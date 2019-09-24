(KMAland) -- Change has come to the KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings. I’ve wanted to do this for several weeks, but I just couldn’t find the time to make it happen. Luckily, I found some time this weekend to make this change happen.
Rather than putting all KMAland conference teams together for one Top 10, I’ve decided to split things into two groups – 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A. There are 12 teams under consideration for the 3A/4A/5A group, so I created a Top 5 (roughly 41.6 percent). There are 38 teams in the 1A/2A group, so I created a Top 15 (roughly 39.5 percent).
As always, KMAland conferences considered are the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley. Also included are Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and select Bluegrass Conference schools.
Here’s a look at the new-look rankings:
CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (17-2): A Red Oak Tournament championship has the Lynx back on top
2. Kuemper Catholic (21-2): They avenged their loss to Harlan from this year and their loss to St. Albert from last year before winning the CYO Tournament in dominant fashion.
3. Red Oak (14-5): The Tigers beat Mount Vernon and Lewis Central and nearly clipped AL this past week. I gave serious thought to making them No. 2 just to show the IGHSAU you don’t have to be tied to a head-to-head result for an entire season.
4. Lewis Central (13-3): The Titans lost to Red Oak, but they responded with a completely dominant performance at Fort Dodge.
5. Glenwood (12-6): They went 3-0 in conference play and 9-0 in sets this past week.
CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Sidney (18-4): Their win streak came to an end with losses to Harlan, Mount Vernon and Abraham Lincoln at the Red Oak Tournament, but it doesn’t really change much here. They’re still numero uno.
2. St. Albert (12-6): They’ve lost just three times since the beginning of the month, falling to Clarinda, Lewis Central and Kuemper.
3. Underwood (16-4): Back on track after an impressive showing on their way to winning the ACGC Tournament.
4. East Mills (9-3): A loss to Shenandoah in pool play at Mount Ayr, but they avenged it to win the tournament.
5. Riverside (16-4): The Bulldogs have won 12 of 13 with their only loss to a really solid ACGC team.
6. Nodaway Valley (12-5): Things got really tough here, but Nodaway Valley won a tournament this weekend and suffered a tough five-set loss to Southwest Valley on the road last week. Close enough for me to be OK with putting them here.
7. Tri-Center (12-11): The Trojans have improved greatly and picked up a couple nice wins – over Harlan and Clarinda – over the weekend.
8. Southwest Valley (10-4): At their best, they are probably a top five or six team. However, a loss last night to East Union muddies things a bit. They can make a move up just as easily as they dropped down, though.
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (15-3): They knocked off ACGC in their own gym this weekend and only suffered a pair of losses to Underwood that very same day.
10. Treynor (8-12): They’re not that far off. They beat Creston, Clarinda and Harlan on Saturday. They’ve also won at Logan-Magnolia and against Winterset semi-recently. These next couple weeks will tell the story of the Cardinals.
11. Logan-Magnolia (12-5): They’re red hot with their last loss coming at home to Treynor 15 days ago. Tonight is a big one against Riverside.
12. AHSTW (11-7): A perfect weekend was preceded by a tough five-set loss at Riverside. Both impressive results.
13. Mount Ayr (9-6): Two wins over Lamoni and a recent victory over East Union has the Raiderettes locked in here.
14. Griswold (8-11): The Tigers are playing well lately with a five-set win over Stanton. Their only recent losses: Riverside, Southwest Valley, Denison-Schleswig & ACGC. None of which are bad defeats.
15. Stanton (12-7): You folks don’t know how much heck the Stanton/SW Valley/East Union split from last night played on these rankings. The Viqueens earned a spot with the win over East Union.
As always, these rankings are volatile and change quickly. I’m not so much worried about what happened two or three weeks ago, as I am what is going on recently.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.