(KMAland) -- Sidney and St. Albert advanced to the state tournament while Underwood lost in five and East Mills, Riverside and Nodaway Valley also bowed out in regional finals.
View the full recap from Sidney’s win here and St. Albert’s win here.
Underwood just missed out on their first state tournament trip in 15 years.
Nodaway Valley’s Corinne Bond had 12 kills and three blocks while Maddax DeVault added 10 winners and 15 digs. Lexi Shike finished the night with 23 assists, and Natalie Yonker led with 18 digs. McKynli Newbury had 11 digs, Whitney Lamb pitcher in three blocks and Shike and Lamb served two aces each.
View the complete state volleyball pairings here.
Class 1A Regional Finals
No. 2 St. Albert 25-25-25 Riverside 19-7-19
No. 1 Sidney 25-25-25 No. 10 East Mills 20-14-20
No. 4 Gehlen Catholic 13-25-18-25-15 No. 12 Newell-Fonda 25-18-25-15-7
No. 5 North Tama 25-20-25-25 Grand View Christian 23-25-21-17
No. 3 Janesville 25-25-25 No. 11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 22-19-21
No. 6 Wapsie Valley 27-25-20-25 Tripoli 25-20-25-17
Springville 25-10-25-25 No. 9 Lisbon 13-25-20-18
No. 8 Holy Trinity Catholic 23-25-25-25 No. 7 New London 25-14-20-21
Class 2A Regional Finals
No. 6 Grundy Center 25-22-26-21-15 No. 11 Underwood 16-25-24-25-11
No. 8 Van Buren 25-25-26 Nodaway Valley 10-16-24
No. 1 Western Christian 25-25-25 No. 9 Boyden-Hull 16-21-15
No. 5 Osage 25-25-25 Emmetsburg 14-9-10
No. 7 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25-25 No. 13 East Sac County 8-20-19
No. 10 Hudson 25-25-19-25 No. 2 Mediapolis 18-18-25-9
No. 3 Beckman Catholic 25-25-25 No. 14 Denver 13-12-7
No. 4 Wilton 25-25-19-25 West Branch 21-22-25-13