(KMAland) -- Riverside and Logan-Magnolia had 2-0 nights, Stanton topped Lenox, Nodaway Valley swept Audubon and more from the night in KMAland volleyball action.
ESSEX TRI: Riverside 25-25 Essex 21-12
Jadyn Achenbach slammed in eight kills while Kenna Ford had 13 assists. Ella Hensley was 14-of-16 on serves with seven aces.
ESSEX TRI: Riverside 25-23-15 Bedford 21-25-7
Izzy Bluml had a team-high eight kills for the Bulldogs. Kenna Ford finished the match with 15 assists, and Gracie Bluml had 10 digs and four aces.
NC: Stanton 25-21-25-25 Lenox 10-25-11-13
Tara Peterson had 11 kills while Jenna Stephens chipped in nine winners and Marleigh Johnson and Kami Tibben had seven apiece. Devin Isaacson (16 assists) and Nicole Vorhies (15) combined for 31 assists.
Johnson had a team-high 12 digs while Brooklyn Adams had seven. Stephens led with two solo blocks, and Isaacson served three aces.
LO-MA TRI: Logan-Magnolia 25-25 Heartland Christian 14-17
Kylie Morrison had nine kills, and Ashlyn Dovel passed out 12 assists to lead Lo-Ma in the sweep.
LO-MA TRI: Logan-Magnolia 25-25 West Harrison 18-13
Courtney Ohl and Jaice Johnsen had seven winners each, and Emma Lake passed out a team-high 11 assists for the Panthers. Ashlyn Doiel had 10 assists of her own.
NC: East Union 25-25-25 Twin Cedars 15-13-17
Beth McKnight served in 20 of 21 and had three aces, and Olivia Cheers added seven ace serves for the Eagles.
Alissa Weinkoetz had a team-high nine kills off sets from Quinn Eslinger (10 assists) and Elizabeth Hardy (9 assists). Jayden Welcher led with nine digs, and Weinkoetz, Cheers and Mikala Sanson had three blocks each.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Essex Triangular
Bedford 25-25 Essex 9-20
Riverside 25-25 Essex 21-12
Riverside 25-23-15 Bedford 21-25-7
Logan-Magnolia Triangular
Logan-Magnolia 25-25 Heartland Christian 14-17
Logan-Magnolia 25-25 West Harrison 18-13
West Harrison 25-25 Heartland Christian 15-21
Chariton Triangular
Central Decatur 25-25 Chariton 19-21
Wayne at Chariton
Wayne 25-7-25-28 Central Decatur 22-25-21-26
Non-Conference
Stanton 25-21-25-25 Lenox 10-25-11-13
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Audubon 11-17-17
East Union 25-25-25 Twin Cedars 15-13-17
Lynnville-Sully 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 21-17-9
Greene County 25-16-15 Gladden-Ralston 21-25-12
Glidden-Ralston 25-25 Collins-Maxwell 19-13