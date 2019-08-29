(KMAland) -- Sidney went 4-0 at Tri-Center, Bedford had a 2-0 night and more from the night in KMAland volleyball in the Thursday night recap.
T-C QUAD: Sidney goes 4-0 at Tri-Center
KMAland No. 5 Sidney picked up four wins at Neola on Thursday night with wins over Thomas Jefferson (21-13, 21-5), Glenwood (21-16, 14-21, 15-13), Tri-Center (21-11, 21-9) and MVAOCOU (21-4, 21-12).
Kelsey Hobbie had 32 kills, 14 digs and four aces for the night while Olivia Larsen passed out 70 assists. Maddy Duncan chipped in 18 kills and 19 digs, Presley Brumbaugh had 11 kills and 16 digs and Paige Smith finished with 12 kills, 11 digs and seven aces.
Tri-Center finished 3-1 on the night with victories over Thomas Jefferson (21-16, 21-17), MVAOCOU (21-7, 21-6) and Glenwood (21-18, 21-14). Glenwood was 2-2 with victories over MVAOCOU (21-3, 21-4) and Thomas Jefferson (21-14, 21-16).
Thomas Jefferson was 1-3 on the night with a win over MVAOCOU (21-6, 21-9). Ellie Perrine had 17 kills, Ashlie Knecht finished with 12 winners and Liz Elkins had 10. Jenna Midkiff had 44 assists and 14 digs, and Torrie Rief finished with a team-high 15 digs.
NC: Griswold 25-25-12-25 Lenox 21-13-25-20
Mikala Pelzer had a team-high six kills and 17 digs, and Jocelyn Amos chipped in five winners and four total blocks on the night for Griswold.
Haylee Pennock added 11 assists on the night, and Loryn Peterson had 15 digs. Anna Kelley pitched in 12 digs.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 25-15-25-25 West Monona 16-25-19-21
Ruby Nolting had a team-high nine kills for Logan-Magnolia while Courtney Ohl, Jaice Johnsen and Kylie Morrison had six kills apiece.
Emma Lake added 20 assists and Ashlyn Doiel chipped in 13. Ashley Christians had a team-high 12 digs, and Morrison chipped in 10 digs.
POI: Bedford 25-26-26 Mount Ayr 23-24-24
Sam Stewart led Mount Ayr with six kills and nine digs while Jaycee Knight passed out 12 assists and Channler Henle had 10 digs and five kills.
NC: Mount Ayr 25-25 Central Decatur 14-20
Channler Henle had a team-high five kills, and Jaycee Knight and Sam Stewart chipped in three winners each in the non-conference win for the Raiderettes.
NC: Winterset 26-25-25 Nodaway Valley 24-15-22
Corinne Bond led Nodaway Valley with seven kills while McKynli Newbury and Whitney Lamb added five winners each. Lexi Shike had 17 assists, Natalie Yonker pitched in 11 digs and Maddax DeVault ended with four aces.
NC: Lamoni 25-18-25-25 East Union 23-25-11-15
East Union’s Alissa Weinkoetz had a team-high 13 kills, four total blocks and three aces. Elizabeth Hardy passed out 10 assists for the Eagles.
RSM TRI: Remsen, St. Mary’s 25-21-15 West Harrison 16-25-10; West Harrison 25-25 River Valley 20-18
Chloe Gilgen had 13 kills and Katie Gore finished with 14 assists to lead the Hawkeyes.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 19-25-25-25 Stanton 25-22-21-21
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 2 Central Decatur 1
Bedford 25-26-26 Mount Ayr 23-24-24
Mount Ayr 25-25 Central Decatur 14-20
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 17-10-17
Melcher-Dallas 25-25-20-25 Orient-Macksburg 16-14-25-20
Tri-Center Quad
Tri-Center 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 16-17
Glenwood 21-21 MVAOCOU 3-4
Tri-Center 21-21 MVAOCOU 7-6
Sidney 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 13-5
Sidney 21-14-15 Glenwood 16-21-13
Thomas Jefferson 21-21 MVAOCOU 6-9
Sidney 21-21 Tri-Center 11-9
Glenwood 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 14-16
Tri-Center 21-21 Glenwood 18-14
Sidney 21-21 MVAOCOU 4-12
Southwest Valley Triangular (at Villisca)
Southwest Valley 11-25-15 East Mills 25-23-13
Southwest Valley 25-25 Essex 9-13
East Mills 25-25-25 Essex 9-8-1
Remsen, St. Mary’s Triangular
Remsen, St. Mary’s 25-21-15 West Harrison 16-25-10
West Harrison 25-25 River Valley 20-18
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Griswold 25-25-12-25 Lenox 21-13-25-12
Logan-Magnolia 25-15-25-25 West Monona 16-25-19-21
Lamoni 25-18-25-25 East Union 23-25-11-15
Winterset 26-25-25 Nodaway Valley 24-15-22
Sheldon 22-18-15 Le Mars 20-21-8
Western Christian 2 Le Mars 0
Sioux City West at Elk Point-Jefferson
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Fort Calhoun 19-25-25-25 Arlington 25-23-17-20
East Central Nebraska Conference
Louisville 25-25-15-25 Auburn 22-23-25-21
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Johnson County Central 11-17
Yutan 21-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 25-14-23
Mead 21-25-25-25 Freeman 25-17-22-23
Johnson County Central 25-25 Yutan 21-19
Pioneer Conference
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 20-20-14
Lewiston 14-25-25 Friend 25-20-21
Pawnee City at Friend
Pawnee City 25-25 Lewiston 17-11
Metro Conference
Millard West 25-25-25 Omaha Burke 17-13-6
Omaha Bryan 25-25 Omaha Benson 11-23
Omaha Northwest 25-25 Omaha Benson 22-19
Omaha Bryan 26-25-25 Omaha Northwest 28-22-21
Papillion-LaVista South 25-25-25 Omaha Central 10-13-14
Omaha Westside 25-25-25 Omaha North 18-6-14
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Elkhorn South 27-25-25 Elkhorn 25-16-20
Gretna 25-23-26-25 Millard North 23-25-24-16
Norris 25-25 Aurora 15-14
Norris 27-27 Wahoo 25-25
Plattsmouth at Omaha Gross Catholic
Waverly 25-25-25 Lincoln Lutheran 22-12-17
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Omaha Mercy 13-18-18
Douglas County West 3 Conestoga 0
Syracuse 11-25-22-28-15 Milford 25-17-25-26-7
Wahoo 25-25 Aurora 15-16
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Falls City 20-19
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Southern 7-19
Southern def. Falls City