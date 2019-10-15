(KMAland) -- Finally, some movement in 3A/4A/5A with Red Oak and Lewis Central popping up a bit, and I'm very sorry for my Glidden-Ralston miss this year.
As always, KMAland conferences considered are the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley. Also included are Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and select Bluegrass Conference schools.
Here’s a look at the new-look rankings:
CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (30-3): One match, one win and they're still....one. (LW: 1)
2. Red Oak (24-5): A strong week for the Tigers, including an impressive four-set win over St. Albert. My decision here is based on the fact that Red Oak's win over LC is more recent than Kuemper's win over Red Oak, and the Kuemper loss to LC was in four sets rather than five. Make any sense? I feel it does at least. (LW: 3)
3. Lewis Central (23-4): They were dominant in the win over Kuemper and another later in the week over Denison-Schleswig. (LW: 4)
4. Kuemper Catholic (30-3): Hey, they lost to Lewis Central in four, but they rebounded to win a tough Hampton-Dumont Tournament. (LW: 2)
5. Glenwood (25-8): They went 8-1 for the week, bested their program record for wins and only lost in a five-set battle to St. Albert. They won't fall out of these rankings. (LW: 5)
CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Sidney (28-4): A light week for the Cowgirls, as they went 1-0. (LW: 1)
2. St. Albert (19-9): A win over Glenwood, a loss to Red Oak. Impressive and understandable. (LW: 2)
3. East Mills (18-6): The Wolverines were 2-0 for the week. They have a sneaky tough one against Clarinda tonight. (LW: 3)
4. Southwest Valley (20-4): They've won 10 straight matches and go for a Pride of Iowa title tonight. It says here, it would be a shocker if they don't win it. (LW: 5)
5. Treynor (17-13): Some may have thought I was aggressive or a little early moving Treynor to the No. 5 spot last week. As it turns out, after a five-set win over Tri-Center, I was right on time. (LW: 5)
6. Tri-Center (20-14): They lost a five-set battle to Treynor on the road and fell to the No. 2 seed in the WIC Tournament. With that said, they can move right on up with two more wins this week. (LW: 6)
7. Logan-Magnolia (18-6): They had a prove-it week a couple weeks ago, and now they're in the state rankings. I already know they're good. They can make an even bigger climb if they can win one or two more WIC Tournament matches. (LW: 7)
8. Underwood (26-5): Underwood equaled Glenwood's win total for the week, finishing a perfect 8-0, including a strong championship showing at the CAM Tournament. (LW: 8)
9. Glidden-Ralston (15-4): Consider this one of the worst misses all season. The Wildcats should have been in this poll long ago, but I don't have an editor to check me when I lose my mind. My deepest apologies to this team. (LW: NR)
10. Nodaway Valley (17-5): If anybody can keep SW Valley away from the POI throne, it's this team. They had a great five-set battle that went to the T'Wolves in September. (LW: 10)
11. Coon Rapids-Bayard (19-8): Pretty tough week for Coon Rapids-Bayard, which went 0-5 with losses to higher class teams or teams that are now ranked ahead of them. (LW: 9)
12. IKM-Manning (10-20): A 2-1 week with a win over Riverside vaults this team that's 10 matches under .500 into a spot I never thought it would get. Great work from Coach Kathy Lage and team to improve mightily throughout the season. (LW: 15)
13. Stanton (19-14): I can't dock them too badly for losses to East Mills, Fort Dodge, Glenwood and Williamsburg. They did get a sweep of Perry. (LW: 11)
14. Riverside (20-11): Losses to Underwood twice, IKM-Manning and ACGC are quality losses that shouldn't dock the Dawgs too much. (LW: 12)
15. AHSTW (17-12): Where would this team be ranked if they could have won the fifth-set against Riverside and Logan-Magnolia? Solid question. (LW: 13)
16. Lenox (16-8): Big win at Southeast Warren last night to punch their ticket to the POI semifinals. Seems like it's been awhile since the Tigers have made it to this night. (LW: 14)
As always, these rankings are volatile and change quickly. I’m not so much worried about what happened two or three weeks ago, as I am what is going on recently.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.