H-10: Harlan 25-25-16-25 Clarinda 16-22-25-19
Harlan: Macie Leinen had 17 kills and nine digs, and Lauren Andersen finished with 10 kills. Ashley Hall added 28 digs, and Zophi Hendricks produced 22 digs and six kills. Haley Manz finished with a double-double of her own with 48 assists and 10 digs.
H-10: Glenwood 28-25-25 Creston 26-18-10
Glenwood: Elle Scarborough broke a second record in as many matches, surpassing Morgan Lucy’s record for career kills.
H-10: Lewis Central 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 7-9-10
Lewis Central: Senior setter Natalie Driver surpassed 2,000 career assists.
Denison-Schleswig: Hannah Neeman and Allana Arkfeld had four kills each while Tia Petersen finished with 12 assists and 11 digs.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 Audubon 15-10-10
Lo-Ma: Kylie Morrison and Olivia Diggins had nine kills each, and Jaice Johnsen finished with eight winners. Emme Lake passed out 19 assists, and Johnsen chipped in a team-high 10 digs.
WIC: Treynor 25-19-25-19-15 Tri-Center 23-25-17-25-8
Treynor and Tri-Center finish with a share of the Western Iowa Conference regular season championship.
Treynor: Kailey Rochholz had 15 kills and five blocks while Maddie Lewis added 14 digs, eight kills and five aces. Natalie Simpson pitched in six kills and eight blocks, and Emma Flathers had 13 digs and five kills. Stella Umphreys had a team-high 20 digs, and Keelea Navara had 11 digs.
WIC: IKM-Manning 26-25-21-25 Riverside 24-12-25-23
IKM-Manning: Emily Kerkhoff had 14 kills and 12 digs, and Lexi Branning added 10 kills, five aces and four blocks. Miranda Benton passed out 20 assists and added four aces, and Bianca Cadwell had 10 assists.
Riverside: Izzy Bluml and Veronica Andrusyshyn had 12 kills apiece for the Bulldogs. Kenna Ford had 35 assists, and Gracie Bluml recorded 11 digs.
NC: Bedford 22-25-17 East Union 25-22-15
East Union: Alissa Weinkoetz had 10 kills while Elizabeth Hardy and Quinn Eslinger each had eight assists. Jayden Welcehr had a team-high 18 digs.
NC: East Union 25-25 Diagonal 20-14
East Union: Olivia Cheers had 10 kills, Elizabeth Hardy passed out 11 assists and Jayden Welcher added 12 digs.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Exira/EHK 6-23-23
Glidden-Ralston clinched the outright Rolling Valley Conference championship.
275: East Atchison 25-25 West Nodaway 9-17
East Atchison: Brynnan Poppa had 12 assists, Ell Rolf added nine digs and Poppa and Jaycee Graves led with four kills each.
West Nodaway: Riley Linville had six kills, and Reagan Hagey and Lexi Moore had eight assists and eight digs, respectively.
275: Nodaway-Holt 25-25 North Nodaway 13-14
Nodaway-Holt: Shaina Culp had 14 kills and two blocks, and Halle Clement finishes with 17 assists.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 25-25-16-25 Clarinda 16-22-25-19
Red Oak 25-25-22-25 St. Albert 23-19-25-18
Glenwood 28-25-25 Creston 26-18-10
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 7-9-10
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 Audubon 15-10-10
IKM-Manning 26-25-21-25 Riverside 24-12-25-23
Underwood 25-25-25 Missouri Valley 10-15-15
Treynor 25-19-25-19-15 Tri-Center 23-25-17-25-8
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 22-25-17 East Union 25-22-15
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 13-18-14
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Exira/EHK 6-23-23
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Sioux City East 18-22-19
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference (Iowa)
East Mills 25-24-25-25 Mount Ayr 14-26-13-17
Essex 22-25-27-25 Woodbine 25-23-25-21
Bedford 25-25 Diagonal 20-14
East Union 25-25 Diagonal 20-14
Lenox 25-26-25 Orient-Macksburg 20-24-23
Moravia at Wayne
Cherokee 25-25-25 Sioux City West 8-15-12
Chariton at Twin Cedars
Heartland Christian 2 Parkview Christian 0
Brownell Talbot 2 Heartland Christian 0
275 Conference
East Atchison 25-25 West Nodaway 9-17
Rock Port at Union Star
South Holt 25-25 Mound City 16-11
Nodaway-Holt 25-25 North Nodaway 13-14
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 2 Benton 0
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Ashland-Greenwood 29-25-25 Platteview 27-16-21
Platteview 25-25-25 Raymond Central 12-13-18
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn at Johnson County Central
Louisville 25-25 Yutan 13-19
Mead 25-25 Weeping Water 13-15
Pioneer Conference
Southern at Falls City Sacred Heart
Johnson-Brock 17-27-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-18
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Syracuse 25-25-25 Freeman 21-16-13
Sterling at Elmwood-Murdock
Louisville 25-25 Fort Calhoun 23-20
Weeping Water vs. Cedar Bluffs (at Mead)
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Palmyra 14-16
Lourdes Central Catholic at Palmyra