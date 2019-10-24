(KMAland) -- Rock Port clinched the 275 Conference championship in a light night of volleyball on Thursday in KMAland.
275: East Atchison 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 22-17
Nodaway-Holt: Halle Clement had nine assists, Shaina Culp finished with eight kills and four digs and Kloe Jenkins served two aces.
275: Rock Port 2 North Nodaway 0
Rock Port clinched the 275 Conference championship with the win.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOAD
275 Conference
South Holt at West Nodaway
Mound City 2 Union Star 0
East Central Nebraska Conference
Louisville 25-25-25 Freeman 15-15-20
Johnson County Central 25-25-25 Conestoga 20-13-14
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Beatrice at Nebraska City
Plattsmouth def. Lincoln Christian
Platteview at Plattsmouth
Platteview vs. Lincoln Christian (at Plattsmouth)