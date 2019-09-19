(KMAland) -- A 2-0 night for Sidney and conference wins for Glenwood, LC, D-S, Harlan, Kuemper, Riverside, T-C, Underwood, CRB, G-R, Lamoni, Murray, East Atchison and more in the night of KMAland volleyball.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 25-18-26-20-15 Creston 23-25-24-25-10
Hannah Neeman pounded in 26 kills and added 12 digs and three blocks for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Tia Petersen passed out 50 assists and picked up 21 digs.
Payton Goslar had a team-high 24 digs while Ellie Magnuson added 23. Allana Arkfeld put down nine kills and had seven blocks.
H-10: Harlan 25-25-18-25 Atlantic 13-11-25-11
Zophi Hendricks had 13 kills and Macie Leinen added 11 kills and five blocks for Harlan in the win. Haley Manz had 24 assists, and Ashley Hall finished with 16 digs.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 19-25-25-25 St. Albert 25-20-17-20
Kara Peter slammed in 22 kills and had four blocks for Kuemper Catholic. Anna Niehaus added 14 kills, Mariah Naberhaus added 30 assists and Mallory Badding finished with 31 digs.
NC: Sidney 25-25 Earlham 6-12
NC: Sidney 25-25 East Union 19-12
NC: East Union 25-25 Lenox 16-18
Olivia Larsen passed out 40 assists on the night for Sidney. Kelsey Hobbie had 16 kills while Presley Brumbaugh finished with 13, Maddy Duncan had 10 and Paige Davis had nine winners.
Alissa Weinkoetz had eight kills and five blocks for East Union while Jayden Welcher had 25 digs.
WIC: Tri-Center 25-25-25 Audubon 17-10-15
Rylie Hartl had 18 digs for Audubon, Leah Subbert passed out 15 assists and Elizabeth Zaiger had eight kills.
WIC: Underwood 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-23-11
Macy Vonfassan had 17 kills and 11 digs for Underwood in the sweep. Peyton Cook added 29 assists, six digs and two aces.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 19-6-13
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Cora McAlister had a big night with 22 digs while Cassidy Baker added 15 assists and Brynn Bass finished with a team-high five kills.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 25 25-24-25 West Harrison 20-17-26-18
Maren Evans led West Harrison with 25 assists and 15 digs, and Chloe Gilgen added 14 kills and 21 digs. Haley Koch pitched in 14 digs, four blocks, four kills and four assists.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 25-25-25 Diagonal 11-16-12
Kinzee Eggers led Murray with 10 kills and three blocks while Teryn Shields served five aces.
275: East Atchison 25-25 Mound City 20-12
Brynnan Poppa had 18 assists while Jaycee Graves finished with eight kills and Sophia Martin pitched in eight digs and four aces.
275: Nodaway-Holt 25-15-25 Rock Port 20-25-23
Shaina Culp had seven kills while Kloe Jenkins added six winners and Payton Walker had five for Nodaway-Holt. Halle Clement passed out 14 assists, and Jenkins finished with a team-high 11 digs.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 25-25-25 Shenandoah 11-9-21
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Clarinda 19-18-17
Denison-Schleswig 25-18-26-20-15 Creston 23-25-24-25-10
Harlan 25-25-18-25 Atlantic 13-11-25-11
Kuemper Catholic 19-25-25-25 St. Albert 25-20-17-20
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 25-25-20-10-15 AHSTW 19-15-25-25-25-9
Tri-Center 25-25-25 Audubon 17-10-15
Underwood 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-23-11
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 19-6-13
Glidden-Ralston 25 25-24-25 West Harrison 20-17-26-18
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 11-10-14
Moravia 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 23-13-21
Murray 25-25-25 Diagonal 11-16-12
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 16-17-17
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Sidney 25-25 Earlham 6-12
Sidney 25-25 East Union 19-12
Lenox 25-25 Earlham 19-13
East Union 25-25 Lenox 16-18
Mount Ayr at Des Moines Christian
Mount Ayr vs. Grinnell (at Des Moines Christian)
275 Conference
East Atchison 25-25 Mound City 20-12
Nodaway-Holt 25-15-25 Rock Port 21-15-23
West Nodaway 2 North Nodaway 0
South Holt 25-25 King City/Union Star 11-11
Midland Empire Conference
Lafayette 25-25 Maryville 16-20
St. Pius X 2 Benton 0
Savannah at Cameron
Bishop LeBlond 2 Chillicothe 0
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington 25-25-25 Blair 20-20-20
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central
Platteview 26-25-25 Syracuse 24-16-23
East Central Nebraska Conference
Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water
MUDECAS Tournament - A Division
Championship: Diller-Odell 26-25 BDS 24-19
3rd Place: Meridian 27-25-25 HTRS 29-12-16
Consolation Final: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Johnson-Brock 21-17
MUDECAS Tournament - B Division
Championship: Johnson County Central 25-25 Palmyra 21-17
3rd Place: Southern 10-25-25 Sterling 25-18-16
Consolation: Pawnee City 25-20-26 Tri County 21-25-24
Metro Conference
Bellevue West at Bellevue East
Omaha Benson vs. Omaha Northwest (at Lincoln High)
Omaha Bryan 27-25 Omaha North 25-15
Omaha Bryan 20-25-25 Omaha South 25-11-15
Omaha South vs. Omaha North (at Omaha Bryan)
Westside 25-25-25 Omaha Burke 19-23-14
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Auburn 25-25 Nebraska City 20-14
Nebraska City vs. Falls City (at Auburn)
Auburn 25-25 Falls City 21-14
Plattsmouth 25-25-31 Ralston 10-21-29
Waverly 25-25-25 Northwest 15-19-10
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Louisville 20-23-21
Archbishop Bergan at Douglas County West
Conestoga 25-25-25 Boys Town 18-18-18
Malcolm 25-23-25 David City 14-25-11
Malcolm 25-14-25 Milford 16-25-18
Mead 25-25-25 East Butler 14-16-4
Oakland-Craig at Yutan
Friend at Dorchester
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-27 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 15-18-25
Millard South 25-25-25 Gross Catholic 13-7-16
Omaha Benson at Lincoln High
Omaha Northwest at Lincoln High