(KMAland) -- Check out the rundown from a busy night of KMAland volleyball action.
H-10: Glenwood 25-17-25-25 Harlan 19-25-22-20
Glenwood: Elle Scarborough broke the single-season record for most kills in Glenwood history.
Harlan: Zophi Hendricks (10) and Lauren Andersen (9) combined on 19 kills while Haley Manz added 38 assists. Ashley Hall had 36 digs, Hendricks added 22 digs and Elise Juhl had 19 digs with seven kills. Macie Leinen added eight kills, 13 digs and three blocks.
H-10: St. Albert 25-25-25 Harlan 17-22-22
Harlan: Lauren Andersen had nine kills while Haley Manz had 22 assists and eight digs. Elise Juhl and Ashley Hall led with 16 digs each, and Zophi Hendricks pitched in 13 digs.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 25-16-25-25 Atlantic 16-25-23-18
D-S: Hannah Neeman had 13 kills, 15 digs and three blocks, and Allana Arkfeld added 10 blocks and eight kills. Tia Petersen led with 30 assists and 20 digs, Payton Goslar added 17 and Ellie Magnuson had 14 digs and three blocks.
CORNER: East Mills 25-25-25-25 Stanton 18-19-27-21
East Mills: Alex Knop had 18 kills and 25 digs, and Rachel Drake slammed in 16 kills. Dezirae Drake passed out 48 assists, Lexi Ungry recorded 21 digs and Emily Williams had four blocks.
Stanton: Tara Peterson and Jenna Stephens had 12 kills each, and Devin Isaacson added 18 assists. Nicole Vorhies finished with 16 assists while Kami Tibben had 18 digs and Marleigh Johnson finished with 16 digs. Stephens recorded seven solo blocks.
CORNER: Sidney 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 17-16-17
Sidney: Kelsey Hobbie had 11 kills, six blocks and four aces, and Maddy Duncan pitched in 13 kills, seven digs and three blocks. Presley Brumbaugh recorded five kills and seven digs, and Olivia Larsen had 34 assists.
Fremont-Mills: Rachel Wietzki had a team-high 11 kills, and Elizabeth Bartles finished with 15 digs.
NC: Griswold 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 16-3-9
Griswold: Mikala Pelzer served 28/28 and had 10 aces, added six kills and produced eight digs. Haylee Pennock chipped in six aces and 14 assists. Jocelyn Amos had a team-high eight kills, and Loryn Peterson finished with seven kills and 10 digs.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25-25 IKM-Manning 15-27-18-15
Lo-Ma: Ruby Nolting had a team-high 11 kills while Ashlyn Doiel had 23 assist sand 12 digs. Emme Lake finished with 19 assists, Emilie Thompson and Jaice Johnsen added 16 digs apiece. Courtney Ohl pitched in seven kills and seven aces.
WIC: Tri-Center 22-25-25-25 Missouri Valley 25-14-14-23
Tri-Center: Tatum Carlson had 11 kills, 16 digs and four aces, and Emile Sorenson and Meredith Maassen added nine kills apiece. Marissa Ring finished with 15 digs, Abby Stamp finished with 13 digs and Miranda Ring had 12.
POI: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 17-16-16
SW Valley: Jentry Schafer had 14 kills and three blocks while Isabelle Inman added 26 assists and nine digs. Kayley Myers pitched in six kills and three blocks.
NC: Bedford 25-25-25 Murray 12-8-15
Murray: Twila Barber had four kills and Teryn Shields added three winners. Kinzee Eggers led with three blocks while Jayda Chew had high assists. Emma Decker chipped in seven digs.
POI: East Union 25-16-25-17-15 Southeast Warren 14-25-20-25-4
East Union: Alissa Weinkoetz had 15 kills and five blocks, and Jayden Welcher added 24 digs. Elizabeth Hardy led with 15 assists.
RVC: Boyer Valley 25-30-25 Ar-We-Va 20-28-17
Boyer Valley: Jessica Fokken had a team-high 16 kills while Abbie Miller had 31 assists and seven digs. Taylor Klein had a team-high 11 digs.
RVC: West Harrison 25-25-22-26 Woodbine 20-16-25-24
West Harrison: Maren Evans had 35 assists while Chloe Gilgen finished with 24 digs and 15 kills. Haley Koch pitched in 20 digs, seven blocks and nine kills, and Kayla Lynch had six blocks. Lanie Gustafson added a team-high 11 kills, and Joslynn Thomas finished with 20 digs.
MRC: Sioux City North 25-26-25 Thomas Jefferson 20-24-19
Thomas Jefferson: Ashlie Knecht had nine kills while Jenna Midkiff passed out 25 assists. Liz Elkins added 12 digs and Torrie Rief had 10 digs.
NC: St. Joseph Christian 25-25 East Atchison 22-19
East Atchison: Cheyenne Gray had six kills while Ella Rolf pitched in 16 digs and Brynnan Poppa had 11 assists.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 25-22-26-21-15 Shenandoah 11-25-24-25-6
Red Oak 25-25-25 Clarinda 10-16-13
St. Albert 25-25-19-21-15 Glenwood 19-20-25-25-10
Lewis Central 25-26-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 16-28-3-22
Corner Conference
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 25-25-23-25 Audubon 14-8-25-20
Underwood 25-25-25 Riverside 15-22-16
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway valley 21-25-25-25 Lenox 25-9-17-17
Martensdale-St. Marys 25-25-25 Wayne 9-18-19
Rolling Valley Conference
Gladden-Ralston 25-25-26 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12-10-24
Exira/EHK 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 23-18-21
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-25 Sioux City West 15-4-12
Le Mars 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail def. Diagonal
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Central Decatur 25-25 Moravia 12-18
Grand View Christian 25-25 Central Decatur 19-19
Grand View Christian 25-25 Moravia 5-15
275 Conference
West Nodaway 2 North Nodaway 1
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Rock Port 16-25-26 Falls City Sacred Heart 25-19-24
Mid-Buchanan 2 Mound City 0
North Platte at South Holt
South Harrison at Union Star
Eastern Midlands Conference
Plattsmouth 25-25-25 Bennington 21-17-8
East Central Nebraska Conference
Malcolm 25-25-25 Weeping Water 11-10-11
Pioneer Conference
Friend at Lourdes Central Catholic
Sterling vs. Lewiston (at College View Academy)
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Platteview 17-25-25-25 Louisville 25-23-12-23
Sterling at College View Academy
Tri County 23-21-25-28-15 Wilber-Clatonia 25-25-7-26-13