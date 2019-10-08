(KMAland) -- Southwest Valley and Mount Ayr were among the volleyball winners on a quiet Monday evening in KMAland.
POI: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 12-16-14
SW Valley: Kayley Myers and Jentry Schafer had nine kills each, and Norah Lund an Marah Larsen added five each. Isabelle Inman passed out 23 assists.
NC: Mount Ayr 25-25-20-25 Murray 23-12-25-7
Mount Ayr: Channler Henle had 15 kills, and Sam Stewart added 20 digs.
Murray: Kinzee Eggers had nine kills and four blocks, Twila Barber finished with seven winners and seven aces and Jayda Chew added nine assists.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 12-16-14
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 25-21-30-18-15 Orient-Macksburg 20-25-28-25-13
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Essex at West Nodaway
Mount Ayr 25-25-20-25 Murray 23-12-25-7
Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren
Non-Conference (Missouri)
South Harrison at North Nodaway
Maryville 25-25 Mid-Buchanan 20-17
East Central Nebraska Conference
Malcolm 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 21-19-19
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Syracuse 25-25 Ralston 14-16
Dorchester at Tri County