(KMAland) -- There are no changes in the 3A/4A/5A Volleyball Power Rankings, but Treynor moves into the top five and is one of seven WIC teams ranked in this week's top 15.
As always, KMAland conferences considered are the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley. Also included are Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and select Bluegrass Conference schools.
Here’s a look at the new-look rankings:
CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (29-3): An undefeated week, a win at St. Albert and a tournament championship (that included another win over St. Albert). Not bad. (LW: 1)
2. Kuemper Catholic (24-2): The Knights went 2-0 last week and will have a serious test tonight at Lewis Central. Hear it on KMA 960 at 7:15. (LW: 2)
3. Red Oak (22-5): The Tigers put together seven wins during the week, including a sweep of the Tri-Center Tournament on Saturday. (LW: 3)
4. Lewis Central (21-4): I would expect tonight to be an emotional one with a potential Hawkeye Ten Conference title on the line and the loss of long-time head coach Dennis South just one day ago. (LW: 4)
5. Glenwood (17-7): Glenwood didn't win a single match over the last week. They also didn't lose one. Rare stuff in the middle of the season. (LW: 5)
CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Sidney (27-4): The Cowgirls won another Corner Conference tournament championship. (LW: 1)
2. St. Albert (17-8): They lost two matches last week, but I'm not about to drop them down the rankings considering both losses were to AL. (LW: 2)
3. East Mills (16-6): Another tough loss to Sidney in the Corner Conference final, but their status is secure. This is a very good team. (LW: 4)
4. Southwest Valley (18-4): More dominance from the T'Wolves, which have won eight straight and 13 of their last 14. (LW: 5)
5. Treynor (15-13): Treynor's uphill road to above .500 status after a 1-5 start is complete. Their lone loss of the week came to St. Albert. (LW: 9)
6. Tri-Center (18-13): The Trojans were 5-2 this past week with losses to Red Oak and...IKM-Manning. The Wolves are much improved and will be in this poll. (LW: 7)
7. Logan-Magnolia (15-6): Their prove-it week went 1-1. The Panthers lost to Tri-Center at home, but they beat Underwood on the road. Sometimes you teams just make this a really hard task. (LW: 10)
8. Underwood (18-5): A home loss to Logan-Magnolia was unexpected on Thursday, but they can rectify that in the coming weeks. This is a better team than its ranking, but these things can be volatile, folks. (LW: 3)
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (19-3): Two more wins and two more sweeps for the Crusaders. They handled Boyer Valley on the road in impressive fashion. (LW: 8)
10. Nodaway Valley (14-5): Just one match over the last week, and it was a sweep at Central Decatur. They don't deserve a four-spot drop, but there were other teams that needed to move up. (LW: 6)
11. Stanton (18-10): The Viqueens avenged a loss to Griswold in straight sets to make a move up the rankings this week. They were also pretty competitive against Sidney. (LW: 14)
12. Riverside (17-7): The 'Dogs needed five to beat Missouri Valley and then took a sweep at Tri-Center during the week. They'll have two more tough road tests this week. (LW: 11)
13. AHSTW (16-11): They did take a set off Underwood, which is something we pay attention to here in the rankings, and then won a five-set battle with IKM-Manning - again, a team that is much improved. (LW: 12)
14. Lenox (14-7): The Tigers handled their business in the one match they played throughout the last week, sweeping through Mount Ayr. (LW: 15)
15. IKM-Manning (8-19): Don't stare at the overall record. The Wolves have won four of seven, beat Tri-Center in their own crib, took AHSTW to five and are much improved. (LW: NR)
As always, these rankings are volatile and change quickly. I’m not so much worried about what happened two or three weeks ago, as I am what is going on recently.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.