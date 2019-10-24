Rock Port Volleyball
Photo: Twitter (@RPBlueJays)

(KMAland) -- Rock Port clinched the 275 Conference championship in a light night of volleyball on Thursday in KMAland.

Nodaway-Holt: Halle Clement had nine assists, Shaina Culp finished with eight kills and four digs and Kloe Jenkins served two aces.

Rock Port clinched the 275 Conference championship with the win.

VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOAD

275 Conference

East Atchison 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 22-17

Rock Port 2 North Nodaway 0

South Holt at West Nodaway

Mound City 2 Union Star 0

East Central Nebraska Conference

Louisville 25-25-25 Freeman 15-15-20

Johnson County Central 25-25-25 Conestoga 20-13-14

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Beatrice at Nebraska City

Plattsmouth def. Lincoln Christian 

Platteview at Plattsmouth

Platteview vs. Lincoln Christian (at Plattsmouth)