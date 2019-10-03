(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia upset Underwood, AHSTW on in five sets, Clarinda and Red Oak were winners on the road and more from the night in KMAland volleyball.
H-10: Red Oak 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 22-21-14
Denison-Schleswig: Hannah Neeman had nine kills and 15 digs, and Sophie Sonnichsen finished with 11 digs. Kennedy marten had 11 assists, and Allana Arkfeld nd Neeman added three blocks apiece.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Atlantic 17-15-17
Kuemper: Kara Peter had 19 kills and three blocks, and Anna Niehaus added 10 winners. Ashlyn Badding passed out 19 assists while Mariah Naberhaus had 18. Mallory Badding had 19 digs.
WIC: Treynor 25-25-25 Missouri Valley 20-23-13
Treynor: Maddie Lewis finished with 11 kills while Kennedy Elwood added eight winners. Stella Umphreys pitched in a team-high 16 digs.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 13-25-25-25 Underwood 25-22-21-22
Logan-Magnolia: Jaice Johnsen had 10 kills and seven digs, and Ashlyn Doiel and Emme Lake had 17 assists apiece. Courtney Ohl added nine kills.
WIC: Tri-Center 25-25-25 Riverside 18-18-17
Tri-Center: Miranda Ring passed out 25 assists, including plenty to Presley Pogge (10 kills) and Tatum Carlson (8 kills). Emile Sorensen added five blocks while Pogge and Laura Brockhoff had four each and Meredith Maassen had three.
Riverside: Izzy Bluml had nine kills and three aces, and Veronica Andrusyshyn finished with eight kills. Kenna Ford led with 20 assists, and Grace Bluml had 12 digs.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 11-13-16
AL: Elaina Bohnet had 10 kills and 12 digs, and Sam Christiansen finished with 26 assists and eight digs. Taylan Keefer recorded 20 digs, and Julia Wagoner ended the night with seven kills and nine digs. Jillian Shanks and Baylie Girres pitched in six kills each.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 22-18-9
Murray: Twila Barber hit in nine winners, and Kinzee Eggers had five kills and six blocks. Rylee Newton passed out 10 assists.
275: Nodaway-Holt 25-25 Mound City 12-23
Nodaway-Holt: Shaina Culp had 12 kills and five digs, and Halle Clement passed out 27 assists. Payton Walker and Kloe Jenkins also had seven kills each.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Corner Conference Tournament
Consolation: Stanton 26-25-25 Griswold 24-20-22
Championship: Sidney 25-25-26 East Mills 17-17-24
Western Iowa Conference
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 25-25-26 Boyer Valley 21-17-24
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-27-25 CAM 15-25-18
West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Woodbine 23-14-17
Missouri River Conference
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal
Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Clarinda 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 15-23-23
Albia 25-25-25 Wayne 5-10-12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-22-20-15 Western Christian 20-21-25-25-6
275 Conference
East Atchison 2 South Holt 0
Rock Port 25-25 West Nodaway 10-12
North Nodaway at Union Star
Midland Empire Conference
Savannah 2 Maryville 1
Benton 25-25 Bishop LeBlond 20-21
St. Pius X 25-25 Lafayette 17-14
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview at Fort Calhoun
Syracuse 25-25-25 Raymond Central 22-6-16
East Central Nebraska Conference
Yutan 25-25-25 Conestoga 8-21-21
Mead 25-26-25 Elmwood-Murdock 14-24-11
Freeman at Palmyra
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Sterling 15-17
Lourdes Central Catholic at Sterling
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 8-21
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Southern 20-25-25 Freeman 25-23-20
Johnson County Central 25-25-25 Pawnee City 12-11-18
Louisville at Lincoln Christian
Lewiston 25-14-25 Weeping Water 22-25-22
Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water