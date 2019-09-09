KMAland Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Treynor edged Lo-Ma, Rock Port lost to LeBlond, Maryville swept Benton and more from the night in KMAland volleyball.

WIC: Treynor 18-25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 25-20-21-22

Courtney Ohl led Logan-Magnolia with 12 kills while Ruby Nolting had eight winners on the night. Emme Lake topped Lo-Ma with 26 assists, and Emilie Thompson had a team-high 12 digs. 

VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 18-25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 25-20-21-22

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 25-25-25 CAM, Anita 7-18-9

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Diagonal 4-18-19

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

Bishop LeBlond 25-25 Rock Port 19-19

North Nodaway at St. Joseph Christian 

Midland Empire Conference 

Maryville 25-25 Benton 20-20

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Plattsmouth 25-28-25 Falls City 18-26-18

Louisville at Raymond Central

