(KMAland) -- Red Oak clinched a share of the H-10, Sidney won the Corner, Underwood & Lo-Ma advanced to the WIC final, SW Valley took the POI championship, Sam Christiansen reached 2,000 assists and more from the night in KMAland volleyball.
Red Oak clinched at least a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship.
East Mills: Alex Knop had 15 kills and 19 digs, and Kaylor Horgdal added 10 kills. Dezirae Drake went for 39 assists, and Rachel Drake added six total blocks. Lexi Ungry pitched in 14 digs.
Denison-Schleswig: Hannah Neeman had 10 kills and seven digs, and Tia Petersen finished with 19 assists on the evening. Allana Arkfeld pitched in seven blocks.
Sidney clinched the Corner Conference regular season championship with the win.
Sidney: Olivia Larsen had 37 assists on the night while Kelsey Hobbie had 11 kills and Maddy Duncan and Paige Smith finished with nine kills. Presley Brumbaugh added eight winners.
Stanton: Tara Peterson and Kami Tibben had 12 kills apiece, and Marleigh Johnson added 10 winners on the night. Nicole Vorhies (19 assists) and Devin Isaacson (16 assists) combined for 35 assists, and Tibben led with eight digs.
Treynor: Kailey Rochholtz had 12 kills and Kennedy Elwooda dded 11 winners while Emma Flathers passed out 30 assists. Stella Umphreys topped the team with 22 digs while Maddie Lewis (15), Flathers (14) and Tori Castle (10) also had double-digit digs. Natalie Simpson pitched in five blocks.
Logan-Magnolia: Jaice Johnsen had eight kills and seven digs, and Ashlyn Doiel finished with 12 assists, seven digs and four aces. Emme Lake added 10 assists, Kylie Morrison produced 14 digs and three blocks, and Emilie Thompson had four blocks.
East Union: Alissa Weinkoetz had 14 kills and four blocks, and Jayden Welcher added 20 digs in the defeat.
East Union: Alissa Weinkoetz had another 12 kills and two blocks, and Jayden Welcher led with 16 digs. Quinn Eslinger added eight assists.
Abraham Lincoln: Sam Christiansen reached 2,000 assists in the win and finished the night with 34 assists and 11 digs. Baylee Girres had 11 kills and Julia Wagoenr and Kayla Schleifman added eight kills apiece.
Murray: Kinzee Eggers had 17 kills and four blocks, and Twila Barber had 11 kills to lead in the wins. Rylee Newton added 14 assists and seven digs, and Jayda Chew finished with 13 dimes.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 3 Shenandoah 0
Shenandoah 25-23-25-25-15 Atlantic 25-27-12-23-11
Red Oak 23-25-25-25 Atlantic 25-9-12-9
Lewis Central 27-25-25 Glenwood 25-12-18
St. Albert 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 19-19-13
Harlan 25-25-25 Creston 18-20-20
Corner Conference
Sidney 25-25-25 Griswold 11-15-15
Stanton 25-25-25 Essex 22-13-6
Western Iowa Conference Tournament Semifinals (at Missouri Valley)
Underwood 25-26-28-25 Treynor 21-24-30-16
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 Tri-Center 23-8-16
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament (at East Union)
Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 25-26-25 East Union 16-24-20
Semifinal: Southwest Valley 25-26-25 Lenox 19-24-20
3rd Place: Lenox 25-14-25-25 East Union 17-25-14-15
Championship: Southwest Valley 27-25-25 Nodaway Valley 25-22-14
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Sioux City North 15-10-11
Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-12-18
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City West 10-19-12
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Pool 1
Melcher-Dallas 2 Diagonal 0
Murray 25-25 Diagonal 9-10
Murray 23-25-15 Melcher-Dallas 25-23-10
Pool 2
Lamoni 2 Moulton-Udell 0
Pool 3
Seymour 25-25 Mormon Trail 10-15
Mormon Trail vs. Orient-Macksburg (at Seymour)
Seymour 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 14-16
Pool 4
Twin Cedars at Ankeny Christian
Twin Cedars vs. Moravia (at Ankeny Christian)
Moravia at Ankeny Christian
Non-Conference (Iowa)
East Mills 25-25-28 Clarinda 17-20-26
275 Conference
East Atchison Mound City
Rock Port 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 8-17
West Nodaway North Nodaway
South Holt 2 Union Star 0
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Wahoo 25-25-25 Raymond Central 14-13-12
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Douglas County West 19-18-22
Platteview 25-25-26 Fort Calhoun 13-12-24
Syracuse 25-23-25-25 Arlington 14-25-9-10
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament Semifinals
Mead 25-25-25 Auburn 12-13-13
Malcolm 25-25-25 Louisville 15-20-22
Pioneer Conference
Humboldt-TRS 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 22-23
Humboldt-TRS 25-28 Johnson-Brock 18-26
Johnson-Brock 28-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 26-14
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Pawnee City 18-8
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Lewiston (at Pawnee City)
Southern at Tri County