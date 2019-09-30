(KMAland) -- Sidney and East Mills both went 2-0 in the Corner Conference Tournament pool play to earn top seeds for Tuesday's semifinals. View the full KMAland volleyball recap and scoreboard below.
Sidney, East Mills earn top seeds in Corner semifinals
Sidney and East Mills both earned a pair of sweeps in their home gyms on Monday night to open the Corner Conference tournament.
Sidney swept Essex and Griswold while East Mills took down Stanton and Fremont-Mills in a pair of two-set wins. Griswold and Stanton are the No. 2 seeds and will play East Mills and Sidney, respectively, tomorrow evening in the semifinals at Sidney.
Alex Knop had 17 kills and 15 digs for the Wolverines on the night while Kaylor Horgdal added 13 kills of her own. Dezirae Drake passed out 41 assists and had six total blocks. Emily Williams recorded seven blocks, and Lexi Ungry finished with 13 digs.
Tara Peterson and Jenna Stephens had nine kills each for Stanton in their win over Fremont-Mills. Devin Isaacson added 11 assists, and Nicole Vorhies added 10 assists. Marleigh Johnson pitched in a team-high 12 digs. Peterson led with seven kills for Stanton in their loss to East Mills.
View the scores from the night in the scoreboard below.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference Tournament
Pool A
Sidney 25-25 Essex 8-15
Griswold 25-25 Essex 16-18
Sidney 25-25 Griswold 13-17
Pool B
East Mills 25-25 Stanton 17-16
Stanton 25-25 Fremont-Mills 21-23
East Mills 25-25 Fremont-Mills 14-21
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Central Decatur 25-25-19-25 Murray 11-15-25-23
Wayne at Moulton-Udell
Grand View Christian at Southeast Warren
Seymour at Southeast Warren
Seymour vs. Grandview Christian (at Southeast Warren)
Martensdale-St. Marys 21-19-15 West Central Valley 19-21-12
Martensdale-St. Marys 21-21 Des Moines North 13-15
Heartland Christian 25-25-25 Cornerstone Christian 21-16-21
Midland Empire Conference
Lafayette 22-25-19-26-16 Maryville 25-21-25-24-14
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
North Platte 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 15-17
South Harrison at Nodaway-Holt
Excelsior Springs 1 Benton 1
Bishop LeBlond at East Buchanan
Cameron 2 Carrollton 0
Chillicothe at Marshall
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo 25-26-25 Douglas County West 3-24-18
Wahoo 25-27-25 Fort Calhoun 14-25-9
Douglas County West vs. Fort Calhoun (at Wahoo)
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn 25-25 Freeman 20-22
Auburn 25-25 Conestoga 18-19
Freeman 25-25 Conestoga 6-10
Pioneer Conference
Tri County at Friend
Metro Conference
Papillion-LaVista South 25-25-25 Omaha Bryan 5-5-10
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Falls City 26-25 Horton KS 24-15