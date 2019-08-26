(KMAland) -- Southeast Warren placed fourth, Moravia was fifth and Seymour came in sixth at the Albia Tournament, and Martensdale-St. Marys opened the season with a win over Twin Cedars.
Check out the full KMAland conference volleyball scoreboard from Monday below.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Albia Tournament
Montezuma 21-21 Southeast Warren 15-15
Southeast Warren 21-21 Seymour 17-11
Albia 21-21 Southeast Warren 13-11
Montezuma 21-21 Moravia 18-11
North Mahaska 21-21 Moravia 11-17
Seymour 22-14-15 Moravia 20-21-9
North Mahaska 21-21 Seymour 9-15
5th Place: Moravia 21-13-15 Seymour 18-21-8
3rd Place: North Mahaska 11-21-15 Southeast Warren 21-12-11
Non-Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 25-26-25 Twin Cedars 15-24-14