(KMAland) -- Check out the latest KMAland volleyball power rankings.
There's a new No. 1 in the KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings. Thanks to Lewis Central's 4-0 weekend at Iowa City, the Titans leap past Abraham Lincoln, who remains undefeated.
Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Underwood, Sidney, Southwest Valley and East Mills are in the same spots as last week while Glenwood and St. Albert round out the top 10. See the complete Top 10 below.
Teams eligible for the power rankings are those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Bluegrass Conferences, as well as Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (6-2) -- LW: 2
2. Abraham Lincoln (6-0) -- LW: 1
3. Kuemper Catholic (6-1) -- LW: 3
4. Red Oak (5-2) -- LW: 4
5. Underwood (5-1) -- LW: 5
6. Sidney (11-1) -- LW: 6
7. Southwest Valley (3-0) -- LW: 7
8. East Mills (2-1) -- LW: 8
9. Glenwood (5-4) -- LW: 10
10. St. Albert (6-4) -- LW: NR