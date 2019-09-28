(KMAland) -- Sidney, Southwest Valley, Abraham Lincoln and Sergeant Bluff-Luton all captured volleyball tournaments on Saturday.
Sidney captures Bedford title
Sidney won two three-set battles with East Mills on Saturday in Bedford to win a tournament championship.
The state No. 1 and KMAland 1A/2A No. 1 Sidney swept Central Decatur and Mount Ayr and beat East Mills in three sets to win their pool. The Cowgirls followed with a sweep of Lamoni in the semifinal before another three-set win over the Wolverines in the championship.
East Mills went 2-1 in pool play before sweeping Stanton in their own semifinal. The Viqueens were 3-0 in pool play with wins over Bedford, Murray and Lamoni and finished third.
Lamoni, Bedford, Mount Ayr, Central Decatur and Murray finished fourth through eighth.
View all scores from the tournament below.
Southwest Valley wins home tournament
Southwest Valley lost just one set and went 5-0 to win their home tournament on Saturday.
The Timberwolves swept Exira/EHK, AHSTW and Audubon in pool play before a semifinal sweep of Southeast Warren and a three-set win over AHSTW in the championship.
AHSTW was 2-1 in pool play before a semifinal sweep of Lenox. The Tigers won their pool with a sweep of CAM and a pair of three-set wins over Southeast Warren and Panorama.
Lenox beat Southeast Warren a second time in the third-place match. View all scores in the scoreboard below.
Glenwood posts solid 4-1 record in Nevada
The Glenwood volleyball team had a terrific day with four wins in five matches.
The Rams opened with a sweep of West Marshall, handled Norwalk and then took care of Carlisle in straight sets. In bracket play, Glenwood bested Iowa Falls-Alden in three before a tough three-set loss to Dallas Center-Grimes to end their day.
AL claims second straight Sioux City East Tournament
Abraham Lincoln went a perfect 6-0 at the Sioux City East Tournament to win the title for the second straight season.
The Lynx won over Sioux City North, Lewis Central, Sheldon, Hinton and Bishop Heelan in straight sets and in three over Sioux City East.
Lewis Central also had a strong day with a 5-1 mark. The Titans swept all teams other than Sioux City East, which they also won in three sets.
SBL has another perfect day
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had another perfect day on their way to winning the Unity Christian Tournament.
The Warriors swept Southwest Christian and Cherokee and won in three sets of Sioux Falls Christian, Sioux Center and Unity Christian.
View all scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
Bedford Tournament
Pool A
Lamoni 2 Bedford 0
Bedford 2 Murray 1
Stanton 2 Bedford 0
Lamoni def. Murray
Stanton 2 Murray 0
Stanton 2 Lamoni 0
Pool B
East Mills 2 Mount Ayr 0
East Mills 2 Central Decatur 0
Mount Ayr 2 Central Decatur 0
Sidney 2 Central Decatur 0
Sidney 2 Mount Ayr 0
Sidney 2 East Mills 1
Bracket
Sidney 2 Lamoni 0
East Mills 2 Stanton 0
Championship: Sidney 2 East Mills 1
3rd Place: Stanton 2 Lamoni 0
Consolation
Bedford 2 Mount Ayr 0
Central Decatur 2 Murray 0
Southwest Valley Tournament
Pool A
Southwest Valley 2 Exira/EHK 0
Southwest Valley 2 AHSTW 0
Southwest Valley 2 Audubon 0
AHSTW 2 Exira/EHK 0
Audubon 2 Exira/EHK 0
AHSTW 2 Audubon 0
Pool B
Lenox 2 CAM 0
CAM 2 Panorama 1
Southeast Warren 2 CAM 0
Lenox 2 Panorama 1
Lenox 2 Southeast Warren 1
Southeast Warren 2 Panorama 0
Bracket
Southwest Valley 2 Southeast Warren 0
AHSTW 2 Lenox 0
Championship: Southwest Valley 2 AHSTW 1
3rd Place: Lenox 2 Southeast Warren 1
Nevada Tournament
Pool A
Thomas Jefferson Ballard
Thomas Jefferson Iowa Falls-Alden
Thomas Jefferson Nevada
Pool C
Glenwood 2 Carlisle 0
Glenwood 2 West Marshall 0
Glenwood 2 Norwalk 0
Bracket
Glenwood 2 Iowa Falls-Alden 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 2 Glenwood 1
Sioux City East Tournament
Abraham Lincoln 2 Sioux City North 0
Sheldon 2 Sioux City East 1
Lewis Central 2 Bishop Heelan 0
Sheldon 2 Sioux City North 0
Sioux City East 2 Hinton 0
Abraham Lincoln 2 Lewis Central 0
Sheldon 2 Bishop Heelan 0
Sioux City East 2 Sioux City North 0
Lewis Central 2 Hinton 0
Bishop Heelan 2 Hinton 0
Lewis Central 2 Sioux City East 1
Abraham Lincoln 2 Sheldon 0
Abraham Lincoln 2 Hinton 0
Sioux City East 2 Bishop Heelan 1
Lewis Central 2 Sioux City North 0
Bishop Heelan 2 Sioux City North 1
Abraham Lincoln 2 Sioux City East 1
Lewis Central 2 Sheldon 0
Sioux City North 2 Hinton 0
Abraham Lincoln 2 Bishop Heelan 0
Unity Christian Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Southwest Christian 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Sioux Falls Christian 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Sioux Center 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Cherokee 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Unity Christian 1
HMS Tournament
Pool A
Sioux City West Okoboji
Sioux City West HMS
Sioux City West Trinity Christian
Championship Bracket: A1/B2 B1/A2 Championship
Arlington Tournament
Bishop Neumann 2 Nebraska City 0
Roncalli Catholic 2 Arlington 0
Arlington 2 Nebraska City 0
Louisville Tournament
Louisville 2 Weeping Water 0
Johnson County Central vs. Brownell-Talbot
Douglas County West Omaha Mercy
Auburn 2 Cedar Bluffs 0
Consolation Semifinals
Semifinals
7th Place
5th Place
3rd Place
Championship