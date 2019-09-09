(KMAland) -- Treynor edged Lo-Ma, Rock Port lost to LeBlond, Maryville swept Benton and more from the night in KMAland volleyball.
Courtney Ohl led Logan-Magnolia with 12 kills while Ruby Nolting had eight winners on the night. Emme Lake topped Lo-Ma with 26 assists, and Emilie Thompson had a team-high 12 digs.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 18-25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 25-20-21-22
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 CAM, Anita 7-18-9
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Diagonal 4-18-19
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Bishop LeBlond 25-25 Rock Port 19-19
North Nodaway at St. Joseph Christian
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 25-25 Benton 20-20
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Plattsmouth 25-28-25 Falls City 18-26-18
Louisville at Raymond Central