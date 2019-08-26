Martensdale St. Marys Blue Devils

(KMAland) -- Southeast Warren placed fourth, Moravia was fifth and Seymour came in sixth at the Albia Tournament, and Martensdale-St. Marys opened the season with a win over Twin Cedars.

Check out the full KMAland conference volleyball scoreboard from Monday below.

VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Albia Tournament

Montezuma 21-21 Southeast Warren 15-15

Southeast Warren 21-21 Seymour 17-11

Albia 21-21 Southeast Warren 13-11

Montezuma 21-21 Moravia 18-11

North Mahaska 21-21 Moravia 11-17

Seymour 22-14-15 Moravia 20-21-9

North Mahaska 21-21 Seymour 9-15

5th Place: Moravia 21-13-15 Seymour 18-21-8

3rd Place: North Mahaska 11-21-15 Southeast Warren 21-12-11

Non-Conference

Martensdale-St. Marys 25-26-25 Twin Cedars 15-24-14

