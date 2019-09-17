(KMAland) -- Check out the latest KMAland volleyball power rankings.
Lewis Central maintains their hold on the top spot in the latest rankings. Abraham Lincoln, Kuemper Catholic and Red Oak all lost this weekend, but they all stay in the same spot. Sidney is up to No. 5 while St. Albert makes the week's biggest jump, and I tried to sort things out in the most sensical way to finish out the top 10. It's possible, I did not find the most sensical way.
Teams eligible for the power rankings are those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley and Bluegrass Conferences, as well as Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (7-2) -- LW: 1
2. Abraham Lincoln (10-2) -- LW: 2
3. Kuemper Catholic (13-2) -- LW: 3
4. Red Oak (8-4) -- LW: 4
5. Sidney (12-1) -- LW: 6
6. St. Albert (11-5) -- LW: 10
7. East Mills (4-1) -- LW: 8
8. Glenwood (9-6) -- LW: 9
9. Underwood (9-4) -- LW: 5
10. Tri-Center (8-7) -- LW: NR
Explanation: We're past the point in the season where we are trying to fit teams above other teams that they've beaten in the past. Things change rapidly in volleyball and contradicting results happen every single week and weekend.
Right now, St. Albert is red hot and deserves to move way up. Sidney, I think, is one of the top five teams in KMAland. Underwood over Tri-Center? Right after the Trojans beat them in five sets? Yes, but they've played seven sets this year, and Underwood has the 4-3 edge. I could change my mind by this time next week. For now, these are the 10, whether they make a lick of sense or not! :)