(KMAland) -- Stanton, Southwest Valley and East Union split a triangular on Monday night in KMAland volleyball action.
NC: Stanton 25-25 East Union 18-19
NC: Southwest Valley 25-22-15 Stanton 20-25-12
NC: East Union 25-19-15 Southwest Valley 22-25-12
Kami Tibben had eight kills and Tara Peterson added six winners for Stanton in the win over East Union. Nicole Vorhies passed out 11 assists, and Tibben and Peterson pitched in six digs apiece.
Peterson and Marleigh Johnson had 10 kills each for Stanton in the loss to Southwest Valley. Vorhies passed out 11 assists while Johnson led with nine digs and two solo blocks. Jenna Stephens also had two solo blocks for the Viqueens.
For Southwest Valley, Jentry Schafer had 16 kills and seven blocks in their win over Stanton. Isabelle Inman had 27 assists, and Kayley Myers finished with six kills and nine digs. Schafer finished with eight kills and 12 digs in the loss to East Union while Inman had 15 assists. Myers pitched in a team-high with 13 digs.
In East Union’s win over Southwest Valley, Alissa Weinkoetz had 12 kills for the Eagles. Quinn Eslinger had 11 assists and Elizabeth Hardy had 10 dimes. Jayden Welcher added 16 digs.
Weinkoetz had a team-high nine kills for the Eagles in the loss to Stanton. Eslinger passed out nine assists, and Welcher had 11 digs.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Cardinal 25-25 Moravia 10-21
Van Buren 17-25-15 Cardinal 25-15-8
Heartland Christian at Cedar Bluffs
Heartland Christian vs. Elba (at Cedar Bluffs)
Midland Empire Conference
Benton 2 Chillicothe 0
Non-Conference (Missouri)
North Platte 2 Mound City 0
North Nodaway at South Harrison
Savannah at Falls City Sacred Heart
St. Pius X at Pleasant Hill
Eastern Midlands Conference
Elkhorn 25-25-25 Bennington 9-12-12
East Central Nebraska Conference
Malcolm 25-25 Palmyra 9-15
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
York 25-25 Malcolm 23-15
York 25-25-25 Palmyra 7-27-16