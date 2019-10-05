(KMAland) -- Red Oak and Abraham Lincoln both won tournaments on Saturday in KMAland.

Red Oak sweeps their way to Tri-Center championship 

The Red Oak volleyball team swept all five of their matches on Saturday in Neola to capture the Tri-Center championship.

The Tigers swept Tri-Center (21-11, 21-18), IKM-Manning (21-12, 21-18), Lawton-Bronson (22-20, 21-18), Atlantic (21-4, 21-10) and Westwood (21-12, 21-10) to win the tournament.

IKM-Manning was second on the day with a trio of wins over Tri-Center, Atlantic and Westwood and a loss to Lawton-Bronson, which also went 3-2 but lost the tiebreaker to the Wolves. The host Trojans were another 3-2 team and finished in fourth. 

Atlantic went 1-4 while Westwood was 0-5.

Sophie Walker and Chloe Johnson of Red Oak were joined on the All-Tournament Team by Lexi Branning of IKM-Manning and Presley Pogge from Tri-Center. 

AL takes another tournament championship 

The Abraham Lincoln volleyball team won another tournament championship on Saturday with a perfect 4-0 day at Thomas Jefferson.

The Lynx swept Shenandoah (21-7, 21-12), Siouxland Christian (21-9, 21-17) and Denison-Schleswig (21-13, 21-11) in pool play before clinching the championship with a 25-13, 25-10 sweep of St. Albert.

The Saintes swept through their own pool, beating Thomas Jefferson, Treynor and Missouri Valley. Treynor was third at the tournament with a win in bracket play over Siouxland Christian. Shenandoah took fifth with a sweep of Thomas Jefferson, and Denison-Schleswig finished seventh in beating Missouri Valley.

View all the scores and results from the day in the scoreboard below.

FULL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Tri-Center Tournament 

Red Oak 21-21 Tri-Center 11-18

Red Oak 21-21 IKM-Manning 12-18

Red Oak 22-21 Lawton-Bronson 20-18

Red Oak 21-21 Atlantic 4-10

Red Oak 21-21 Westwood 12-10

IKM-Manning 21-21 Tri-Center 16-16

IKM-Manning 21-24 Atlantic 15-22

IKM-Manning 21-22 Westwood 11-20

Lawton-Bronson 22-21 IKM-Manning 20-14

Tri-Center 17-22-15 Lawton-Bronson 21-20-10

Tri-Center 21-19-15 Atlantic 15-21-11

Tri-Center 21-21 Westwood 16-10

Atlantic 17-21-15 Westwood 21-14-12

Lawton-Bronson 21-21 Atlantic 19-16

Thomas Jefferson Tournament

Pool A 

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Shenandoah 7-12

Siouxland Christian 21-19-15 Shenandoah 12-21-12

Shenandoah 22-21 Denison-Schleswig 20-13

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Siouxland Christian 9-17

Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 13-11

Siouxland Christian def. Denison-Schleswig

Pool B

St. Albert 2 Thomas Jefferson 0

St. Albert 22-21 Treynor 20-10

St. Albert 2 Missouri Valley 0

Treynor 19-21-15 Thomas Jefferson 21-11-12

Thomas Jefferson def. Missouri Valley

Treynor 21-21 Missouri Valley 11-16

Bracket Play 

Abraham Lincoln 25-25 St. Albert 13-10

Treynor 16-25-15 Siouxland Christian 25-16-11

Shenandoah 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 20-17

Denison-Schleswig Missouri Valley

River Valley Tournament  

Boyer Valley Alta/Aurelia

Boyer Valley River Valley

Boyer Valley Storm Lake, St. Mary

Woodbury Central 17-22-15 Boyer valley 21-20-12

Boyer Valley Remsen, St. Mary

Dallas Center-Grimes Tournament 

Pool B 

Sioux City North 22-21 Ames 20-11

Southeast Polk 21-21 Sioux City North 18-16

Dallas Center-Grimes 24-21 Sioux City North 22-12

Bracket  

Sioux City North 25-25 Des Moines Lincoln 10-15

Indianola 27-25 Sioux City North 25-21

Estherville-Lincoln Central Tournament 

Sioux City West GT-RA

Emmetsburg 21-21 Sioux City West 18-12

Estherville Lincoln Central 24-20-15 Sioux City West 22-22-13

Sioux City West 21-21 Harris-Lake Park 19-17

Sioux City West 21-19-17 Okoboji 16-21-15

Madrid Tournament 

Pool A 

Ankeny Christian vs. Madrid

Webster City 21-21 Ankeny Christian 6-14

Ankeny Christian vs. West Marshall

Bracket A1/B2 B1/A2 Championship