGC
Bracket Play
A1/B2 B1/A2 B3/A3 B4/A4
Championship
Southeast Polk Tournament
Pool D
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Red Oak 13-17
Red Oak 21-21 Marshalltown 13-9
Red Oak 21-21 Des Moines East 9-8
Marshalltown 6-21-15 Abraham Lincoln 21-15-13
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Des Moines East 7-5
Bracket Play
Abraham Lincoln 25-25 Urbandale 13-13
WDM Valley 25-27 Red Oak 22-25
South Central Calhoun Tournament
Harlan def. Kingsley-Pierson
Harlan 21-21 East Sac County 17-18
Harlan 21-23 Kuemper Catholic 16-21
Ridge View def. Harlan
South Central Calhoun 21-21 Harlan 19-16
Harlan def. River Valley
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Kingsley-Pierson 15-14
Kuemper Catholic 24-21 East Sac County 22-6
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Ridge View 7-15
Kuemper Catholic 21-20-15 South Central Calhoun 16-22-6
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 River Valley 6-4
West Monona Tournament
MMCRU 21-21 Boyer Valley 15-16
Logan-Magnolia 21-20-18 Boyer valley 14-22-16
West Harrison vs. Woodbine
Boyer Valley 21-21 West Harrison 12-19
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 Woodbine 10-5
West Monona 21-21 West Harrison 15-16
Boyer Valley vs. Sioux City West
Woodbine vs. MMCRU
Logan-Magnolia 17-21-15 West Monona 21-10-9
West Monona 21-21 Woodbine 18-16
Boyer Valley 12-21-15 Woodbine 21-7-5
Sioux City West vs. MCCRU
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 West Harrison 8-3
Logan-Magnolia 21-17-15 MMCRU 14-21-13
Chariton Tournament
Pool A
Wayne North Mahaska
Wayne Davis County
Wayne Chariton
Pool B
Albia 21-21 Southeast Warren 19-17
Southeast Warren 21-21 Interstate 35 18-8
Southeast Warren 21-21 East Union 15-14
East Union Albia
East Union 21-21 Interstate 35 7-11
Bracket Play
Davis County 25-13-15 Southeast Warren 20-25-10
A1/B2 B1/A2 A3/B3 A4/A4
LeMars Tournament
Pool A
Le Mars Siouxland Christian
Le Mars Lawton-Bronson
Le Mars Hinton
Le Mars Dakota Valley
Pool B
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Gehlen Catholic 11-12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Woodbury Central 7-13
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Sheldon 17-16
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Sioux City North 17-13
Sioux City North Gehlen Catholic
Sioux City North Woodbury Central
Sioux City North Sheldon
Bracket Play
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Dakota Valley 16-21
A1/B1 A2/B2 A3/B3 A4/B4
Twin Cedars Tournament
Murray 21-21-15 Twin Cedars 23-13-5
Pleasantville 21-19-15 Murray 10-21-9
Ankeny Christian 21-19-15 Murray 10-21-9
Pleasantville 21-21 Twin Cedars 12-13
Twin Cedars vs. Ankeny Christian
Ankeny Christian vs. Pleasantville