KMAland Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Rock Port and Maryville lost in Missouri state sectional action while Falls City Sacred Heart and Platteview were among the state qualifiers in Nebraska volleyball on Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – MISSOURI TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1 Tournament – State Sectionals

Santa Fe 2 Rock Port 0

Crest Ridge 2 Bishop LeBlond 1

Advance 2 Bloomfield 0

Holcomb 2 Crystal City 0

Billings 2 Summersville 1

Lesterville 2 Miller 0

Sacred Heart 2 Rich Hill 0

Calvary Lutheran 2 Greenfield 0

Class 2 Tournament – State Sectionals

Valle Catholic 2 Woodland 1

St. Pius X (Festus) 2 Twin Rivers

St. Paul Lutheran 2 Summit Christian Academy 0

East Buchanan 2 Stover 0

Hermann 2 Christina 0

Fatima 2 Maplewood-Richmond 0

Strafford 2 Diamond 0

Licking 2 Stockton 0

Class 3 Tournament – State Sectionals

Pleasant Hill 2 Maryville 0

St. Michael the Archangel 2 Odessa 0

Windsor 2 Ste. Genevieve 0

Perryville 2 Rosati-Kain 0

St. Dominic 2 Incarnate Word Academy 0

St. Francis Borgia 2 Visitation Academy 0

Logan-Rogersville 2 California 0

Reeds Spring 2 Kirksville 0

Class 4 Tournament – State Sectionals

Lafayette (Wildwood) 2 Oakville 0

Cor Jesu Academy 2 Jackson 0

St. Teresa’s Academy 2 Blue Springs 1

Liberty 2 Lee’s Summit 0

Francis Howell Central 2 Francis Howell 0

Hickman 2 Ritenour 0

Nixa 2 Webb City 0

Willard 2 Jefferson City 0

Class 1 State Tournament — State Quarterfinals  

Advance 2 Holcomb 0

Santa Fe 2 Crest Ridge 1

Billings 2 Lesterville 1

Calvary Lutheran 2 Sacred Heart 1

Class 2 State Tournament — State Quarterfinals  

St. Pius X (Festus) 2 Valle Catholic 1

St. Paul Lutheran 2 East Buchanan 1

Hermann 2 Fatima 0

Licking 2 Strafford 1

Class 3 State Tournament — State Quarterfinals  

Windsor (Imperial) 2 Perryville 1

St. Michael the Archangel 2 Pleasant Hill 0

St. Francis Borgia 2 St. Dominic 0

Logan-Rogersville 2 Reeds Spring 0

Class 4 State Tournament — State Quarterfinals   

Lafayette (Wildwood) 2 Cor Jesu Academy 0

Liberty 2 St. Teresa’s Academy 1

Francis Howell Central 2 Hickman 0

Nixa 2 Willard 0

VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD – NEBRASKA TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class B District Finals

Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Bennington 7-11-13

Waverly 25-25-25 Lexington 5-11-9

Sidney 25-25-25 Beatrice 20-15-23

Norris 25-25-25 Gross Catholic 13-7-12

Platteview 25-25-25 York 13-11-17

Omaha Duchesne Academy 25-25-25 Seward 6-14-18

Northwest 25-25-25 Alliance 11-19-17

Hastings 22-25-25-25 Aurora 25-21-18-19

Class C1 District Finals

St. Paul 25-25-25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 14-15-15

Wahoo 25-25-25 Roncalli Catholic 18-13-16

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 15-18-13

Broken Bow 25-18-26-25 Kearney Catholic 22-25-24-22

Wayne 25-19-25-25 Chase County 12-25-17-12

Chadron 25-16-25-23-15 Malcolm 14-25-10-25-11

Norfolk Catholic 25-23-25-25 Southern Valley 22-25-22-15

Battle Creek 25-21-25-25 Syracuse 12-25-20-22

Class C2 District Finals

Hastings St. Cecilia 3 Bridgeport 0

Superior 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 10-18-11

Grand Island Central Catholic 25-25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 20-20-22

Lutheran High Northeast 25-21-25-25 Centura 17-25-19-14

Arcadia/Loup City 25-32-25 Ponca 23-30-19

Wisner-Pilger 20-26-25-25 Mead 25-24-18-23

Bishop Neumann 28-25-26 Thayer Central 26-12-24

Summerland 25-25-25 South Loup 13-19-11

Class D1 District Finals

Pleasanton 25-25-25 Sutherland 14-17-13

Diller-Odell 26-25-25 Kenesaw 24-21-22

CWC 25-25-22-25 Fullerton 22-9-25-17

Archbishop Bergan 25-25-25 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20-16-16

Overton 15-25-25-25 Cambridge 25-18-20-13

Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-22-14-25-15 Johnson-Brock 22-25-25-23-10

Central Valley 25-25-25 Maywood-Hayes Center 14-20-21

Humboldt-TRS 23-25-25-25 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 25-14-18-18

Class D2 District Finals

Lawrence-Nelson 25-25-25 Cody-Kilgore 21-17-15

Wynot 25-25-21-25 Mullen 17-20-25-11

BDS 25-25-25 Exeter-Milligan 13-15-19

Garden County 3 Twin Loup 2

Humphrey St. Francis 25-25-25 Stuart 16-18-14

Bertrand 25-25-25 Winside 9-23-6

Giltner 25-22-25-25 Nebraska Christian 8-25-22-14

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Wauneta-Palisade 21-23-14