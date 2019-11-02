(KMAland) -- Rock Port and Maryville lost in Missouri state sectional action while Falls City Sacred Heart and Platteview were among the state qualifiers in Nebraska volleyball on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – MISSOURI TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1 Tournament – State Sectionals
Santa Fe 2 Rock Port 0
Crest Ridge 2 Bishop LeBlond 1
Advance 2 Bloomfield 0
Holcomb 2 Crystal City 0
Billings 2 Summersville 1
Lesterville 2 Miller 0
Sacred Heart 2 Rich Hill 0
Calvary Lutheran 2 Greenfield 0
Class 2 Tournament – State Sectionals
Valle Catholic 2 Woodland 1
St. Pius X (Festus) 2 Twin Rivers
St. Paul Lutheran 2 Summit Christian Academy 0
East Buchanan 2 Stover 0
Hermann 2 Christina 0
Fatima 2 Maplewood-Richmond 0
Strafford 2 Diamond 0
Licking 2 Stockton 0
Class 3 Tournament – State Sectionals
Pleasant Hill 2 Maryville 0
St. Michael the Archangel 2 Odessa 0
Windsor 2 Ste. Genevieve 0
Perryville 2 Rosati-Kain 0
St. Dominic 2 Incarnate Word Academy 0
St. Francis Borgia 2 Visitation Academy 0
Logan-Rogersville 2 California 0
Reeds Spring 2 Kirksville 0
Class 4 Tournament – State Sectionals
Lafayette (Wildwood) 2 Oakville 0
Cor Jesu Academy 2 Jackson 0
St. Teresa’s Academy 2 Blue Springs 1
Liberty 2 Lee’s Summit 0
Francis Howell Central 2 Francis Howell 0
Hickman 2 Ritenour 0
Nixa 2 Webb City 0
Willard 2 Jefferson City 0
Class 1 State Tournament — State Quarterfinals
Advance 2 Holcomb 0
Santa Fe 2 Crest Ridge 1
Billings 2 Lesterville 1
Calvary Lutheran 2 Sacred Heart 1
Class 2 State Tournament — State Quarterfinals
St. Pius X (Festus) 2 Valle Catholic 1
St. Paul Lutheran 2 East Buchanan 1
Hermann 2 Fatima 0
Licking 2 Strafford 1
Class 3 State Tournament — State Quarterfinals
Windsor (Imperial) 2 Perryville 1
St. Michael the Archangel 2 Pleasant Hill 0
St. Francis Borgia 2 St. Dominic 0
Logan-Rogersville 2 Reeds Spring 0
Class 4 State Tournament — State Quarterfinals
Lafayette (Wildwood) 2 Cor Jesu Academy 0
Liberty 2 St. Teresa’s Academy 1
Francis Howell Central 2 Hickman 0
Nixa 2 Willard 0
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – NEBRASKA TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class B District Finals
Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Bennington 7-11-13
Waverly 25-25-25 Lexington 5-11-9
Sidney 25-25-25 Beatrice 20-15-23
Norris 25-25-25 Gross Catholic 13-7-12
Platteview 25-25-25 York 13-11-17
Omaha Duchesne Academy 25-25-25 Seward 6-14-18
Northwest 25-25-25 Alliance 11-19-17
Hastings 22-25-25-25 Aurora 25-21-18-19
Class C1 District Finals
St. Paul 25-25-25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 14-15-15
Wahoo 25-25-25 Roncalli Catholic 18-13-16
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 15-18-13
Broken Bow 25-18-26-25 Kearney Catholic 22-25-24-22
Wayne 25-19-25-25 Chase County 12-25-17-12
Chadron 25-16-25-23-15 Malcolm 14-25-10-25-11
Norfolk Catholic 25-23-25-25 Southern Valley 22-25-22-15
Battle Creek 25-21-25-25 Syracuse 12-25-20-22
Class C2 District Finals
Hastings St. Cecilia 3 Bridgeport 0
Superior 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 10-18-11
Grand Island Central Catholic 25-25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 20-20-22
Lutheran High Northeast 25-21-25-25 Centura 17-25-19-14
Arcadia/Loup City 25-32-25 Ponca 23-30-19
Wisner-Pilger 20-26-25-25 Mead 25-24-18-23
Bishop Neumann 28-25-26 Thayer Central 26-12-24
Summerland 25-25-25 South Loup 13-19-11
Class D1 District Finals
Pleasanton 25-25-25 Sutherland 14-17-13
Diller-Odell 26-25-25 Kenesaw 24-21-22
CWC 25-25-22-25 Fullerton 22-9-25-17
Archbishop Bergan 25-25-25 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20-16-16
Overton 15-25-25-25 Cambridge 25-18-20-13
Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-22-14-25-15 Johnson-Brock 22-25-25-23-10
Central Valley 25-25-25 Maywood-Hayes Center 14-20-21
Humboldt-TRS 23-25-25-25 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 25-14-18-18
Class D2 District Finals
Lawrence-Nelson 25-25-25 Cody-Kilgore 21-17-15
Wynot 25-25-21-25 Mullen 17-20-25-11
BDS 25-25-25 Exeter-Milligan 13-15-19
Garden County 3 Twin Loup 2
Humphrey St. Francis 25-25-25 Stuart 16-18-14
Bertrand 25-25-25 Winside 9-23-6
Giltner 25-22-25-25 Nebraska Christian 8-25-22-14
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Wauneta-Palisade 21-23-14