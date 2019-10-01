(KMAland) -- Olivia Larsen reached 3,000 kills as Sidney advanced to the Corner Conference Tournament final, East Mills will join them, Kinsey Scheffler broke some more records at AHSTW, Atlantic snapped a losing skid and more from the night in KMAland volleyball.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Shenandoah 16-21-16
Kuemper: Kara Peter had 17 kills, and Bethany Schleisman finished with 10 winners. Ashlyn Badding recorded 18 assists, and Maria Naberhaus had 16.
Shenandoah: Nichole Gilbert had 14 assists, four kills and four digs. Sidda Rodewald added 13 digs, and Jasmine Rogers and Natalie Gilbert ended with three kills each.
H-10: Red Oak 25-25-25 Harlan 16-18-11
Red Oak: Chloe Johnson had 12 kills, and Sophie Walker finished with 10 kills and 12 digs. Abbey Jones led with 17 assists, Ellie Rengstorf finished with 12 assists and Johnson and Walker added two aces each.
H-10: Atlantic 11-21-25-25-15 Creston 25-25-16-23-12
Atlantic won their first Hawkeye Ten Conference match since September 1st, 2011.
CCT: East Mills 25-25-25 Griswold 12-9-20
East Mills: Alex Knop had 17 kills and 11 digs, and Dezirae Drake passed out 41 assists. Rachel Drake pitched in four blocks, and Lexi Ungry had 10 digs.
CCT: Sidney 25-25-27 Stanton 20-17-25
Sidney: Olivia Larsen reached 3,000 career assists in the win.
Stanton: Tara Peterson had 15 kills and three aces, and Jenna Stephens added 10 kills. Kami Tibben had a team-high 18 digs, and Nicole Vorhies passed out 18 assists. Devin Isaacson finished with 13 assists of her own, and Marleigh Johnson had eight digs.
WIC: Underwood 25-22-25-25 AHSTW 23-25-19-22
Underwood: Macy Vanfossan had 22 kills and 13 digs, and Zoe Rus finished 16 swings. Peyton Cook added 42 assists and 10 digs, and Leslie Morales-Foote had a team-high 21 digs. Erin McMains chipped in 12 digs while Lauren Brown added six kills and five blocks.
AHSTW: Kinsey Scheffler set a school record for 21 kills in a single match, and she broke her single-season record for kills. Natalie Hagadon added 13 kills. Ally Meyers finished with a 23-kill, 12-dig double-double, and Claire Harris passed out 20 assists. Paige Osweiler finished with a team-high 22 digs. Scheffler also pitched in 13 digs, and Saige Huss had six blocks.
WIC: Tri-Center 26-25-22-25 Logan-Magnolia 24-18-25-20
Tri-Center: Tatum Carlson had a team-high 11 kills and 23 digs, and Miranda Ring passed out 33 assists and had three blocks. Presley Pogge pitched in 20 digs and eight kills, and Marissa Ring and Abby Stamp had 13 digs each.
Logan-Magnolia: Olivia Diggins had 15 kills while Emme Lake added 26 assists and 11 digs. Emilie Thompson recorded 16 digs, and Kylie Morrison had 15 digs.
WIC: Treynor 25-25-25 Audubon 15-9-12
Treynor: Maddie Lewis had nine kills, and Emma Flathers passed out 15 assists.
WIC: Riverside 25-22-25-24-11 Missouri Valley 13-25-21-26-15
Riverside: Jadyn Achenbach had 13 kills, 18 digs and two aces while serving 16 of 17. Izzy Bluml pitched in 12 kills, and Kenna Ford had 39 assists, served 23 for 23 and had three aces. Gracie Bluml finished with a team-high with 22 digs.
POI: Lenox 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 19-19-10
Lenox: TJ Stoaks had 18 kills while Kayla Yzaguirre finished with 31 digs. Lauren Christensen served seven aces, and Jordan England and Camryn Douglas had four blocks each. Luana Please led with 29 assists.
Mount Ayr: Channler Henle recorded 14 kills and 10 digs.
POI: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 17-20-11
Nodaway Valley: Corinne Bond had 13 kills and 12 digs, and Maddax DeVault finished with 8 and 17, respectively. Natalie Yonker had a team-high 21 digs, and Lexi Shike passed out 24 assists.
POI: East Union 25-12-26-25-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 14-25-28-10-6
East Union: Alissa Weinkoetz had 22 kills and 11 aces, and Olivia Cheers went 27 for 28 from the service line while finishing with four aces.
MRC: Thomas Jefferson 25-25-25 Sioux City West 12-23-22
Thomas Jefferson: Liz Elkins had 19 kills and 12 digs, and Ellie Perrine slammed in 11 winners. Jenna Midkiff had 37 assists and nine digs, and Torrie Rief and Faith Christensen had 16 digs each.
BLUEGRASS: Seymour 25-25 Murray 14-21
BLUEGRASS: Murray 26-23-15 Melcher-Dallas 24-25-12
Murray: Kinzee Eggers had 10 kills and six blocks, and Rylee Newton finished with 13 assists.
275: Nodaway-Holt 25-25 Union Star 23-15
Nodaway-Holt: Shaina Culp had 15 kills and seven digs, and Halle Clement passed out 20 assists.
