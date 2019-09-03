(KMAland) -- Check out the latest KMAland volleyball power rankings.
Abraham Lincoln remains the top ranked team in the latest rankings, and the next three behind them also stays the same after the teams combined for a 17-4 week. Underwood, Southwest Valley, East Mills and Fremont-Mills all make moves up the rankings.
Teams eligible for the power rankings are those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Bluegrass Conferences, as well as Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (5-0) -- LW: 1
2. Lewis Central (2-2) -- LW: 2
3. Kuemper Catholic (5-1) -- LW: 3
4. Red Oak (5-1) -- LW: 4
5. Underwood (5-1) -- LW: 7
6. Sidney (9-1) -- LW: 5
7. Southwest Valley (2-0) -- LW: NR
8. East Mills (1-1) -- LW: 10
9. Fremont-Mills (1-0) -- LW: NR
10. Glenwood (5-4) -- LW: 6