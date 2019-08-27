(KMAland) -- The KMAland Iowa volleyball season got started on Monday evening, and now KMA Sports announces our first KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings of the season.
Teams eligible for the power rankings are those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Bluegrass Conferences, as well as Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.
Abraham Lincoln opens the season at No. 1 after winning 31 matches a year ago and returning nearly every single player from that team. Lewis Central, Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak and Sidney are the rest of the top five.
Glenwood, Underwood, Tri-Center, St. Albert and East Mills are the remaining members of the top 10. View the rankings below.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln
2. Lewis Central
3. Kuemper Catholic
4. Red Oak
5. Sidney
6. Glenwood
7. Underwood
8. Tri-Center
9. St. Albert
10. East Mills