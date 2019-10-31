(KMAland) -- It was a great night for KMAland schools in 1A and 2A volleyball, as St. Albert, East Mills, Sidney, Riverside, Underwood and Nodaway Valley all advanced to regional finals.
Check out the full rundown from the night in KMAland volleyball below.
1A-2: Riverside 25-30-28 Coon Rapids-Bayard 19-28-26
Jadyn Achenbach had a big night with 16 kills and 15 digs while Izzy Bluml pitched in eight kills and 14 digs. Kenna Ford finished with 39 assists and 13 digs. Gracie Bluml picked up 23 digs of her own.
Ashlynn Amdor added 10 digs of her own, Ella Hensley had seven kills and three blocks and Veronica Andrusyshyn slammed in six winners.
Riverside will play St. Albert on Tuesday in a 1A regional final at Tri-Center. The match can be heard on KMA 960.
1A-3: Sidney 25-25-26 Lenox 7-9-24
1A-3: East Mills 25-25-25 Southwest Valley 21-22-15
Find complete recaps of the Sidney and East Mills wins at our Local Sports News Page.
The two winners will meet on KMA-FM 99.1 on Tuesday in Tabor.
2A-4: Underwood 25-25-13-25 ACGC 18-16-25-14
Macy Vanfossan had 15 kills, 14 digs and four aces, and Zoe Rus finished with 11 kills and four aces. Peyton Cook had 31 assists and 10 digs while Leslie Morales-Foote added 10 digs of her own.
The Eagles will play Grundy Center in a 2A regional final on Tuesday.
2A-5: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 West Central Valley 8-11-8
Corinne Bond had 13 kills, seven digs and three blocks to lead the Wolverines in the win. Lexi Shike pitched in 24 assists, and Natalie Yonker had 18 digs. Maddax DeVault pitcher in six kills, six digs and four aces.
The Wolverines will meet Van Buren in a regional final on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD– IOWA TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A Region 2 – Semifinals
St. Albert 25-25-25 Boyer Valley 11-15-9
Riverside 25-30-28 Coon Rapids-Bayard 19-28-26
Class 1A Region 3 – Semifinals
Sidney 25-25-26 Lenox 7-9-24
East Mills 25-25-25 Southwest Valley 21-22-15
Class 1A Region 8 – Semifinals
Holy Trinity Catholic 25-25-25 Seymour 4-11-7
New London 25-18-25-25 WACO 15-25-19-13
Class 2A Region 4 – Semifinals
Underwood 25-25-13-25 ACGC 18-16-25-14
Grundy Center 25-25-25 Woodward-Granger 12-12-22
Class 2A Region 5 – Semifinals
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 West Central Valley 8-11-8
Van Buren 25-15-25-25 Pella Christian 17-25-21-20
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD– MISSOURI TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 3 District 9 at Centralia
Kirksville 2 Chillicothe 0
Marshall 2 Mexico 0
Kirksville 2 Marshall 1