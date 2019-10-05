(KMAland) -- Red Oak and Abraham Lincoln both won tournaments on Saturday in KMAland.
Red Oak sweeps their way to Tri-Center championship
The Red Oak volleyball team swept all five of their matches on Saturday in Neola to capture the Tri-Center championship.
The Tigers swept Tri-Center (21-11, 21-18), IKM-Manning (21-12, 21-18), Lawton-Bronson (22-20, 21-18), Atlantic (21-4, 21-10) and Westwood (21-12, 21-10) to win the tournament.
IKM-Manning was second on the day with a trio of wins over Tri-Center, Atlantic and Westwood and a loss to Lawton-Bronson, which also went 3-2 but lost the tiebreaker to the Wolves. The host Trojans were another 3-2 team and finished in fourth.
Atlantic went 1-4 while Westwood was 0-5.
Sophie Walker and Chloe Johnson of Red Oak were joined on the All-Tournament Team by Lexi Branning of IKM-Manning and Presley Pogge from Tri-Center.
AL takes another tournament championship
The Abraham Lincoln volleyball team won another tournament championship on Saturday with a perfect 4-0 day at Thomas Jefferson.
The Lynx swept Shenandoah (21-7, 21-12), Siouxland Christian (21-9, 21-17) and Denison-Schleswig (21-13, 21-11) in pool play before clinching the championship with a 25-13, 25-10 sweep of St. Albert.
The Saintes swept through their own pool, beating Thomas Jefferson, Treynor and Missouri Valley. Treynor was third at the tournament with a win in bracket play over Siouxland Christian. Shenandoah took fifth with a sweep of Thomas Jefferson, and Denison-Schleswig finished seventh in beating Missouri Valley.
View all the scores and results from the day in the scoreboard below.
FULL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Tri-Center Tournament
Red Oak 21-21 Tri-Center 11-18
Red Oak 21-21 IKM-Manning 12-18
Red Oak 22-21 Lawton-Bronson 20-18
Red Oak 21-21 Atlantic 4-10
Red Oak 21-21 Westwood 12-10
IKM-Manning 21-21 Tri-Center 16-16
IKM-Manning 21-24 Atlantic 15-22
IKM-Manning 21-22 Westwood 11-20
Lawton-Bronson 22-21 IKM-Manning 20-14
Tri-Center 17-22-15 Lawton-Bronson 21-20-10
Tri-Center 21-19-15 Atlantic 15-21-11
Tri-Center 21-21 Westwood 16-10
Atlantic 17-21-15 Westwood 21-14-12
Lawton-Bronson 21-21 Atlantic 19-16
Thomas Jefferson Tournament
Pool A
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Shenandoah 7-12
Siouxland Christian 21-19-15 Shenandoah 12-21-12
Shenandoah 22-21 Denison-Schleswig 20-13
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Siouxland Christian 9-17
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 13-11
Siouxland Christian def. Denison-Schleswig
Pool B
St. Albert 2 Thomas Jefferson 0
St. Albert 22-21 Treynor 20-10
St. Albert 2 Missouri Valley 0
Treynor 19-21-15 Thomas Jefferson 21-11-12
Thomas Jefferson def. Missouri Valley
Treynor 21-21 Missouri Valley 11-16
Bracket Play
Abraham Lincoln 25-25 St. Albert 13-10
Treynor 16-25-15 Siouxland Christian 25-16-11
Shenandoah 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 20-17
Denison-Schleswig Missouri Valley
River Valley Tournament
Boyer Valley Alta/Aurelia
Boyer Valley River Valley
Boyer Valley Storm Lake, St. Mary
Woodbury Central 17-22-15 Boyer valley 21-20-12
Boyer Valley Remsen, St. Mary
Dallas Center-Grimes Tournament
Pool B
Sioux City North 22-21 Ames 20-11
Southeast Polk 21-21 Sioux City North 18-16
Dallas Center-Grimes 24-21 Sioux City North 22-12
Bracket
Sioux City North 25-25 Des Moines Lincoln 10-15
Indianola 27-25 Sioux City North 25-21
Estherville-Lincoln Central Tournament
Sioux City West GT-RA
Emmetsburg 21-21 Sioux City West 18-12
Estherville Lincoln Central 24-20-15 Sioux City West 22-22-13
Sioux City West 21-21 Harris-Lake Park 19-17
Sioux City West 21-19-17 Okoboji 16-21-15
Madrid Tournament
Pool A
Ankeny Christian vs. Madrid
Webster City 21-21 Ankeny Christian 6-14
Ankeny Christian vs. West Marshall
Bracket A1/B2 B1/A2 Championship