(KMAland) -- There are no changes in the 3A/4A/5A Volleyball Power Rankings, but plenty of movement in 1A/2A, including a three-spot jump for Southwest Valley.
As always, KMAland conferences considered are the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley. Also included are Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and select Bluegrass Conference schools.
Here’s a look at the new-look rankings:
CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (22-3): A loss at Sergeant Bluff-Luton doesn't change anything, especially when it's followed by a Sioux City East Touranment championship. (LW: 1)
2. Kuemper Catholic (22-2): Just one match last week - a four-set win at Creston - and the Knights stay put. (LW: 2)
3. Red Oak (15-5): Red Oak actually swept Creston this past week in their only match since the last rankings. (LW: 3)
4. Lewis Central (19-4): The Titans went 6-1 for the week with their lone loss coming at the Sioux City East Tournament against Abraham Lincoln. (LW: 4)
5. Glenwood (17-7): The Rams had a strong showing this week, extending their match streak to 11 and their set streak to 21. Their lone loss came to state-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes. (LW: 5)
CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Sidney (25-4): A 7-0 week for the Cowgirls keeps them locked into the top spot. (LW: 1)
2. St. Albert (13-6): The Saintes played (and won) just one match over the past week. (LW: 2)
3. Underwood (17-4): The Eagles did the same as St. Albert - won their only match of the week. (LW: 3)
4. East Mills (15-5): The Wolverines went 6-2 for the week with a pair of three-set, race-to-15 defeats to Sidney. They might just get another shot on Thursday. (LW: 4)
5. Southwest Valley (16-4): A 6-0 week, highlighted by wins over Lenox, Southeast Warren and AHSTW (twice). The last of those clinching their home tournament championship. (LW: 8)
6. Nodaway Valley (13-5): The Wolverines only match of the week was a sweep at Bedford. (LW: 6)
7. Tri-Center (13-11): Tri-Center picked up a sweep of AHSTW last week. They'll have some tough road tests this week before their home tournament on Saturday. (LW: 7)
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (17-3): Sweep city for the Crusaders, winning at Ar-We-Va and home to Woodbine. They haven't lost a set to an RVC opponent yet this year. (LW: 9)
9. Treynor (10-12): They are improving by the day. The Cards beat IKM-Manning and Riverside - both in three sets and both on the road last week. (LW: 10)
10. Logan-Magnolia (14-5): The streak is up to 10 in a row after wins at Riverside and Missouri Valley. A BIG test comes tonight with Tri-Center coming to town. (LW: 11)
11. Riverside (16-6): The Bulldogs were swept by Logan-Magnolia and Treynor during the week. (LW: 5)
12. AHSTW (15-10): The Lady Vikes went 4-3 during the week with a loss at Tri-Center and two defeats at Southwest Valley. It happens. (LW: 12)
13. Griswold (10-12): The Tigers are into the Corner Conference semifinals and playing their best ball of the season. (LW: 14)
14. Stanton (17-9): The Viqueens went 5-2 this past week with their only losses coming to East Mills. Tonight, they take a shot at Sidney in the Corner semifinals. (LW: 15)
15. Lenox (13-7): The Tigers had a strong showing at the Southwest Valley Tournament on Saturday with two wins over Southeast Warren and their lone loss coming to AHSTW. (LW: NR)
As always, these rankings are volatile and change quickly. I’m not so much worried about what happened two or three weeks ago, as I am what is going on recently.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.